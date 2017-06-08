Legal Notice – June 8, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)
NOTICE OF SALE
Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Luling Self Storage, Inc. will hold a public auction of the property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents fo the entire unit only Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of property immediately. Luling Self Storage, Inc. shall reserve the right to reject any bids.
Date: Saturday, June 17th, 2017
Time: 9:00 AM
Location: 1201 N. Magnolia
Luling, Texas 78648
Names: Damiana Nezat
Pedro Hernandez
Contents: Furniture, tools, clothes, and much more.
———————————
Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.