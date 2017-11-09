Legal Notice – Nov. 9, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE OF MOTOR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED BY ORDER OF CITY OF LOCKHART IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 683.011 ET.SE1., TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE, REGULATING THE IMPOUNDING AND SALE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES BY DELEGATE OR PERSONALLY. THE PURCHASER SHALL TAKE TITLE TO MOTOR VEHICLE AND RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE. I WILL PROCEED TO SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED MOTOR VEHICLES, WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN REDEEMED BY OWNER THEREOF TO WIT:

FRIDAY,

NOVEMBER 10, 2017

10:00 A.M.

AT

BARRON’S STORAGE FACILITY

1400 SOUTH

COMMERCE ST.

LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644

2006 Ford EPR

VIN#1FMEU62E86UA52818

1999 Lexus 4DR

VIN#JT8BD68S1X0078088

2011 Nissan Cube

VIN# JN8AZ2KR6BT202056

1975 Beth Travel Trlr

VIN# BF1111CFB565178

2005 Lincoln Navigator

VIN# 5LMFU27555LJ21133

2004 Dodge INT

VIN# 2B3HD46R34H609994

2004 Toyota UCS

VIN# 1NXBR32E84Z300680

1998 Saturn SC2

VIN# 1G8ZG1270W2148974

———————————

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KANSAS

FAMILY COURT

DIVISION

IN THE INTERESTS OF:

R. V, DOB: 2015, Minor Child No. 2017-JC-177

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO KORI SHANDON JUSTICE ROBERTS AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a petition has been filed in said Court praying for an order appointing a permanent custodian for R. R. V., DOB: 2015, Minor Child, by Kellie Roberts and Stephen Roberts; that the Court has ordered that the hearing on said custodianship be held on the 29th day of November, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

You are hereby required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 29th day of November, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. in said Court in the City of Leavenworth, Justice Center,

601 South 3rd Street, Leavenworth, Kansas, at which time and place said cause will be heard. Failure to respond or to appear before the Court at the time shown will not prevent the Court from entering judgment as requested in the petition finding that the child is a Child in Need of Care, removing the child from the custody of parent, parents or any other present legal custodian until further order of the Court or finding the parents unfit and entering an order permanently terminating the parents’ parental rights. The Court may order one or both parents to pay child support.

Kellie and Stephen Roberts

Petitioners

MURRAY, TILLOTSON & BURTON,

CHARTERED

Pamela Campbell Burton

313 South 2nd Street

O. Box 10

Leavenworth, Kansas 66048

Telephone: 913-682-5894

Facsimile: 913-682-2668

Attorney for Petitioners

———————————

Auction Notice

Lockhart ISD will be auctioning a 3 Portable buildings that were used as a daycare that has multiple kitchen and restroom spaces along with 1 portable that has a full size kitchen and classroom space. To bid on the portable building please go to www.renebates.com . All bidders must be registered with Rene Bates Auctioneers. The auction will open Thursday, November 13th and close, November 27, 2017 at 1pm. To preview the portable building, please contact Tricia Cancel at 512-398-0030 or Tanya Homann at 512-398-0052 or by email at tanya.homann@lockhart.txed.net. The building must be removed from the premises no later than December 28th.

———————————

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR AN AGGREGATE WELL PERMIT TO

RE-EQUIP FOUR WATER WELLS FOR INDUSTRIAL USE Filed By Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P., 500 Pea Jay Cove, Bastrop, TX 78602 has submitted an application to the Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District (“GCUWCD”) for an aggregate well permit to re-equip four existing water wells for industrial use. The wells are located approximately 6.46 miles south east of Gonzales at 6831 US Hwy 183 South, Gonzales County. Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P. proposes to produce approximately 611 acre feet of water per year at a not to exceed pumping rate of approximately 1,227 gallons per minute per well in the Yegua-Jackson Aquifer.

The GCUWCD has established permit notice and hearing procedures in Rule 24.

Copies of the GCUWCD’s rules are available at the GCUWCD’s headquarters at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129 or on the district’s website at www.gcuwcd.org. The GCUWCD’s phone number is 830-672-1047.

Interested persons may provide written comments to the GCUWCD on the Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P. permit application. Written comments should be filed within thirty (30) days of the date of publication of this notice and in accordance with Rule 24 of the rules of the GCUWCD. Comments should be submitted to the GCUWCD’s General Manager at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129 or P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629.

If the General Manager determines the application meets all relevant District rules, a public hearing on an application is not required and the Board may act on the application at a Board meeting.

———————————

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR AN AGGREGATE WELL PERMIT TO

RE-EQUIP TWO WATER WELLS FOR INDUSTRIAL USE Filed By Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P., 500 Pea Jay Cove, Bastrop, TX 78602 has submitted an application to the Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District (“GCUWCD”) for an aggregate well permit to re-equip two water wells for industrial use. The proposed wells are located approximately 4.14 miles west of the town of Moulton on County Road 394, Gonzales County. Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P. proposes to produce approximately 295 acre feet of water per year at a not to exceed rate of approximately 1,963 gallons per minute per well in the Yegua-Jackson Aquifer.

The GCUWCD has established permit notice and hearing procedures at Rule 24.

Copies of the GCUWCD’s rules are available at the GCUWCD’s headquarters at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629 or on the district’s website at www.gcuwcd.org. The GCUWCD’s phone number is 830-672-1047.

Interested persons may provide written comments to the GCUWCD on the Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P. permit application. Written comments should be filed within thirty (30) days of the date of publication of this notice and in accordance with Rule 24 of the rules of the GCUWCD. Comments should be submitted to the GCUWCD’s General Manager at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629.

If the General Manager determines the application meets all relevant District rules, a public hearing on an application is not required and the Board may act on the application at a Board meeting.

———————————

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailer’s Permit by Taylor Burge doing business as Chaparral Coffee, LLC, to be located at 106 E. Market St., Lockhart, TX 78644, Caldwell County, Texas. Officers of said corporation are Taylor Burge, member, John Musselman, member, Michael Renfro, member.

———————————

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Food and Beverage Certificate and Mixed Beverage Restaurant Permit with FB by Gjovalin Stojani dba Giovannis Italian Restaurant , to be located at 2001 S. Colorado St. Lockhart, TX 78644, Caldwell County, Texas. G & T Stojani LLC; Gjovalin Stojani, sole member.

———————————

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for Beer Retailer’s on Premise License by Caldwell County Post No. 8927, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, dba VFW 8927, to be located at 7007 S. US Hwy 183, Lockhart, TX 78644, Caldwell County, Texas. Officers of said corporation/fraternal organization are: Commander Brian Holly, Sr. Vice Commander Anna Prusaitis Ybarra, Jr. Vice Commander Jim Mitchell, Quartermaster Jay Davis, Adjutant Cyndi Dyer.