Legal Notice – Oct. 5, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

Cause No. 16-D-204

TO: JOSE MIGUEL TOLEDO SANCHEZ, Respondent

 

THE STATE OF TEXAS

 

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do (does) not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of 20 days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment make be taken against you.”

