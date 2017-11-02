Legal Notice – Nov. 2, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailer’s Permit by Taylor Burge doing business as Chaparral Coffee, LLC, to be located at 106 E. Market St., Lockhart, TX 78644, Caldwell County, Texas. Officers of said corporation are Taylor Burge, member, John Musselman, member, Michael Renfro, member.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Verona Graef Harmon, Deceased, were issued on October 26, 2017, in Cause No. 10238, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Judy Kay Davis.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Hollis W. Burklund

Attorney at Law

403 W. San Antonio St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

DATED the 26th day of October, 2017.

/s/ Hollis W. Burklund

Hollis W. Burklund

Attorney for Judy Kay Davis

State Bar No.: 24006079

403 W. San Antonio St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

Telephone: (512) 398-4045

Facsimile: (512) 398-4046

E-mail: hollis@burklundlaw.com

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Food and Beverage Certificate and Mixed Beverage Restaurant Permit with FB by Gjovalin Stojani dba Giovannis Italian Restaurant , to be located at 2001 S. Colorado St. Lockhart, TX 78644, Caldwell County, Texas. G & T Stojani LLC; Gjovalin Stojani, sole member.

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for Beer Retailer’s on Premise License by Caldwell County Post No. 8927, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, dba VFW 8927, to be located at 7007 S. US Hwy 183, Lockhart, TX 78644, Caldwell County, Texas. Officers of said corporation/fraternal organization are: Commander Brian Holly, Sr. Vice Commander Anna Prusaitis Ybarra, Jr. Vice Commander Jim Mitchell, Quartermaster Jay Davis, Adjutant Cyndi Dyer.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of David Parris Moore, Deceased were issued on or about October 26, 2017, under Docket No. 10251 pending in the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, to John Eric Moore. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows: John Eric Moore Estate of David Parris Moore, Deceased c/o Charles E. Lance, Attorney at Law 3613 Williams Drive, Suite 102

Georgetown, Texas 78628

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 30th day of October, 2017

Charles E. Lance Attorney for Applicant