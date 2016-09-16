Legal Notice – Sept. 15, 2016: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF TEXAS

CALDWELL COUNTY

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER OF SALE

DATED SEPTEMBER 06, 2016

and issued pursuant to judgment decree(s) of the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas, by the Clerk of said Court on said date, in the hereinafter numbered and styled suit(s) and to me directed and delivered as Sheriff or Constable of said County, I have on September 6, 2016, seized, levied upon, and will, on the first Tuesday in October, 2016, the same being the 4th day of said month, outside of the main entrance of the new Caldwell County Judicial Center located generally at 1703 S. Colorado Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644., between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m. on said day, beginning at 10:00 AM, proceed to sell for cash to the highest bidder all the right, title, and interest of the defendants in such suit(s) in and to the following described real estate levied upon as the property of said defendants, the same lying and being situated in the County of Caldwell and the State of Texas, to-wit:

09-T-8398, Account No(s). 18020, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT VS. CATARINA RODRIGUEZ OLIVA, ET AL, 1.00 acre, more or less, situated in the Byrd Lockhart League, Caldwell County, Texas, as described in deed dated April 3, 1996, from George Oliva to Catarina Rodriguez Oliva, in Volume 147, Page 57, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $47,840.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $32,993.00;

Sale Notes:

12-T-8771, Account No(s). 26840, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. ORVIS L. DAVIS, ET AL, 0.55 acres, more or less, situated in the J. Henry League, Abstract 12, Caldwell County, Texas, as described in deed dated December 30, 1976 from Dessie McKinney to Orvis L. Davis and Elnita Davis, recorded in Volume383, Page 689, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $41,330.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $12,493.00;

Sale Notes:

13-T-8874, Account No(s). 55570, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. AUS-TEX PARTS & SERVICE, ET AL, Personal Property Consisting of a Manufactured Home; 27.5X64, Label# PFS0658770/PFS0658771 SN# PH175850A/ PH175850B, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $43,500.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $7,071.00; Sale Notes:

14-T-9001, Account No(s). 83017, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. KELVIN BERNARD WILLIAMS, ET AL, An undivided 50% interest in 1.00 acre, more or less, Dorothy Benton Survey, Abstract 40, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 540, Page 531, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $38,265.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,363.00;

Sale Notes:

14-T-9001, Account No(s). 83020, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. KELVIN BERNARD WILLIAMS, ET AL, An undivided 50% interest in 1.00 acre, more or less, Dorothy Benron Survey, Abstract 40, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 564, Page 395, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $38,265.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $7,651.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9054, Account No(s). 51326, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. MODESTO MARTINEZ, ET AL, A 1997, 14 X 76 Southwood Model, manufactured home bearing Label No. PFS0461720/1, Serial No. 12325708A/B, situated at 320 Reata Ranch Road, Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $48,030.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,144.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9145, Account No(s). 12631, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. STEPHEN ESTRADA REYES, Tract No. 7, Block A, Austin Skyline Subdivision, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 628, Page 601, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $158,410.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $8,975.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9205, Account No(s). 33482, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. DONALD L. SCHAEFER, ET AL, 1.622 acres, more or less, Byrd Lockhart Survey, A-17, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 459, Page 797, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $165,140.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,765.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9222, Account No(s). 18352, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. JOSE MORALES, ET AL, 0.41 acre, more or less, Byrd Lockhart League, A-17, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 514, Page 81, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $8,800.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,042.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9229, Account No(s). 37963, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. ABRAHAM O. SAUCEDO, Lot 4, Rolling Hills Subdivision, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 492, Page 455, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas, SAVE & EXCEPT that 0.036 acre portion of Lot 4 described in Volume 549, Page 838, Official Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $39,510.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,896.00;

Sale Notes:

(any volume and page references, unless otherwise indicated, being to the Deed Records, Caldwell County, Texas, to which instruments reference may be made for a more complete description of each respective tract.) or, upon the written request of said defendants or their attorney, a sufficient portion of the property described above shall be sold to satisfy said judgment(s), interest, penalties, and cost; and any property sold shall be subject to the right of redemption of the defendants or any person having an interest therein, to redeem the said property, or their interest therein, within the time and in the manner provided by law, and shall be subject to any other and further rights to which the defendants or anyone interested therein may be entitled, under the provisions of law. Said sale to be made by me to satisfy the judgment(s) rendered in the above styled and numbered cause(s), together with interest, penalties, and costs of suit, and the proceeds of said sales to be applied to the satisfaction thereof, and the remainder, if any, to be applied as the law directs.

Dated at Lockhart, Texas, September 6, 2016

Caldwell County, Texas

By

Deputy

Sheriff Daniel Law

Notes:

The Minimum Bid is the lesser of the amount awarded in the judgment plus interest and costs or the adjudged value. However, the Minimum Bid for a person owning an interest in the property or for a person who is a party to the suit (other than a taxing unit), is the aggregate amount of the judgments against the property plus all costs of suit and sale. ALL SALES SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION WITHOUT NOTICE. THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL TAXES DUE ON THE PROPERTY WHICH HAVE BEEN ASSESSED SINCE THE DATE OF THE JUDGMENT. For more information, contact your attorney or LINEBARGER GOGGAN BLAIR & SAMPSON, LLP., attorney for plaintiffs, at 5123985550X203

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The City of Martindale received a Community Development Fund contract in 2014 under the Texas Community Development Block Grant (TxCDBG) Program from the Texas Department of Agriculture for sewer system improvements for the Skyline Drive neighborhood.

A public hearing has been called for 6:30 p.m. on September 20, 2016 at the Martindale City Hall, 409 Main Street, Martindale, Texas to review the program performance of the activities completed under this grant which will include an explanation of the actual use of the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program Funds.

For further information or assistance call the city hall. Para más información en español, comuníquese con Sylvia Gomez al (512) 357-2639.

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS: TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF GEORGE MINK, DECEASED, PROBATE CAUSE NO.10,151, COUNTY COURT AT LAW OF CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS

TIMOTHY LYNN MINK, in the above numbered and entitled estate filed an APPLICATION TO DECLARE HEIRSHIP AND FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION, Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estate Code of the said GEORGE MINK, Deceased, and their respective shares and interests in this estate.

Said application will be heard and acted on by said Court at 10 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from date of publication of this citation, at the Caldwell County Justice Center, 1703 S Colorado, Lockhart, Texas.

All persons interested in said estate are hereby cited to appear before said Honorable Court at said above mentioned time and place by filing a written answer contesting such application should they desire to do so.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF SAID COURT at office in Lockhart, Texas, this the 30th day of August, 2016.

CAROL HOLCOMB, COUNTY CLERK

Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas

By Sharon Williams Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS: TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF KATHERINE MINK, DECEASED, PROBATE CAUSE NO.10,151, COUNTY COURT AT LAW OF CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS

TIMOTHY LYNN MINK, in the above numbered and entitled estate filed an APPLICATION TO DECLARE HEIRSHIP AND FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION, Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estate Code of the said GEORGE MINK, Deceased, and their respective shares and interests in this estate.

Said application will be heard and acted on by said Court at 10 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from date of publication of this citation, at the Caldwell County Justice Center, 1703 S Colorado, Lockhart, Texas.

All persons interested in said estate are hereby cited to appear before said Honorable Court at said above mentioned time and place by filing a written answer contesting such application should they desire to do so.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF SAID COURT at office in Lockhart, Texas, this the 30th day of August, 2016.

CAROL HOLCOMB, COUNTY CLERK

Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas

By Sharon Williams Deputy

ORDINANCE 2016-20

AN ORDINANCE OF CITY COUNCIL, LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING PORTIONS OF CHAPTER 48 – SOLID WASTE, TO DEFINE AND PROVIDE FOR THE USE OF RECEPTACLES; UPDATE DISPOSAL SITE RATES; CLARIFY METHODS OF COLLECTION; PROVIDE REQUIREMENTS FOR BULKY/BUNDLED WASTE COLLECTION AND BRUSH CHIPPING; UPDATE RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL COLLECTION FEES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING A REPEALER; PROVIDING PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PENALTY: Any person who violates any provision of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction shall be fined as provided in Section 1-8 of the City Code.

ORDINANCE 2016-21

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, CHANGING CERTAIN CITY ELECTION POLLING PLACES AND CHANGING THE HOURS OF EARLY VOTING FOR THE JOINT ELECTION OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART AND CALDWELL COUNTY TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 8, 2016 IN ORDER TO COMPLY WITH THE CONSOLIDATION OF PRECINCTS AND POLLING PLACES BY CALDWELL COUNTY.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Caldwell-Hays ESD 1 will hold a meeting at 06:00PM on September 27,2016 at CTFR Station 3, 9835 FM 1854, Lytton Springs, TX to consider adopting a proposed tax rate for tax year 2016. The proposed tax rate is 0.100000 per $100 of value.

The proposed tax rate would increase total taxes in Caldwell-Hays ESD 1 by 4.058273 percent.

The Caldwell County ESD #4 will hold a meeting at 07:00PM on September 22, 2016 at the Scott Annex, 1403 Blackjack St. to consider adopting a proposed tax rate for tax year 2016. The proposed tax rate is 0.100000 per $100 of value.

GRANT ENGINEERING SERVICES

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Martindale is seeking to contract with a qualified engineering firm (registered to practice in the State of Texas) to prepare all preliminary and final design plans and specifications, and to conduct all necessary interim and final inspections for a water tower improvement project for the Martindale WSC, under the Texas Community Development Block Grant (TxCDBG) Program.

Please submit your proposal of services and a statement of qualifications for the proposed services to the following address: Martindale City Hall, 409 Main Street, P.O. Box 365, Martindale, Texas 78655.

Proposals shall be received by the City no later than 4:00 pm on September 26, 2016 to be considered. The City reserves the right to negotiate with any and all individuals or firms that submit proposals, as per the Texas Professional Services Procurement Act and the Uniform Grant and Contract Management Standards. Section 3 Residents and Business Concerns, Minority Business Enterprises, Small Business Enterprises and Women-owned Business Enterprises are encouraged to submit proposals. The City of Martindale is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer and strives to attain goals for Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 (12 U.S.C. 1701u) as amended.

Para más información en español, comuníquese con Sylvia Gomez al (512) 357-2639

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Distiller’s and Rectifier’s Permit – allows on-premise consumption by

Austrian Farms of Texas LLC dba AFT Distillery , to be located at 4607 FM 86, Luling, Caldwell County, Texas. Officers and managing members of said corporation are Alexandra R. Cantwell, Manager

and Keith A. Cantwell, Manager.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed Bids for the Goforth Special Utility District – PLANT A IMPROVEMENTS, SWE Project No. 0092-076-16 will be received by and at the office of the General Manager, Goforth SUD Office, 8900 Niederwald Strasse, Kyle, Texas 78640 until 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 20, 2016 where they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids must be clearly marked on the outside of the envelope or package with the words “Goforth SUD Plant A Improvements Project”. Bids received after this time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Project consists of, but is not limited to the following: Demolition/removal of existing ground storage tanks, vertical turbine and end suction booster pumps, wood and metal frame pump and chemical buildings, concrete slabs, supports and sidewalks, all above-ground piping and any electrical associated with existing pumps and wells. Contractor will furnish and install a new concrete block chemical building to house new chemical equipment (LAS, chlorine and polyphosphate), all new electrical equipment for two wells, the expansion of the site fence and other associated site work.

Each Bidder shall also include the time when he could begin work and the number of days needed to complete the project as part of his bid. This may factor into the award of the project.

The Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Contract, Plans, Specifications, Performance and Payment Bonds and the Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

SOUTHWEST ENGINEERS, INC., 307 ST. LAWRENCE STREET, GONZALES, TEXAS 78629 (830) 672-7546

Plans and Specifications are available at the office of Southwest Engineers, Inc. in three different formats:

Hard Copy – $80.00 (Non-Refundable)

CD in PDF Format – $30.00 (Non-Refundable)

Download – $25.00 (Non-Refundable)

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid issued by an acceptable surety registered with the U.S. Treasury shall be submitted with each bid. A certified check payable to the Goforth SUD may be submitted in lieu of the Bid Bond.

The Goforth SUD reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the Goforth Special Utility District for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days from the date of the bid opening for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the bidder’s qualifications prior to the contract award.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 28, 2016 , at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

ZC-16-06 . A request by Janey Mae Evans for a Zoning Change from AO Agriculture-Open Space District to CHB Commercial Heavy Business District for 11.133 acres in the Esther Berry Survey, Abstract No. 1, located at 2112 South Colorado Street (Hwy 183).

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property wishing to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

In the event that property owners should desire to protest the action of the Planning and Zoning Commission, they must: (1) file their written protest with the City Secretary on or before five days prior to the Public Hearing before the City Council; and, (2) the written protest must be signed and acknowledged by the owners of at least 20 percent of the land included in the proposed change, or by owners of at least 20 percent of the land area within a 200-foot radius of the boundary of the proposed change. To be a valid protest, both conditions (1) and (2) above must be met or the petition will be rejected.

The City of Lockhart City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, October 4, 2016 , 7:30 PM in the City Council Chamber, 3rd floor of the Clark Library-Masonic Building, 217 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas, to consider this zoning change request, the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, and valid protests if any.

Dan Gibson, ACP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org