Legal Notice – March 23, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OF

GONZALES COUNTY UNDERGROUND

WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Proposed Additions and Amendments to the District’s Rules

The Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District (the “District”) will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving comments on proposed additions and amendments to District Rule 27 – ENFORCEMENT OF RULES – Setting reasonable civil penalties for breach of any rule of the District.

The Board of Directors will take public comments on these proposed rules on April 19, 2017 at the Commissioner’s Courtroom in the Gonzales County Courthouse, Gonzales, Texas. The public hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Agenda is as follows:

Call to order. President of the Board to make comments. Receive comments from the public on proposed additions and amendments to the District’s rules. Adjourn.

Copies of the current rules of the District and the proposed amended rules are available at the offices of the Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District, 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, Gonzales, TX from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and are also available on the District website.

Written comments should be submitted to the General Manager, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, TX 78629 or presented at the hearing. The deadline for submission of written comments is April 19, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.

———————————

Bid Notice

The Lockhart Independent School District solicits Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for Real Estate Broker Services for the purpose of selling 2 pieces of property. The RFQ packages and specifications may be obtained at the Lockhart ISD Administration Office, 105 S. Colorado, Lockhart, TX 78644, or by calling Tanya Homann at (512) 398-0052. The deadline for submitting qualifications is 2:00 PM CST on April 6, 2017. Lockhart ISD reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. No faxed or electronic proposals will be accepted.

———————————

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Lockhart ISD is soliciting proposals for field turf. Sealed Bids must be received in the office of Tanya Homann, Purchasing Manager for the Lockhart Independent School District, 105 S. Colorado, Lockhart, TX 78644 before 2:00PM CST on April 6, 2017. The bid envelope must be sealed and clearly marked “SEALED BID Number 17-001, Lockhart High School – Turf Replacement”. Bids will be publicly opened and read out loud at the Lockhart ISD Administration Office, 105 S. Colorado, Lockhart, Texas on April 6, 2017 at 2:05.

Lockhart High School – Turf Replacement

Bid documents may be examined at no cost at the office of the Lockhart ISD Purchasing Manager, from Monday to Friday; 8AM CST to 4:30PM CST. Call 512.398.0052 or email tanya.homann@lockhart.txed.net to schedule a time to view the bid documents. Prospective bidders may obtain digital copies of the Bid Documents, from the office of David McCaskill Design Group. Contact David McCaskill at 817.709.2084 or david@dmccaskilldesign.com.

The deadline for questions will be March 29, 2017 at 4:00PM CST. All questions must be submitted by email to David McCaskill. Questions will be answered by addendum to bid documents.

A pre-bid conference will be held on the Lockhart High School football field, 906 Center St. Lockhart, TX on Monday March 27 at 2:00 PM. Attendance is not mandatory but is recommended.