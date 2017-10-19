Legal Notice – Oct. 19, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Alliance Regional Water Authority (the “OWNER”) is requesting sealed written Bids for furnishing all labor, materials, equipment, supervision, and incidentals, and for performing all Work required for the Phase 1A Pipeline Segment A (IFB No.: 2017-001). The Project generally consists of the installation of approximately 10,300 linear feet of 24-inch water line, 385 linear feet of 12-inch water line and 228 linear feet of 8-inch water line. The installation includes an 85-foot bore beneath an active city roadway and a 100 foot bore across an active oil and gas pipeline easement. The project includes the installation of gate valves, tees, plugs and other miscellaneous fittings. Sealed Bids will be received at the Kyle Public Works Facility – Training Room, 520 E. RR 150, Kyle, Texas 78640.

ALL BIDS (INCLUDING HUB PARTICIPATION PLANS) ARE DUE BY 2:00 P.M., Central Time, on Thursday, November 9, 2017. BIDS WILL BE PUBLICLY OPENED AND READ ALOUD IN THE OFFICE IDENTIFIED ABOVE FOR RECEIPT OF BIDS at 2:00 P.M., Central Time, on Thursday, November 9, 2017. Bid Documents may be obtained without charge from www.CivcastUSA.com. Bidders must register on this website in order to view and/or download Bid Documents. At the time a Bidder registers on this website, the Bidder must provide a working e-mail address, so the Bidder will receive any addenda or clarification issued by the OWNER. ANY BIDS (INCLUDING HUB PARTICIPATION PLAN) NOT RECEIVED BY THE DATE AND TIME SET FORTH ABOVE WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FOR CONSIDERATION. The time stamp clock in the office for receipt of Bids will be the time of record and will be verified with www.time.gov, the official U.S. time.

The contract is contingent upon release of funds from the Texas Water Development Board.

All procurements by the OWNER are subject to the OWNER’s Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Program. The Program provides HUBs full opportunity to participate in all of the OWNER’s contracts. Goals for HUB participation are stated for each solicitation. Information on achieving the goals or documenting good faith efforts to achieve the goals are contained in the Bid Documents and other Contract Documents. When a HUB participation goal applies, each Bidder is required to complete and return a HUB Participation Plan with its Bid. If a HUB Participation Plan is not submitted with a Bid, the Bid will not be accepted for consideration.

Each Bid must be accompanied by a Bid Bond, in the form attached to the Bid Form, in an amount of not less than five percent of the total Bid, as specified in Form 00100, Instructions to Bidders. Performance and payment bonds when required shall be executed on forms furnished by the OWNER. Each bond shall be issued in an amount of 100% of the Contract Amount by a solvent corporate surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas, and shall meet any other requirements established by law or by the OWNER.

Minimum insurance requirements are specified in Form 00810, Supplemental General Conditions. Prevailing wage rates have been established and are specified in Form 00830, Wage Rates and Payroll Reporting.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and to waive any minor informality (one that does not affect the competitiveness of the Bid) in any Bid or in the solicitation process.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. (Central time) at the Kyle Public Works Facility – Training Room, 520 E. RR150, Kyle, Texas 78640. Attendance is mandatory unless otherwise stated. To ensure understanding of the OWNER’s bidding and contracting requirements, each Bidder must attend any mandatory Pre-Bid Conference, and all Bidders are encouraged to attend any non-mandatory Pre-Bid Conference. If the Pre-Bid Conference is mandatory, each Bidder must arrive and sign-in before the scheduled start time of the conference; otherwise the Bidder will not be allowed to submit a Bid for the Project.

The persons listed below may be contacted for information regarding the Invitation for Bid. If a Bidder contacts any other officer or employee of the OWNER during the period beginning on the date this Invitation for Bids is issued and ending on the date of contract award or rejection of all bids by the OWNER’s Board of Directors, any Bid submitted by the Bidder is subject to rejection by the OWNER.

Authorized Contact Persons:

PROJECT ENGINEER: Travis Michel, PE; 512-396-4040; TMMichel@lan-inc.com

OWNER’s Executive Director: Graham Moore, PE; (512) 294-3214; gmoore@alliancewater.org

———————————

NOTICE OF REQUIREMENT TO COMPLY WITH THE SUBDIVISION SERVICE EXTENSION POLICY OF AQUA WATER SUPPLY CORPORATION

Pursuant to Texas Water Code, 13.2502, Aqua Water Supply Corporation hereby gives notice that any person who subdivides land by dividing any lot, tract, or parcel of land, within the service area of Aqua Water Supply Corporation, Certificate of Convenience and Necessity No. 10294, in Bastrop, Caldwell, Williamson, Lee, Fayette and Travis Counties, into two or more lots or sites for the purpose of sale or development, whether immediate or future, including re-subdivision of land for which a plat has been filed and recorded or requests more than two water service connections on a single contiguous tract of land must comply with the Rules and Regulations Concerning Aqua’s Service to Subdivisions (the “Subdivision Policy”) contained in Aqua Water Supply Corporation’s tariff.

Aqua Water Supply Corporation is not required to extend water utility service to a service applicant in a subdivision where the developer of the subdivision has failed to comply with the Subdivision Policy.

Applicable elements of the Subdivision Policy include:

Evaluation by Aqua Water Supply Corporation of the impact a proposed subdivision service extension will make on Aqua Water Supply Corporation’s water supply system and payments of the costs for this evaluation;

Payment of reasonable costs or fees by the developer for providing water supply capacity;

Payment of fees for reserving water supply capacity;

Forfeiture of reserved water supply capacity for failure to pay applicable fees;

Payment of costs of any improvements to Aqua Water Supply Corporation’s system that are necessary to provide the water service;

Construction according to design approved by Aqua Water Supply Corporation and dedication by the developer of water facilities within the subdivision, following inspection.

Aqua Water Supply Corporation’s tariff and a map showing Aqua Water Supply Corporation’s service area may be reviewed at Aqua Water Supply Corporation’s offices, at 415 Old Bastrop Highway, Bastrop, Texas 78602 or on Aqua’s website at www.aquawsc.com. The tariff and service area map are also filed of record at the Public Utility Commission of Texas and may be reviewed by contacting the PUC, 1701 N. Congress Avenue, P.O. Box 13326, Austin, Texas 78711.

———————————

PURSUANT TO Chapter 70, Texas Property Code, notice is hereby given to owner(s) and lien holder(s) of the vehicle(s) listed below. Vehicle(s) is/are located at 2191 Hwy 21 West, Dale, Texas 78616.. You have 31 days from the date of publication to redeem your vehicle. Call (210) 804-2094 for information.

2001 Pontiac Montana VIN: 1GMDX03E21D131831

1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee

VIN: 1J4FX58S8WC365715

1991 Volkswagen Polo VIN: WVWZZZ80ZMP118283

2010 Ford Escape VIN: 1FMCU0D79AKA14909

2012 Honda Odyssey VIN: 5KBRL5893CB804458

———————————

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Wayne Keith Phelan, Deceased, were issued on October 12, 2017, in Cause No. 10242, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Janet Todd Phelan.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Hollis W. Burklund

Attorney at Law

403 W. San Antonio St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

DATED the 13th day of October, 2017.

Hollis W. Burklund

Attorney for

Janet Todd Phelan

State Bar No.: 24006079

403 W. San Antonio St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

Telephone: (512) 398-4045

Facsimile: (512) 398-4046

E-mail:

hollis@burklundlaw.com