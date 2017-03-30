Legal Notice – March 30, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

NOTICE OF REQUIREMENT

TO COMPLY WITH THE SUBDIVISION

SERVICE EXTENSION POLICY

OF GOFORTH SPECIAL UTILITY DISTRICT

Pursuant to Texas Water Code, §13.2502, Goforth Special Utility District hereby gives notice that any person who subdivides land by dividing any lot, tract, or parcel of land, within the service area of Goforth Special Utility District, Certificate of Convenience and Necessity No. 11356, in Travis, Hays, and Caldwell Counties, into two or more lots or sites for the purpose of sale or development, whether immediate or future, including re-subdivision of land for which a plat has been filed and recorded or requests more than two water or sewer service connections on a single contiguous tract of land must comply with Section F of Goforth Special Utility District’s Rate Order and Service Policies (the “Subdivision Policy”).

Goforth Special Utility District is not required to extend retail water or sewer utility service to a service applicant in a subdivision where the developer of the subdivision has failed to comply with the Subdivision Policy.

Applicable elements of the Subdivision Policy include:

Evaluation by Goforth Special Utility District of the impact a proposed subdivision service extension will make on Goforth Special Utility District’s water supply and distribution system and payment of the costs for this evaluation;

Payment of reasonable costs or fees by the developer for providing water supply and distribution capacity;

Payment of fees for reserving water supply and distribution capacity;

Forfeiture of reserved water supply and distribution capacity for failure to pay applicable fees;

Payment of costs of any improvements to Goforth Special Utility District’s system that are necessary to provide the water service;

Construction according to design approved by Goforth Special Utility District and dedication by the developer of water facilities within the subdivision following inspection.

Goforth Special Utility District’s Rate Order and Service Policies and a map showing Goforth Special Utility District’s service area may be reviewed at Goforth Special Utility District’s offices, at 8900 Niederwald Strasse, Kyle, Texas 78640; the policy and service area map also are filed of record at the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

———————————

BID NOTICES

The Plum Creek Conservation District (PCCD), Lockhart, Texas is requesting sealed bids from qualified, responsible bidders for REPAIRS to 7 Floodwater Retarding Structure Sites at Plum Creek Watershed in Hays and Caldwell Counties, Texas, as a result of a large rain storm event in October 2015.

Invitation for Bids No. PCCD-17-PCWEWP-01 (Repairs at Sites 2, 5, 7, 10, 11, and 14)

One award for all sites will be made. Performance time is 99 calendar days. Estimated price range is between $250,000 and $500,000. Major items of work are: vegetation establishment; site preparation (shaping, excavation, earthfill, and topsoiling of eroded areas); shaping and smoothing (Sites 2, 7, 11); and debris removal (Site 14).

Invitation for Bids No. PCCD-17-PCWEWP-02 (Site 12 Repairs)

Performance time is 101 calendar days. Estimated price range is between $500,000 and $1 million. One award for all items will be made. Major items of work (quantities listed are estimates) are: Structure Removal, Fence (2,128 lin.ft.); Sediment Filters (2,259 lin.ft.); vegetation establishment (5 acres); Rock Riprap (5,563 tons); field fence (2,177 lin.ft.); geotextile (6,158 sq.yd.); 1 job lump sum each for pollution control, construction surveys, mobilization and demobilization, removal of water, contractor quality control, and site preparation.

PCCD reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. A 5 percent bid guarantee for each project is required. The successful bidder will be required to furnish performance and payment bonds.

Invitation for Bids (IFB) documents will be available electronically beginning April 3, 2017. Complete IFB documents and a Plan Holders Registration Form / Terms & Conditions for both IFBs may be viewed and downloaded at no charge from the Plum Creek Conservation District website: http://pccd.org/ and click on Job Bids tab and then the IFB No. PCCD-17-PCWEWP-01 or 02. Contact Daniel Meyer (512) 398-2383 if you have problems downloading documents. No printed copies of the IFBs will be distributed to interested parties, but a printed copy is available for viewing at the PCCD office.

Bids will be received at PCCD office, 1101 W. San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644 until 2:00 p.m. local time April 18, 2017 for IFB #01, and until 10:00 a.m. local time April 25, 2017 for IFB #02. Electronic, facsimile, and telegraphic bids will not be considered. A pre-bid conference and site showing will be held beginning at the PCCD office – IFB #01 begins at 9:30 a.m. April 11 and IFB #02 begins at 9:30 a.m. April 18.

———————————

ORDINANCE 2017-05

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS SUSPENDING THE PROPOSED GAS RELIABILITY INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM INTERIM RATE ADJUSTMENT OF TEXAS GAS SERVICE COMPANY, A DIVISION OF ONE GAS, INC.; FINDING THAT THE MEETING COMPLIES WITH THE OPEN MEETINGS ACT; DECLARING AN EFFECTIVE DATE AND REQUIRING DELIVERY OF THIS ORDINANCE TO THE COMPANY’S LEGAL COUNSEL.

———————————

ORDINANCE 2017-06

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING PORTIONS OF CHAPTER 58, ARTICLE III. WATER, SEWER, ELECTRIC EXTENSIONS, DIVISION 1. GENERALLY, SECTIONS 58-171 THROUGH 58-174 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING FOR A UTILITY MAIN EXTENSION APPLICATION AND A PRO-RATA REIMBURSEMENT APPLICATION AND PROCESS.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

———————————

Bartlett Cocke General Contractors, Construction Manager-at-Risk, for the: Lockhart ISD – Lockhart Entry Vestibules, is requesting Competitive Proposals from subcontractors and suppliers.

Subcontractor and Supplier Proposals will be received via FAX to (512) 326-4339 or (512) 326- 3990 Fax or email to bidaus@bartlettcocke.com no later than 2:00 PM on: April 13, 2017.

Any proposals received after this time will not be accepted.

Proposal Documents may be obtained from Bartlett Cocke or view at local and online planrooms. Contact Travis L. Atnip at tatnip@bartlettcocke.com or call at (512) 326-4223 to make arrangements.

Small, Woman Owned, Disadvantaged, HUB, HUBZone, 8(a), Minority, and all similar firms are encouraged to submit proposals on this project. Bartlett Cocke General Contractors is an equal opportunity (EEO) employer.

———————————

City of Lockhart

Request for Proposals

The City of Lockhart, Texas is accepting proposals from experienced and qualified professionals for a Parks Master Plan until 5 pm, Monday, May 15, 2017. Submittals may be sent to City of Lockhart, Attn: Vance Rodgers, P O Box 239, Lockhart, Tx 78644, or in person at City Hall, 308 W San Antonio St, Lockhart, Tx, during normal business hours. The ranking matrix and the Scope of Work, which contains submittal requirements, may be obtained on the City website at www.lockhart-tx.org.

Inquiries by email are to be directed to Vance Rodgers, City Manager, at vrodgers@lockhart-tx.org.

———————————

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE OF MOTOR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED BY ORDER OF CITY OF LOCKHART IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 683.011 ET.SE1., TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE, REGULATING THE IMPOUNDING AND SALE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES BY DELEGATE OR PERSONALLY. THE PURCHASER SHALL TAKE TITLE TO MOTOR VEHICLE AND RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE. I WILL PROCEED TO SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED MOTOR VEHICLES, WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN REDEEMED BY OWNER THEREOF TO WIT:

TUESDAY, APRIL 4, 2017

10:00 A.M.

AT

BARRON’S STORAGE FACILITY

1400 SOUTH

COMMERCE ST.

LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644

2003 FORD TAURUS

VIN: 1FAFP55U53G272902

2011 HONDA CIVIC

VIN: 19XFA1F56BE036057

2002 FORD WINDSTAR

VIN: 2FMZA51492BB09072

2015 KIA OPT

VIN: 5XXGN471FG453313

2007 PONT 6BS

VIN: 1G2ZG58N074225638

1999 CADI DFW

VIN: 1G5KD54Y0XU711049

———————————

PUBLIC NOTICE

A Public Hearing before the Construction Board of Appeals for the City of Lockhart will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 9:00am in the Glosserman Room of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas to determine if the below-listed property(s) are Unsafe Building(s) and/or a Public Nuisance according to Sec. 12-448 of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Lockhart. All interested parties are urged to attend this Public Hearing.

Property Address

Legal Description

Violation(s) Noted

717 E. LIVE OAK ST A017 LOCKHART, BYRD, ACRES .12

1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 13

312 W. LIVE OAK ST POLKS, BLOCK 2, LOT PT 3,4

1, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12

901 TANK ST

A017 LOCKHART, BYRD, ACRES .31

1, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12

1106 WICHITA ST

WHITIS, SMITH, LOT 10

1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12

Violation List

The building, structure, or any part thereof is liable to partially or fully collapse. The structure or any part thereof was constructed or maintained in violation of any provision of the building code or any other applicable ordinance or law of the city, county, or state. Any walls or other vertical structural members list, lean, or buckle to such an extent that a plumb line passing through the center of gravity falls outside of the middle third of its base. The foundation or the vertical or horizontal supporting members are 25 percent or more damaged or deteriorated. The nonsupporting coverings of walls, ceilings, roofs, or floors are 50 percent or more damaged or deteriorated. The structure has improperly distributed loads upon the structural members, or they have insufficient strength to be reasonably safe for the purpose used. The structure or any part thereof has been damaged by fire, water, earthquake, wind, vandalism, or other cause to such an extent that it has become either a nuisance or dangerous to the public health, safety or welfare. A structure or any part thereof that is in such a condition as to constitute a public or an attractive nuisance. The structure or any part there has inadequate means of egress as required by the building code. The structure or any part thereof is a fire hazard, or is substandard, dilapidated, or otherwise unfit for human habitation, and is a hazard to the public health, safety or welfare. The structure or any part thereof is designed for or is being used in the commission of a crime. Any building, structure or portion thereof regardless of its structural condition, which is unoccupied by its owners, lessees, tenants, or other invites and is unsecured because of missing or unlocked doors or windows, or other unsecured openings from unauthorized entry to the extent that it could be entered or used by vagrants or other uninvited persons as a place of harborage or could be entered or used by children. Any unoccupied building, structure, or portion thereof which is boarded up, fenced or otherwise secured in any manner if the building still constitutes a danger to the public even though secured from entry, or the means to secure the building are inadequate to prevent unauthorized entry or use of the building.

Shane Mondin

Building Official