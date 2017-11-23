Legal Notice – Nov. 23, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

PARKS MASTER PLAN CONCEPT

PRESENTATION

City of Lockhart Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan

The City of Lockhart contracted Burditt Land | Place

Consultants, to assist in the facilitation and develop of a Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan, a community planning tool, utilized by Lockhart City Council and City Staff to guide community parks and recreation development for years to come.

As part of the master planning process, Burditt will present community survey findings, steering committee comments and park facility concepts and ideas for public comment at a public workshop.

The workshop is to be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 from 6:00-7:30pm at the Lockhart City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, TX, in the Glosserman Room. Citizens are invited to attend and share their feedback on the concepts and ideas for future parks and recreation opportunities. The meeting is designed as an open house with a come and go, or come and stay format. Residents, business owners, and anyone interested in the future of Lockhart is invited to stop by and planners and designers from Burditt Consultants will be on hand to answer questions and collect feedback.

The City of Lockhart began the development of a new Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan in Summer 2017, by meeting with City Staff and cataloguing community information by an on-site assessment. The new plan will provide recommendations for existing park improvements, enhancement of recreational opportunities, improving connectivity and walkability within the community and provide recommendations on future parkland acquisition and development. The Plan shall provide a guide for decision-making by City Council, City staff, developers, residents, and anyone with a stake in the future of our community.

The City invites and encourages all citizens to get involved with the planning process. People are encouraged to participate in the Town Hall meeting and/or the online Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan Survey at http://www.lockhart-tx.org/page/homepage If you have any questions please contact Vance Rodgers or Connie Constancio at 512-398-3461.

———————————

ORDINANCE 2017-45

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, CANVASSING THE SPECIAL ELECTION HELD NOVEMBER 7, 2017 FOR THE PURPOSE OF SUBMITTING PROPOSITIONS TO THE VOTERS REGARDING CITY CHARTER AMENDMENTS AND ORDERING THAT THE CHARTER AMENDMENTS, AS APPROVED BY A MAJORITY OF THE QUALIFIED VOTERS OF THE CITY, ARE HEREBY ADOPTED; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING A REPEALER; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

———————————

CITY OF LOCKHART

PUBLIC BID FOR FUELS

The City of Lockhart is accepting annual supply bids for approximately 40,000 gallons of unleaded plus gasoline and 26,000 gallons of Nol. 2 dyed diesel fuel. A minimum of two-thousand five hundred (2,500) gallons would be ordered at any given time. The price of fuels may increase or decrease based on the Daily average Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) price published each Thursday from the Austin, Texas, Rack. The amount designated as the supplier’s profit margin per gallon must include delivery and must remain the same during the term of the contract. The contract term will be from one year from the date of approval by the City Council. Bid award may be separate for each fuel. Required forms for bid submittal are available from the Public Works Office at 705 Wichita Street during normal business hours.

Bids must be received by 2 pm, Friday, December 1, 2017 at City Hall, 308 W. San Antonio Street, PO Box 239, Lockhart, Texas 78644. Bids not received by this time and date will be rejected. Bid envelopes should be externally marked to indicate “Fuel Bids”.

The City of Lockhart reserves the right to reject any and all fuel bids.

———————————

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailers Permit with a Food and Beverage Certificate by G & T Stojani LLC dba Giovannis Italian Restaurant , to be located at 2001 S. Colorado St. Lockhart, TX 78644, Caldwell County, Texas. Gjovalin Stojani, sole member.

———————————

Legal Notice

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Beer and Wine Retailers Permit by Schlotzsky’s Lockhart dba Chunilal Inc. to be located at 111 North Colorado St, Lockhart, Caldwell County, TX 78644 Officers of said corporation Dimple Gohel, President/Secretary, Kalpesh Gohel, Director, Anilbhai Gohel, Director

City of Lockhart Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan

The City of Lockhart contracted Burditt Land | Place

Consultants, to assist in the facilitation and develop of a Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan, a community planning tool, utilized by Lockhart City Council and City Staff to guide community parks and recreation development for years to come.

As part of the master planning process, Burditt will present community survey findings, steering committee comments and park facility concepts and ideas for public comment at a public workshop.

The workshop is to be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 from 6:00-7:30pm at the Lockhart City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, TX, in the Glosserman Room. Citizens are invited to attend and share their feedback on the concepts and ideas for future parks and recreation opportunities. The meeting is designed as an open house with a come and go, or come and stay format. Residents, business owners, and anyone interested in the future of Lockhart is invited to stop by and planners and designers from Burditt Consultants will be on hand to answer questions and collect feedback.

The City of Lockhart began the development of a new Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan in Summer 2017, by meeting with City Staff and cataloguing community information by an on-site assessment. The new plan will provide recommendations for existing park improvements, enhancement of recreational opportunities, improving connectivity and walkability within the community and provide recommendations on future parkland acquisition and development. The Plan shall provide a guide for decision-making by City Council, City staff, developers, residents, and anyone with a stake in the future of our community.

The City invites and encourages all citizens to get involved with the planning process. People are encouraged to participate in the Town Hall meeting and/or the online Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan Survey at http://www.lockhart-tx.org/page/homepage If you have any questions please contact Vance Rodgers or Connie Constancio at 512-398-3461.

———————————

ORDINANCE 2017-45

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, CANVASSING THE SPECIAL ELECTION HELD NOVEMBER 7, 2017 FOR THE PURPOSE OF SUBMITTING PROPOSITIONS TO THE VOTERS REGARDING CITY CHARTER AMENDMENTS AND ORDERING THAT THE CHARTER AMENDMENTS, AS APPROVED BY A MAJORITY OF THE QUALIFIED VOTERS OF THE CITY, ARE HEREBY ADOPTED; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING A REPEALER; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

———————————

CITY OF LOCKHART

PUBLIC BID FOR FUELS

The City of Lockhart is accepting annual supply bids for approximately 40,000 gallons of unleaded plus gasoline and 26,000 gallons of Nol. 2 dyed diesel fuel. A minimum of two-thousand five hundred (2,500) gallons would be ordered at any given time. The price of fuels may increase or decrease based on the Daily average Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) price published each Thursday from the Austin, Texas, Rack. The amount designated as the supplier’s profit margin per gallon must include delivery and must remain the same during the term of the contract. The contract term will be from one year from the date of approval by the City Council. Bid award may be separate for each fuel. Required forms for bid submittal are available from the Public Works Office at 705 Wichita Street during normal business hours.

Bids must be received by 2 pm, Friday, December 1, 2017 at City Hall, 308 W. San Antonio Street, PO Box 239, Lockhart, Texas 78644. Bids not received by this time and date will be rejected. Bid envelopes should be externally marked to indicate “Fuel Bids”.

The City of Lockhart reserves the right to reject any and all fuel bids.

———————————

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailers Permit with a Food and Beverage Certificate by G & T Stojani LLC dba Giovannis Italian Restaurant , to be located at 2001 S. Colorado St. Lockhart, TX 78644, Caldwell County, Texas. Gjovalin Stojani, sole member.

———————————

Legal Notice

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Beer and Wine Retailers Permit by Schlotzsky’s Lockhart dba Chunilal Inc. to be located at 111 North Colorado St, Lockhart, Caldwell County, TX 78644 Officers of said corporation Dimple Gohel, President/Secretary, Kalpesh Gohel, Director, Anilbhai Gohel, Director