Legal Notice – March 9, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

ZC-17-04. A request by Esther Hernandez for a ZONING CHANGE from IH Industrial Heavy District to CMB Commercial Medium Business District for 0.374 acres in the Byrd Lockhart Survey, Abstract No. 17, located at 308 North Colorado Street (US 183).

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property wishing to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

In the event that property owners should desire to protest the action of the Planning and Zoning Commission, they must: (1) file their written protest with the City Secretary on or before five days prior to the Public Hearing before the City Council; and, (2) the written protest must be signed and acknowledged by the owners of at least 20 percent of the land included in the proposed change, or by owners of at least 20 percent of the land area within a 200-foot radius of the boundary of the proposed change. To be a valid protest, both conditions (1) and (2) above must be met or the petition will be rejected.

The City of Lockhart City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at 7:30 P.M. in the City Council Chamber, 3rd floor of the Clark Library-Masonic Building, 217 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas, to consider this zoning change request, the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, and valid protests if any.

Dan Gibson, ACP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

———————————

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Beer Retailer Dealers on Premise License & Food and Beverage Certificate by Amanda Reynolds dba 5R Bar & Grill to be located at 6623 FM 304 Rosanky, Caldwell County, Texas. Officer of said corporation is Amanda Reynolds.

———————————

SALE NOTICE

ALLIANCE SELF STORAGE wishing to avail themselves of the provision of CHAPTER 59 of the TEXAS PROPERTY CODE, as amended from time to time, gives notice of said act to wit: MARCH 14, 2017 starting at 10:30 a.m. at 1901 SOUTH COLORADO, LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644, the following tenant’s property will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy a landlord’s lien: ALL SALES ARE CASH ONLY.

CHARLES RUBIO and ELLEN LEWIS

THE CONTENTS CONSIST OF: A safe, bedroom sets, chest of drawers, cowboy boots and hats, tools, love seat, computer, washer and dryer, end tables, lamps, dining table and chairs and many misc. items and etc.

———————————

REQUEST FOR BIDS

FIRE ENGINE PUMPER UNIT

The City of Lockhart, Texas, is receiving bids until 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at City Hall 308 W. San Antonio Street, for the sale of one Used (1995) Fire Truck Apparatus with the following general specifications:

-102,503 miles;

-Allison MD-3060P automatic transmission serial no. 6510061829;

-Navistar International 530 engine serial no. 0956025;

-Waterous CSYCX-1250 pump serial no. 34636W, tested and passed on1/10/16.

-All radio equipment will be removed.

-Vehicle is sold as is, inspection is strongly encouraged.

Additional general specifications & list of response ready equipment – included may be viewed at www.lockhart-tx.org

Sealed Bids, externally marked “Pumper Truck”, may be mailed to City of Lockhart, P.O. Box 239, Lockhart, Tx 78644 or delivered to Lockhart City Hall, 308 W. San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Tx 78644.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Questions may be directed to Fire Chief Joseph Gorman at (512) 398-2321 during normal business hours

———————————

REQUEST FOR BIDS

Fire Rescue Truck

The City of Lockhart, Texas, is receiving sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at City Hall 308 W. San Antonio Street, for the sale of one Used (2006) F-550 Rescue Truck (XL Super Duty) with the following specifications:

VIN No.

1FDAW56P66EB352221;

as of 1/27/17 68,180 miles and 7,979 engine hours;

Ford 6.0 Turbo engine; HP 325; Diesel; Ford 5 speed automatic transmission;

cab seating – 5; SCBA seats – 0;

Equipment on unit includes:

1 electric positive pressure ventilation fan,

2 hose reels for hydraulic hoses,

1 25 gal. CAFS extinguisher unit, 1 gas generator, 125’ extension cord,

1 electric hose reel.

All radio equipment will be removed.

Vehicle is sold as is, inspection is strongly encouraged.

Sealed Bids, externally marked “RESCUE TRUCK”. may be mailed to City of Lockhart, P.O. Box 239, Lockhart, Tx 78644 or delivered to Lockhart City Hall, 308 W. San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Tx 78644 by the time and date specified. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Additional general specifications may be viewed at www.lockhart-tx.org. Questions may be directed to Fire Chief Joseph Gorman at (512) 398-2321 during normal business hours.

———————————

Plum Creek Conservation District is accepting bids for ground application of fertilizer and herbicide to approximately 446 acres on 22 flood control structures. Approximately 201 acres to be applied around the 1st of April and 245 acres to be applied around the 1st of May.

For more information, call 512-398-2383. Respond on or before noon on March 21st. Send bids to PO Box 328, Lockhart, TX 78644.

PCCD reserves the right to evaluate bids and to reject all bids

———————————

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailer’s Permit and Beer Retail Dealer’s On-Premise License Food and Beverage Certificate by Christopher Hoyt dba Load off Fanny’s to be located at 202 E. Market St. Lockhart, Caldwell, Texas 78644. Owners of said corporation Christopher Hoyt, Richard Platt, Tony Bowen.

———————————

LOCKHART

ECONOMIC

DEVELOPMENT

CORPORATION

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE

The Directors of the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) will conduct a public hearing on Monday, March 13, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Upstairs Conference Room at Lockhart City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas to discuss a project under Section 4B of the Texas Economic Development Corporation Act of 1979.

The company that desires to expand to Lockhart is Hill Country Foodworks LLC. The initial total investment is estimated at $1,275,000 over the first three (3) years with a minimum of 20 newly created full time equivalent jobs making an annual average wage of $30,250 during first three years of operation. The LEDC will be considering reimbursable incentives worth up to $186,000 to be offered to the company to entice their expansion to Lockhart. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and present their views. Persons with disabilities that plan to attend this meeting should contact the City Secretary’s office to arrange for assistance. Individuals who require aids or services for this meeting should contact City Hall at least two days before the meeting.

Lockhart Economic Development Corporation