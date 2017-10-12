Legal Notice – Oct. 5, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Alliance Regional Water Authority (the “OWNER”) is requesting sealed written Bids for furnishing all labor, materials, equipment, supervision, and incidentals, and for performing all Work required for the Phase 1A Pipeline Segment A (IFB No.: 2017-001). The Project generally consists of the installation of approximately 10,300 linear feet of 24-inch water line, 385 linear feet of 12-inch water line and 228 linear feet of 8-inch water line. The installation includes an 85-foot bore beneath an active city roadway and a 100 foot bore across an active oil and gas pipeline easement. The project includes the installation of gate valves, tees, plugs and other miscellaneous fittings. Sealed Bids will be received at the Kyle Public Works Facility – Training Room, 520 E. RR 150, Kyle, Texas 78640.

ALL BIDS (INCLUDING HUB PARTICIPATION PLANS) ARE DUE BY 2:00 P.M., Central Time, on Thursday, November 9, 2017. BIDS WILL BE PUBLICLY OPENED AND READ ALOUD IN THE OFFICE IDENTIFIED ABOVE FOR RECEIPT OF BIDS at 2:00 P.M., Central Time, on Thursday, November 9, 2017. Bid Documents may be obtained without charge from www.CivcastUSA.com. Bidders must register on this website in order to view and/or download Bid Documents. At the time a Bidder registers on this website, the Bidder must provide a working e-mail address, so the Bidder will receive any addenda or clarification issued by the OWNER. ANY BIDS (INCLUDING HUB PARTICIPATION PLAN) NOT RECEIVED BY THE DATE AND TIME SET FORTH ABOVE WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FOR CONSIDERATION. The time stamp clock in the office for receipt of Bids will be the time of record and will be verified with www.time.gov, the official U.S. time.

The contract is contingent upon release of funds from the Texas Water Development Board.

All procurements by the OWNER are subject to the OWNER’s Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Program. The Program provides HUBs full opportunity to participate in all of the OWNER’s contracts. Goals for HUB participation are stated for each solicitation. Information on achieving the goals or documenting good faith efforts to achieve the goals are contained in the Bid Documents and other Contract Documents. When a HUB participation goal applies, each Bidder is required to complete and return a HUB Participation Plan with its Bid. If a HUB Participation Plan is not submitted with a Bid, the Bid will not be accepted for consideration.

Each Bid must be accompanied by a Bid Bond, in the form attached to the Bid Form, in an amount of not less than five percent of the total Bid, as specified in Form 00100, Instructions to Bidders. Performance and payment bonds when required shall be executed on forms furnished by the OWNER. Each bond shall be issued in an amount of 100% of the Contract Amount by a solvent corporate surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas, and shall meet any other requirements established by law or by the OWNER.

Minimum insurance requirements are specified in Form 00810, Supplemental General Conditions. Prevailing wage rates have been established and are specified in Form 00830, Wage Rates and Payroll Reporting.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and to waive any minor informality (one that does not affect the competitiveness of the Bid) in any Bid or in the solicitation process.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. (Central time) at the Kyle Public Works Facility – Training Room, 520 E. RR150, Kyle, Texas 78640. Attendance is mandatory unless otherwise stated. To ensure understanding of the OWNER’s bidding and contracting requirements, each Bidder must attend any mandatory Pre-Bid Conference, and all Bidders are encouraged to attend any non-mandatory Pre-Bid Conference. If the Pre-Bid Conference is mandatory, each Bidder must arrive and sign-in before the scheduled start time of the conference; otherwise the Bidder will not be allowed to submit a Bid for the Project.

The persons listed below may be contacted for information regarding the Invitation for Bid. If a Bidder contacts any other officer or employee of the OWNER during the period beginning on the date this Invitation for Bids is issued and ending on the date of contract award or rejection of all bids by the OWNER’s Board of Directors, any Bid submitted by the Bidder is subject to rejection by the OWNER.

Authorized Contact Persons:

PROJECT ENGINEER: Travis Michel, PE; 512-396-4040; TMMichel@lan-inc.com

OWNER’s Executive Director: Graham Moore, PE; (512) 294-3214; gmoore@alliancewater.org

Plum Creek

Conservation District

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE

PROPOSED

GROUNDWATER

MANAGEMENT PLAN

The Plum Creek Conservation District will hold a public hearing on the proposed Groundwater Management Plan.

The Hearing o the proposed Groundwater Management Plan will be held at:

1:00 P.M.

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

1101 West San Antonio St.

Lockhart, Texas 78644

The Proposed Groundwater Management Plan addresses the following management goals:

Providing the Most Efficient Use of Groundwater Controlling and Preventing Waste of Groundwater Controlling and Preventing Subsidence Addressing Conjunctive Surface Water Management Issues Addressing Drought Conditions Addressing Nature Resource Issues That Impact the Use and Availability of Groundwater and Which are Impacted By the Use of Groundwater Addressing Conservation, Recharge Enhancement, Rainwater Harvesting, Precipitation Enhancement, or Brush Control where appropriate and cost-effective Mitigation & Desired Future Conditions of Groundwater Resources Addressing the Desired Future Conditions established under TWC 36.108 Alternative Supply

Copies of the Proposed Groundwater Management Plan are available at the Plum Creek Conservation District’s office and are posted on the District’s website: www.pccd.org. Written or oral comments may be submitted during the hearing or sent in advance to 1101 West San Antonio St., Lockhart, Texas 78644.

For more information, please contact:

Johnie Halliburton, Executive Manager

Plum Creek Conservation District

(512) 398-2383

jhalliburton@pccd.org

or

Daniel Meyer, Assistant Manager

Plum Creek Conservation District

(512) 398-2383

Daniel.meyer@pccd.org

NOTICE OF

REQUIREMENT TO COMPLY WITH THE SUBDIVISION

SERVICE EXTENSION POLICY OF AQUA WATER

SUPPLY

CORPORATION

Pursuant to Texas Water Code, 13.2502, Aqua Water Supply Corporation hereby gives notice that any person who subdivides land by dividing any lot, tract, or parcel of land, within the service area of Aqua Water Supply Corporation, Certificate of Convenience and Necessity No. 10294, in Bastrop, Caldwell, Williamson, Lee, Fayette and Travis Counties, into two or more lots or sites for the purpose of sale or development, whether immediate or future, including re-subdivision of land for which a plat has been filed and recorded or requests more than two water service connections on a single contiguous tract of land must comply with the Rules and Regulations Concerning Aqua’s Service to Subdivisions (the “Subdivision Policy”) contained in Aqua Water Supply Corporation’s tariff.

Aqua Water Supply Corporation is not required to extend water utility service to a service applicant in a subdivision where the developer of the subdivision has failed to comply with the Subdivision Policy.

Applicable elements of the Subdivision Policy include:

Evaluation by Aqua Water Supply Corporation of the impact a proposed subdivision service extension will make on Aqua Water Supply Corporation’s water supply system and payments of the costs for this evaluation;

Payment of reasonable costs or fees by the developer for providing water supply capacity;

Payment of fees for reserving water supply capacity;

Forfeiture of reserved water supply capacity for failure to pay applicable fees;

Payment of costs of any improvements to Aqua Water Supply Corporation’s system that are necessary to provide the water service;

Construction according to design approved by Aqua Water Supply Corporation and dedication by the developer of water facilities within the subdivision, following inspection.

Aqua Water Supply Corporation’s tariff and a map showing Aqua Water Supply Corporation’s service area may be reviewed at Aqua Water Supply Corporation’s offices, at 415 Old Bastrop Highway, Bastrop, Texas 78602 or on Aqua’s website at www.aquawsc.com. The tariff and service area map are also filed of record at the Public Utility Commission of Texas and may be reviewed by contacting the PUC, 1701 N. Congress Avenue, P.O. Box 13326, Austin, Texas 78711.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to Sec. 12-450 “Unsafe Building Implementation” of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Lockhart. The City of Lockhart does hereby notify you, or your agent(s), as property owner of record of the listed property(s) of the order issued by the Construction Board of Appeals during the Public hearing held on October 5, 2017 at 9:00AM at City Hall located at 308 W. San Antonio St., Lockhart, TX. The Construction Board of Appeals has determined that the below listed property(s) is (are) unsafe building(s) as defined by Art. VII, Sec 12-442 of the Code of Ordinances and has ordered them to be repaired, removed, or demolished. Any owner, lienholder, or mortgagee of record of a property jointly or severally aggrieved by an order issued under this Article VII, Unsafe and/or Public Nuisance Building Abatement, may file in district court a verified petition setting forth that the decision is illegal, in whole or part, and specifying the grounds for the illegality. The petition must be filed by an owner, lienholder, or mortgagee within 30 calendar days of the date of this publication. A complete copy of the Construction Board of Appeals order for each structure may be obtained from the City Secretary.

Property Address

215 N. Pecos Street/R18073, A017 Lockhart, Byrd, Block 48, Tract PT 5, Acres 0.11

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

107 Center Street/R19101, Coopwood & Connolly, Block 1, Lot 8

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

327 Flores Street/R19628, Navarro, Block 2, Lot 19, 20

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

517 Flores Street/R19088, Compress Hill Supp., Block 1, Lot 1-4

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

421 E. Live Oak Street/R17053, O.T. Lockhart, Block 42, Lot 1/3-7

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

ZC-17-15. A request by Roy Stephens, on behalf of Flores MH JV LLC, for a Zoning Change from RLD Residential Low Density District to MH Manufactured Home District for 23.613 acres in the Byrd Lockhart Survey, Abstract No. 17, located at 601 Flores Street (FM 672).

ZC-17-16. A request by Narjisse Medhous, for a Zoning Change from RLD Residential Low Density District to RMD Residential Medium Density District on Lot 18, Block 6, Parkway Subdivision, Section IV, located at 1012 Fannin Street.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of these properties wishing to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

The City of Lockhart City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at 7:30 P.M. in the City Council Chamber, 3rd floor of the Clark Library-Masonic Building, 217 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas, to consider this zoning change request, the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, and valid protests if any.

One or more letters or petitions of protest submitted no later than two working days prior to the posted beginning of the City Council public hearing and containing the name, signature, and address of owners of collectively 20 percent or more of either the area of the land included in the proposed change or the area of land within 200 feet surrounding the land included in the proposed change, shall require the proposed change to receive the affirmative vote of at least three-fourths of all members of the City Council in order to take effect. Such letters or petitions submitted at least five calendar days prior to the posted beginning of the City Council public hearing will be provided to the Council and addressed in the staff recommendations in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

PURSUANT TO Chapter 70, Texas Property Code, notice is hereby given to owner(s) and lien holder(s) of the vehicle(s) listed below. Vehicle(s) is/are located at 2191 Hwy 21, West, Texas 78616. You have 31 days from the date of publication to redeem your vehicle. Call (210) 804-2094 for information.

2010 Ford Escape

VIN:1FMCU0D79AKA14909

1991 Volkswagen Polo VIN: WVWZZZ80ZMP118283

1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee

VIN: 1J4FX58S8WC365715

2001 Pontiac Montana VIN: 1GMDX03E21D131831

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailer’s Permit by The Culinary Room, Inc. doing business as The Culinary Room, to be located at 101 E. San Antonio Street, Suite 100, Lockhart, TX 78644, Caldwell County, Texas. Officers of said corporation are Alexandra Rene Worthington, CEO and Alana Leigh Chandler, President.

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

The Board of Trustees of the Lockhart Independent School District (LISD) hereby serves notice that it will accept sealed bids for the real property and improvements located at 105 S. Colorado St., Lockhart, Texas.

Sealed bids will be received until:

2:00 P.M., November 2, 2017_

Bids received after this deadline will not be considered.

Interested parties may contact Tanya Homann, LISD Purchasing Manager, at the address below to receive a Bid Package and/or arrange for inspection of the Property:

Lockhart Independent School District

105 S. Colorado

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Phone: (512) 398-0052

E-mail:

tanya.homann@lockhart.txed.net

The Property will be conveyed subject to the exceptions and reservations contained in the Bid Package and the District will reserve the mineral interests in the Property. The District reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in bids received.

Notice of Public Sale

Centex Storage Lockhart, pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 59 of Texas Property Code, shall conduct a public sale of the contents of the storage room (s) listed below in Lockhart, Texas, Telephone #512-398-2870 on the date shown below to satisfy a landlord’s lien. All sales will be for cash to the highest bidder. All successful bidders shall take possession and remove the contents of the room immediately. Centex Storage reserves the right to reject any bids and to withdraw any items from such sale.

DATE: October 18, 2017

TIME: 3:00 PM

LOCATION: 1414 S Colorado

NAME(S): Anna M Delgado, Christopher S Hernandez, Bobbie J Hayman-Lakomia, Tiffany Kaye Tucker, Brenda Sabin c/o Heather Sabin, Renee Minjarez, Alex Joseph Mercado

CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Mattresses; ladders; Tonka Trucks; shelves; picture frames; chest of drawers; baby clothes; baby bounce; crib; strollers; sofa; dressers; TV’s; rocking chairs; kids bikes; vacuum cleaner; mirrors; microwave; table and chairs; microwave range; shovels; bed frame; head and foot board; file cabinets; end tables; night stands; entertainment center; guitar; suitcases; clothes; office chair; weights; ice chest; kids toys; misc. totes, bags, and boxes.