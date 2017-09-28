Legal Notice – Sept. 28, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

Public Notice

PARKS MASTER PLAN UPDATE

STEERING

COMMITTEE MEETING

This committee, appointed by the Lockhart City Council, will meet on Thursday, September 28, 2017, at 6 pm, downstairs in the Glosserman Room, City Hall, at 308 W San Antonio Street.

Burditt Consulting will meet with the Steering Committee and City Staff to introduce the project, clarify objectives, gather input as to priorities for evaluating alternatives, and identify resources and challenges. This information will be used in preparation for the first Public Input Workshop to be held on October 10, 2017, at the same location and time.

The public is invited.