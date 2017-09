Legal Notice – Sept. 14, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

ORDINANCE 2017-31

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, 2TEXAS, AMENDING THE LOCKHART CODE OF ORDINANCES, CHAPTER 20, FIRE PREVENTION AND PROTECTION, TO ADOPT AND APPLY THE INTERNATIONAL FIRE CODE, 2015 EDITION WITH LOCAL AMENDMENTS AND TO UPDATE THE CHAPTER; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING A REPEALER; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.