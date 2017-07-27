Legal Notice – July 27, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Local Cartage Permit, Local Distributor’s Permit, Package Store Permit, Beer Retail Dealer’s Off-Premise License, and Package Store Tasting Permit by Hopscotch, LLC. dba Bevies Fine Wine & Spirits, to be located at 415 South Commerce Street, Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas. Members of said LLC are Richard A. Thomson, Member, and Jennifer J. Thomson, Member.

———————————

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage Late Hours Permit by Domingo Sanchez dba El Rey Bar/Nightclub to be located at 1721 S. Commerce St., Lockhart, Caldwell, Texas. Officer of said corporation, Domingo Sanchez, owner.

———————————

ORDINANCE 2017-18

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, TO RECLASSIFY THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 0.449 ACRE IN THE BYRD LOCKHART SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO. 17, LOCATED AT 813 SOUTH BRAZOS STREET, FROM CLB COMMERCIAL LIGHT BUSINESS DISTRICT TO RMD RESIDENTIAL MEDIUM DENSITY DISTRICT.

ORDINANCE 2017-19

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, TO RECLASSIFY THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 1.814 ACRES IN THE CORNELIUS CRENSHAW SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO. 68, LOCATED AT 2111 WEST SAN ANTONIO STREET (SH 142), FROM RHD RESIDENTIAL HIGH DENSITY DISTRICT TO CMB COMMERCIAL MEDIUM BUSINESS DISTRICT.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

———————————

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

Application has been made with The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailer’s Off-Premise Permit by Nimin Retail Inc dba EZ Xpress #1 to be located at 18911 San Marcos Hwy, Martindale, Caldwell Co., Texas. Officer of said Corporation is Narmeen Ali – Pres/Sec/Trea

———————————

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

Application has been made with The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailer’s Off-Premise Permit by Nimin Retail Inc dba EZ Xpress #2 to be located at 16985 San Marcos Hwy, Martindale, Caldwell Co., Texas. Officer of said Corporation is Narmeen Ali – Pres/Sec/Trea