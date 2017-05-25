Legal Notice – May 25, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF TEXAS

CALDWELL COUNTY

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER OF SALE

DATED MAY 08, 2017

and issued pursuant to judgment decree(s) of the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas, by the Clerk of said Court on said date, in the hereinafter numbered and styled suit(s) and to me directed and delivered as Sheriff or Constable of said County, I have on May 8, 2017, seized, levied upon, and will, on the first Tuesday in June, 2017, the same being the 6th day of said month, outside of the main entrance of the new Caldwell County Judicial Center located generally at 1703 S. Colorado Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644., between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m. on said day, beginning at 10:00 AM, proceed to sell for cash to the highest bidder all the right, title, and interest of the defendants in such suit(s) in and to the following described real estate levied upon as the property of said defendants, the same lying and being situated in the County of Caldwell and the State of Texas, to-wit:

10-T-8630, Account No(s). 38191, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. REYNALDO AGUILAR, ET AL, Lot 10-B, Rolling Hills Subdivision, Resub., an addition to Caldwell County, Texas, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in

Cabinet “A”, Slide 127, Map Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $78,640.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $7,622.00;

Sale Notes:

11-T-8665, Account No(s). 51841, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. DORIEN GROENVELD, ET AL, PERSONAL PROPERTY CONSISTING OF A MOBILE HOME ONLY, LABEL #PFS0463981, SERIAL #12528986, CALDWELL

COUNTY, TEXAS., with an adjudged value of $17,790.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $14,196.00;

Sale Notes:

11-T-8705, Account No(s). 35960, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. VICTOR BALDERAS, ET AL, Lot 14, Werner Ranch Subdivision, an addition to Caldwell County, Texas, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Cabinet

“A”, Slide 110, Map Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $414,450.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $27,369.00;

Sale Notes:

12-T-8828, Account No(s). 0010021-103-000-00, SAN MARCOS CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT VS. MARIA GALVAN, ET AL, 0.172 acres, more or less, situated in the William Pettus Two League Survey, Caldwell County, Texas, as described in Volume 142, Page 502, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $98,390.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $11,780.00;

Sale Notes:

14-T-8967, Account No(s). 21099, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. MARY TORRES VENABLE, Lot 2-A, Block 1, Replat of Lot 2, Block 1, Hunters Pointe Subdivision, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 586, Page 649, Official Public Records, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $156,580.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $8,269.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9042, Account No(s). 21988, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GUSTAVO CARDENAS, ET AL, 0.465 acre, more or less, Spencer Morris League, A-18, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 48, Page 379, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas, together with a 1988, 28′ X 66′ Fleetwood Manufactured Home, Sandalwood Model, bearing Label Nos. TEX0431515/6, Serial No. TXFLJ12A/B12089SW, situated thereon., with an adjudged value of $42,320.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,451.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9066, Account No(s). 0011164-080-000-0A, HAYS CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT VS. BARBARA HODGE, ALSO KNOWN AS BARBARA HODGE FERGUSON, ET AL, Personal property consisting of a Manufactured Home, Label # NTA0668839, Serial # CRH1TX7480, Title # 00914102, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $14,540.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,366.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9067, Account No(s). 25680, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. YOVONDA ANNETTE CABINESS, ET AL, Lots 2 and 3, Block 2, Corrected Bridges Addition, City of Luling, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 169, Page 684, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $8,500.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $4,937.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9097, Account No(s). 28143, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. FRANK PETTY, 0.0792 acre, more or less, Wm. Pettus Two League Survey, Abstract 21, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 74, Page 532, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $970.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $970.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9098, Account No(s). 32590, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. FERMINA SANDOBAL, 0.917 acre, more or less, Wm. Pettus Two League Grant, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 208, Page 337, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $1,740.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $1,740.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9106, Account No(s). 28051, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. JOSE LEON VALDES ALVAREZ, ET AL, 3.05 acres, more or less, William Pettus Survey, A-21, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 514, Page 131, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $391,710.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $41,491.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9120, Account No(s). 39491, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. ELISEO GUERRERO, JR., ET AL, Personal Property consisting of a Manufactured Home, 16×76, Label No. NTA0854506, Serial No. SSETX04576, Title No. 01042855, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $21,810.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $1,557.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9169, Account No(s). 10153, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. ELEAZAR V. RESENDEZ, Lots 17 and 18, Block 10, Town of Maxwell, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 195, Page 50, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $26,900.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,319.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9212, Account No(s). 19189, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. JOSE LUIS HERRERA, Lots 19 and 20, Block 3, East Side Addition, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 207, Page 103, Official Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $9,290.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,111.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9229, Account No(s). 37963, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. ABRAHAM O. SAUCEDO, Lot 4, Rolling Hills Subdivision, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 492, Page 455, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas, SAVE & EXCEPT that 0.036 acre portion of Lot 4 described in Volume 549, Page 838, Official Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $39,510.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,635.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9283, Account No(s). 16546, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. CLAUDIA S. SNODGRASS, ET AL, Lot 2, Block 1, Oak Trails Subdivision, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 423, Page 386, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $79,590.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $13,532.00;

Sale Notes:

Dated at Lockhart, Texas, May 8, 2017

Caldwell County, Texas

By

Deputy

Sheriff Daniel Law

Notes:

(any volume and page references, unless otherwise indicated, being to the Deed Records, Caldwell County, Texas, to which instruments reference may be made for a more complete description of each respective tract.) or, upon the written request of said defendants or their attorney, a sufficient portion of the property described above shall be sold to satisfy said judgment(s), interest, penalties, and cost; and any property sold shall be subject to the right of redemption of the defendants or any person having an interest therein, to redeem the said property, or their interest therein, within the time and in the manner provided by law, and shall be subject to any other and further rights to which the defendants or anyone interested therein may be entitled, under the provisions of law. Said sale to be made by me to satisfy the judgment(s) rendered in the above styled and numbered cause(s), together with interest, penalties, and costs of suit, and the proceeds of said sales to be applied to the satisfaction thereof, and the remainder, if any, to be applied as the law directs.

The Minimum Bid is the lesser of the amount awarded in the judgment plus interest and costs or the adjudged value. However, the Minimum Bid for a person owning an interest in the property or for a person who is a party to the suit (other than a taxing unit), is the aggregate amount of the judgments against the property plus all costs of suit and sale. ALL SALES SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION WITHOUT NOTICE. THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL TAXES DUE ON THE PROPERTY WHICH HAVE BEEN ASSESSED SINCE THE DATE OF THE JUDGMENT. For more information, contact your attorney or LINEBARGER GOGGAN BLAIR & SAMPSON, LLP., attorney for plaintiffs, at 5123985550X203

———————————-

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of Lloyd Newton Carpenter, Deceased, were issued on April 20, 2017, in Cause No. 10182, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Vicki H. Lapelosa.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o Hollis W. Burklund

Attorney at Law

403 W. San Antonio St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

DATED the 17th day of May, 2017

Hollis W. Burklund

Attorney for Vicki H. Lapelosa

State Bar No.:24006079

403 W. San Antonio St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

Telephone (512) 398-4045

Facsimile: (512) 398-4046

E-mail: hollis@burklundlaw.com

———————————-

Want to make a

difference?

City Council Place 2

is open for

appointment on

July, 11, 2017,

City Council Meeting

Application can be picked up at City Hall, 409 Main Street, Martindale, Texas, e-mailed request call 512-357-2639, website at martindaletexas.org, or mailed to 409 Main St., Martindale, Texas, 78655, Attn: City Clerk.

Completed application must be in the City Clerk’s Office by 3:00 p.m. on June 27, 2017.

City of Martindale