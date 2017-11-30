Legal Notice – Nov. 30, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

PUBLIC NOTICE

———————————

Public Bid

The City of Lockhart is accepting bids from qualified contractors to complete maintenance work as generally described in the following scope of work to be performed at the Clark Library Annex at the 217 South Main St., Lockhart, Texas.

City of Lockhart

Library Annex Maintenance/Repairs

217 S. Main St.

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Scope of Maintenance Work:

Windows (2nd and 3rd Floors)

Inspect and remove any glazing that is not sufficiently adhered to the glass and wood surfaces.

Re-glaze with DAP Latex Glazing Compound or comparable product approved by the Public Works Director on all second and third floor windows, external sashes/jambs on all four sides of the structure. Product must meet the same standards/specifications as the DAP product or exceed them.

Seal to prevent water intrusion.

Prep, prime and paint windows as needed.

Provide turf protection when using scissor lift or man-lift on grass surface.

Brick Façade (entire building)

Exterior of building to be sprayed or rolled with H&C Hydro Defend 150 (Sherwin Williams product) or equivalent product approved by the City to prevent further water intrusion through the brick façade. Work cannot be done on days when wind velocity is averaging greater than 15 mph when checked in work area.

All qualified contractors are strongly encouraged to closely examine the project before submitting a bid.

Note: Windows and exterior seal maintenance work needs to be done at same time to reduce equipment rental cost. Required Scaffolding and Man-lift Equipment rental will be responsibility of the City of Lockhart although, it will be the responsibility of the Contractor to determine the scaffold equipment needs to safely perform the work. Notification to the Public Works Director in sufficient time of those needs so delays do not affect the progress of the work to be done is required. Contractor will be responsible for the erecting and disassembling the scaffolding. A Man-lift will be provided by the City when viable and where needed with appropriate notice.

Note: Scaffolding shall be erected under the supervision of a “Competent Person” as required by OSHA Regulation §1926.32 Definitions, Paragraph(s) (f) and (m) and follow construction standards as defined by OSHA Regulation §1910.28 Scaffolding.

Insurance Requirements

The General Contractor awarded the bid for work to be completed shall carry their own $1 million insurance policy showing the City of Lockhart as an additionally insured party. Sub Contractor’s working for a General Contractor shall also carry their own Workman’s Compensation coverage. Copies of the Certificates of Insurance naming the City of Lockhart as an additional insured must be presented to the City of Lockhart prior to commencement of work.

Bids must be sealed, externally marked “Library Project”, and must be submitted to: City of Lockhart,

308 W. San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644, by Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at 2:00 pm.. Any Bids not received by the required date and time will be rejected.

The City of Lockhart reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

———————————

Legal Notice

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Beer and Wine Retailers Permit by Schlotzsky’s Lockhart dba Chunilal Inc. to be located at 111 North Colorado St, Lockhart, Caldwell County, TX 78644 Officers of said corporation Dimple Gohel, President/Secretary, Kalpesh Gohel, Director, Anilbhai Gohel, Director

———————————

ORDINANCE 2017-44

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 22, FLOODS, SECTION 22-130 STORMWATER RUNOFF DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES TO INCLUDE ENGINEERING DESIGN FREQUENCIES OF 2, 10, 25, AND 100 YEARS AND REQUIRING ONE FOOT FREE BOARD UNLESS OTHERWISE APPROVED BY THE CITY ENGINEER; PROVIDING A REPEALER; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

ORDINANCE 2017-46

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 62 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES CAPTIONED “VEHICLES FOR HIRE” TO UPDATE INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS FOR TAXICABS AND PEDICABS; AND ARTICLE III, PEDICABS; ADD ARTICLE III. – PEDICABS; PROVIDE FOR PERMIT AND OPERATIONAL REQUIREMENTS FOR PEDICAB SERVICES; PROVIDING REPEALER; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; PROVIDE PENALTY; PROVIDE PUBLICATION; AND PROVIDE AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PENALTY: Any person who violates a provision of this ordinance shall be guilty of a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500 upon conviction. Nothing in this ordinance shall limit the city’s exercise of any civil and criminal remedies provided by law or equity.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday

———————————

Looking for the owner of an Abandoned Trailer stored at Performance Wrecker Service VSF,

Black Trailer picked up by Performance Wrecker Service on 11-10-17 at 10am at 218 S Rio Grande, Lockhart, Tx

VSF located at Performance Collision Repair, 218 N Main St., Lockhart 512-376-2603

———————————

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WARREN HOLMES PORTER, Deceased, were issued on October 26, 2017, in Cause No. 1044 pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to: KELLIE DIONNE WARD and WARREN CLIFTON PORTER, Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of WARREN HOMES PORTER.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Kellie Dionne Ward and Warren Clifton Porter, Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of Warren Homes Porter, Deceased

c/o Sue C. Ortman

Attorney at Law

403 St. George

Gonzales, Texas 78629

Dated the 16th day of November, 2017.

SUE C. ORTMAN

Attorney for: Kellie Dionne Ward and Warren Clifton Porter, Independent Co-Executors of the Estate of Warren Holmes Porter

State Bar No: 15324425

403 St. George

Gonzales, Texas 78629

Telephone: (830) 672-9535

Facsimile: (830) 672-8654

E-mail: ortman@gvcc.net

———————————

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

ZC-17-17. A request by Roy Stephens, on behalf of Flores MH JV LLC, for a Zoning Change from RLD Residential Low Density District to RMD Residential Medium Density District for 23.613 acres in the Byrd Lockhart Survey, Abstract No. 17, located at 601 Flores Street (FM 672).

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property wishing to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

The City of Lockhart City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at 7:30 P.M. in the City Council Chamber, 3rd floor of the Clark Library-Masonic Building, 217 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas, to consider this zoning change request, the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, and valid protests if any.

One or more letters or petitions of protest submitted no later than two working days prior to the posted beginning of the City Council public hearing and containing the name, signature, and address of owners of collectively 20 percent or more of either the area of the land included in the proposed change or the area of land within 200 feet surrounding the land included in the proposed change, shall require the proposed change to receive the affirmative vote of at least three-fourths of all members of the City Council in order to take effect. Such letters or petitions submitted at least five calendar days prior to the posted beginning of the City Council public hearing will be provided to the Council and addressed in the staff recommendations in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org