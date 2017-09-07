Legal Notice – Sept. 7, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Spurgeon Bruce Strandtmann, Deceased, were issued on August 31, 2017, in Cause No. 10233, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Russell Strandtmann.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Russell Strandtmann
1401 Glacier Hwy.
Juneau, Alaska 99801
DATED the 31st day of August, 2017.
Alan C. Fielder
Attorney for Russell Strandtmann
State Bar No.: 06967000
119 S. Main St.
Lockhart, TX 78644
Telephone: (512) 398-2338
Facsimile: (512) 398-7327
E-mail: acfielder@flowers-mcdowell.com
Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.