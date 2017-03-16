Legal Notice – March 16, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

Notice of Initiation of the Section 106 Process: Public Participation

Mobilitie proposes the construction of a pole style telecommunications tower within existing road right-of-way at 1173 Isidora Trail, Lockhart, Caldwell County, TX 78644. Members of the public interested in submitting comments on the possible effects of the proposed projects on historic properties included in or eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places may send their comments to Andrew Smith, RESCOM Environmental Corp., PO Box 361 Petoskey, MI 49770 or call 260-385-6999.

———————————

Bid Notice

The Lockhart Independent School District solicits Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for Real Estate Broker Services for the purpose of selling 2 pieces of property. The RFQ packages and specifications may be obtained at the Lockhart ISD Administration Office, 105 S. Colorado, Lockhart, TX 78644, or by calling Tanya Homann at (512) 398-0052. The deadline for submitting qualifications is 2:00 PM CST on April 6, 2017. Lockhart ISD reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. No faxed or electronic proposals will be accepted.

———————————

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Lockhart ISD is soliciting proposals for field turf. Sealed Bids must be received in the office of Tanya Homann, Purchasing Manager for the Lockhart Independent School District, 105 S. Colorado, Lockhart, TX 78644 before 2:00PM CST on April 6, 2017. The bid envelope must be sealed and clearly marked “SEALED BID Number 17-001, Lockhart High School – Turf Replacement”. Bids will be publicly opened and read out loud at the Lockhart ISD Administration Office, 105 S. Colorado, Lockhart, Texas on April 6, 2017 at 2:05.

Lockhart High School – Turf Replacement

Bid documents may be examined at no cost at the office of the Lockhart ISD Purchasing Manager, from Monday to Friday; 8AM CST to 4:30PM CST. Call 512.398.0052 or email tanya.homann@lockhart.txed.net to schedule a time to view the bid documents. Prospective bidders may obtain digital copies of the Bid Documents, from the office of David McCaskill Design Group. Contact David McCaskill at 817.709.2084 or david@dmccaskilldesign.com.

The deadline for questions will be March 29, 2017 at 4:00PM CST. All questions must be submitted by email to David McCaskill. Questions will be answered by addendum to bid documents.

A pre-bid conference will be held on the Lockhart High School football field, 906 Center St. Lockhart, TX on Monday March 27 at 2:00 PM. Attendance is not mandatory but is recommended.

———————————

It is the policy of Chisolm Trail Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to admit and care for all residents without regard to race, color, or national origin. Employees are assigned with the facility without regard to race, color or national origin.

———————————

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Dan Day, a/k/a Daniel Lee Day, Deceased, were issued on March 9, 2017, in Cause No. 10196, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Rochelle Day.

All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o Alan C. Fielder

Attorney at Law

119 S. Main St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

DATED the 9th day of March, 2017.

Alan C. Fielder

Attorney for Rochelle Day

State Bar No. 06967000

119 S. Main st.

Lockhart, TX 78644

Telephone: (512) 398-2338

Facsimile: (512) 398-7327

E-mail:

acfielder@flowers-mcdowell.com