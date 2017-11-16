Legal Notice – Nov. 16, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

LEGAL NOTICE

———————————

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

FAMILY COURT

DIVISION

IN THE INTERESTS OF:

R. V, DOB: 2015, Minor Child No. 2017-JC-177

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO KORI SHANDON JUSTICE ROBERTS AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a petition has been filed in said Court praying for an order appointing a permanent custodian for R. R. V., DOB: 2015, Minor Child, by Kellie Roberts and Stephen Roberts; that the Court has ordered that the hearing on said custodianship be held on the 29th day of November, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

You are hereby required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 29th day of November, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. in said Court in the City of Leavenworth, Justice Center,

601 South 3rd Street, Leavenworth, Kansas, at which time and place said cause will be heard. Failure to respond or to appear before the Court at the time shown will not prevent the Court from entering judgment as requested in the petition finding that the child is a Child in Need of Care, removing the child from the custody of parent, parents or any other present legal custodian until further order of the Court or finding the parents unfit and entering an order permanently terminating the parents’ parental rights. The Court may order one or both parents to pay child support.

Kellie and Stephen Roberts

Petitioners

MURRAY, TILLOTSON & BURTON,

CHARTERED

Pamela Campbell Burton

313 South 2nd Street

O. Box 10

Leavenworth, Kansas 66048

Telephone: 913-682-5894

Facsimile: 913-682-2668

Attorney for Petitioners

———————————

Auction Notice

Lockhart ISD will be auctioning a 3 Portable buildings that were used as a daycare that has multiple kitchen and restroom spaces along with 1 portable that has a full size kitchen and classroom space. To bid on the portable building please go to www.renebates.com . All bidders must be registered with Rene Bates Auctioneers. The auction will open Thursday, November 13th and close, November 27, 2017 at 1pm. To preview the portable building, please contact Tricia Cancel at 512-398-0030 or Tanya Homann at 512-398-0052 or by email at tanya.homann@lockhart.txed.net. The building must be removed from the premises no later than December 28th.

———————————

CITY OF LOCKHART

PUBLIC BID FOR FUELS

The City of Lockhart is accepting annual supply bids for approximately 40,000 gallons of unleaded plus gasoline and 26,000 gallons of Nol. 2 dyed diesel fuel. A minimum of two-thousand five hundred (2,500) gallons would be ordered at any given time. The price of fuels may increase or decrease based on the Daily average Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) price published each Thursday from the Austin, Texas, Rack. The amount designated as the supplier’s profit margin per gallon must include delivery and must remain the same during the term of the contract. The contract term will be from one year from the date of approval by the City Council. Bid award may be separate for each fuel. Required forms for bid submittal are available from the Public Works Office at 705 Wichita Street during normal business hours.

Bids must be received by 2 pm, Friday, December 1, 2017 at City Hall, 308 W. San Antonio Street, PO Box 239, Lockhart, Texas 78644. Bids not received by this time and date will be rejected. Bid envelopes should be externally marked to indicate “Fuel Bids”.

The City of Lockhart reserves the right to reject any and all fuel bids.

———————————

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailers Permit with a Food and Beverage Certificate by G & T Stojani LLC dba Giovannis Italian Restaurant , to be located at 2001 S. Colorado St. Lockhart, TX 78644, Caldwell County, Texas. Gjovalin Stojani, sole member.

———————————

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Wayne Lesser, Deceased, were issued on November 9, 2017 under Docket No. 10,246, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to Lou Ellen MacNaughton.

Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

Representative,

Estate of Wayne Lesser, Deceased

c/o Bethann Eccles

Eccles & McIntosh, PC

506 West 16th Street

Austin, Texas 78701

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated November 10, 2017.

Eccles & McIntosh, PC

Bethann Eccles

Attorney for Independent Executor

———————————

NOTICE OF PERMIT APPLICATION

FOR A MAJOR

AMENDMENT OF AN EXISTING PERMIT

FOR

INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY USE

Filed By

SEGER FAMILY

INVESTMENTS, LLP

Seger Family Investments, LLP has submitted a request for a major permit amendment to the Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District (GCUWCD) to increase production from 190 acre-feet per year to 380 acre-feet per year at an average rate of 440 gallons per minute. The industrial supply well is located approximately 5 miles east of the City of Waelder at 2193 CR 415 in Gonzales County. The well is completed in the Carrizo Aquifer.

The GCUWCD Rules in effect at the time of this permit application submittal are the June 13, 2017 Rules. Permit notice and hearing procedures are included in Rule 24. Copies of the GCUWCD’s June 16, 2017 rules are available at the GCUWCD office located at 920 Saint Joseph Street, Room 129, Gonzales, Texas 78629 or online at the GCUWCD website www.gcuwcd.org . The GCUWCD phone number is 830-672-1047.

Interested persons may provide written comments to the GCUWCD on the proposed industrial supply well permit application. Written comments must be filed within thirty (30) days of the date of publication of this notice and in accordance with Rule 24 of the rules of the GCUWCD. Comments should be submitted to the GCUWCD’s General Manager at 920 Saint Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629.

If no comments are received by the end of the 30-day comment period, a public hearing may not be required and the Board may act on the permit amendment.

———————————

NOTICE OF PERMIT APPLICATION

FOR A MAJOR

AMENDMENT OF AN EXISTING PERMIT

FOR

INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY USE

Filed By

SEGER FAMILY

INVESTMENTS, LLP

Seger Family Investments, LLP has submitted a request for a major permit amendment to the Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District (GCUWCD) to increase production from 190 acre-feet per year to 380 acre-feet per year at an average rate of 440 gallons per minute. The industrial supply well is located approximately 5 miles east of the City of Waelder at 2193 CR 415 in Gonzales County. The well is completed in the Carrizo Aquifer.

The GCUWCD Rules in effect at the time of this permit application submittal are the June 13, 2017 Rules. Permit notice and hearing procedures are included in Rule 24. Copies of the GCUWCD’s June 16, 2017 rules are available at the GCUWCD office located at 920 Saint Joseph Street, Room 129, Gonzales, Texas 78629 or online at the GCUWCD website www.gcuwcd.org . The GCUWCD phone number is 830-672-1047.

Interested persons may provide written comments to the GCUWCD on the proposed industrial supply well permit application. Written comments must be filed within thirty (30) days of the date of publication of this notice and in accordance with Rule 24 of the rules of the GCUWCD. Comments should be submitted to the GCUWCD’s General Manager at 920 Saint Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629.

If no comments are received by the end of the 30-day comment period, a public hearing may not be required and the Board may act on the permit amendment.