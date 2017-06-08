Legal Notice – June 8, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

NOTICE OF SALE

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Luling Self Storage, Inc. will hold a public auction of the property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents fo the entire unit only Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of property immediately. Luling Self Storage, Inc. shall reserve the right to reject any bids.

Date: Saturday, June 17th, 2017

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 1201 N. Magnolia

Luling, Texas 78648

Names: Damiana Nezat

Pedro Hernandez

Contents: Furniture, tools, clothes, and much more.

———————————