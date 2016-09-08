Legal Notice – Sept. 8, 2016: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF TEXAS

CALDWELL COUNTY

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER OF SALE

DATED SEPTEMBER 06, 2016

and issued pursuant to judgment decree(s) of the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas, by the Clerk of said Court on said date, in the hereinafter numbered and styled suit(s) and to me directed and delivered as Sheriff or Constable of said County, I have on September 6, 2016, seized, levied upon, and will, on the first Tuesday in October, 2016, the same being the 4th day of said month, outside of the main entrance of the new Caldwell County Judicial Center located generally at 1703 S. Colorado Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644., between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m. on said day, beginning at 10:00 AM, proceed to sell for cash to the highest bidder all the right, title, and interest of the defendants in such suit(s) in and to the following described real estate levied upon as the property of said defendants, the same lying and being situated in the County of Caldwell and the State of Texas, to-wit:

09-T-8398, Account No(s). 18020, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT VS. CATARINA RODRIGUEZ OLIVA, ET AL, 1.00 acre, more or less, situated in the Byrd Lockhart League, Caldwell County, Texas, as described in deed dated April 3, 1996, from George Oliva to Catarina Rodriguez Oliva, in Volume 147, Page 57, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $47,840.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $32,993.00;

12-T-8771, Account No(s). 26840, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. ORVIS L. DAVIS, ET AL, 0.55 acres, more or less, situated in the J. Henry League, Abstract 12, Caldwell County, Texas, as described in deed dated December 30, 1976 from Dessie McKinney to Orvis L. Davis and Elnita Davis, recorded in Volume383, Page 689, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $41,330.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $12,493.00;

13-T-8874, Account No(s). 55570, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. AUS-TEX PARTS & SERVICE, ET AL, Personal Property Consisting of a Manufactured Home; 27.5X64, Label# PFS0658770/PFS0658771 SN# PH175850A/ PH175850B, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $43,500.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $7,071.00; Sale Notes:

14-T-9001, Account No(s). 83017, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. KELVIN BERNARD WILLIAMS, ET AL, An undivided 50% interest in 1.00 acre, more or less, Dorothy Benton Survey, Abstract 40, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 540, Page 531, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $38,265.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,363.00;

14-T-9001, Account No(s). 83020, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. KELVIN BERNARD WILLIAMS, ET AL, An undivided 50% interest in 1.00 acre, more or less, Dorothy Benron Survey, Abstract 40, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 564, Page 395, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $38,265.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $7,651.00;

15-T-9054, Account No(s). 51326, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. MODESTO MARTINEZ, ET AL, A 1997, 14 X 76 Southwood Model, manufactured home bearing Label No. PFS0461720/1, Serial No. 12325708A/B, situated at 320 Reata Ranch Road, Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $48,030.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,144.00;

15-T-9145, Account No(s). 12631, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. STEPHEN ESTRADA REYES, Tract No. 7, Block A, Austin Skyline Subdivision, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 628, Page 601, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $158,410.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $8,975.00;

16-T-9205, Account No(s). 33482, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. DONALD L. SCHAEFER, ET AL, 1.622 acres, more or less, Byrd Lockhart Survey, A-17, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 459, Page 797, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $165,140.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,765.00;

16-T-9222, Account No(s). 18352, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. JOSE MORALES, ET AL, 0.41 acre, more or less, Byrd Lockhart League, A-17, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 514, Page 81, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $8,800.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,042.00;

16-T-9229, Account No(s). 37963, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. ABRAHAM O. SAUCEDO, Lot 4, Rolling Hills Subdivision, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 492, Page 455, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas, SAVE & EXCEPT that 0.036 acre portion of Lot 4 described in Volume 549, Page 838, Official Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $39,510.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,896.00;

(any volume and page references, unless otherwise indicated, being to the Deed Records, Caldwell County, Texas, to which instruments reference may be made for a more complete description of each respective tract.) or, upon the written request of said defendants or their attorney, a sufficient portion of the property described above shall be sold to satisfy said judgment(s), interest, penalties, and cost; and any property sold shall be subject to the right of redemption of the defendants or any person having an interest therein, to redeem the said property, or their interest therein, within the time and in the manner provided by law, and shall be subject to any other and further rights to which the defendants or anyone interested therein may be entitled, under the provisions of law. Said sale to be made by me to satisfy the judgment(s) rendered in the above styled and numbered cause(s), together with interest, penalties, and costs of suit, and the proceeds of said sales to be applied to the satisfaction thereof, and the remainder, if any, to be applied as the law directs.

Dated at Lockhart, Texas, September 6, 2016

Caldwell County, Texas

By

Deputy

Sheriff Daniel Law

The Minimum Bid is the lesser of the amount awarded in the judgment plus interest and costs or the adjudged value. However, the Minimum Bid for a person owning an interest in the property or for a person who is a party to the suit (other than a taxing unit), is the aggregate amount of the judgments against the property plus all costs of suit and sale. ALL SALES SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION WITHOUT NOTICE. THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL TAXES DUE ON THE PROPERTY WHICH HAVE BEEN ASSESSED SINCE THE DATE OF THE JUDGMENT. For more information, contact your attorney or LINEBARGER GOGGAN BLAIR & SAMPSON, LLP., attorney for plaintiffs, at 5123985550X203

———————————–

City of Martindale

The City Council of the City of Martindale will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2016-17 Budget at its meeting at 7:00 P.M. on September 20, 2016 at Martindale City Hall, 411 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655. Any person may attend and may participate in the hearing.

This budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by an amount of $ 9051.40 which is a 0.9909 % percent increase from last year’s budget. The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $2801.09 .

———————————–

Notice of Public Sale

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Lion Country Storage will hold a public auction of the property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents of the entire unit only. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of the property immediately Lion Country Storage shall reserve the right to reject any bids.

Date: Wednesday September 14th

Time: 11:00

Lion Country Storage

Location: 2100 North Colorado St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

Names: Danny Nealy

Contents: Office Desk, computer, cloths and Boxes

———————————–

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Distiller’s and Rectifier’s Permit – allows on-premise consumption by

Austrian Farms of Texas LLC dba AFT Distillery , to be located at 4607 FM 86, Luling, Caldwell County, Texas. Officers and managing members of said corporation are Alexandra R. Cantwell, Manager

and Keith A. Cantwell, Manager.

———————————–

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed Bids for the Goforth Special Utility District – PLANT A IMPROVEMENTS, SWE Project No. 0092-076-16 will be received by and at the office of the General Manager, Goforth SUD Office, 8900 Niederwald Strasse, Kyle, Texas 78640 until 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, September 20, 2016 where they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids must be clearly marked on the outside of the envelope or package with the words “Goforth SUD Plant A Improvements Project”. Bids received after this time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Project consists of, but is not limited to the following: Demolition/removal of existing ground storage tanks, vertical turbine and end suction booster pumps, wood and metal frame pump and chemical buildings, concrete slabs, supports and sidewalks, all above-ground piping and any electrical associated with existing pumps and wells. Contractor will furnish and install a new concrete block chemical building to house new chemical equipment (LAS, chlorine and polyphosphate), all new electrical equipment for two wells, the expansion of the site fence and other associated site work.

Each Bidder shall also include the time when he could begin work and the number of days needed to complete the project as part of his bid. This may factor into the award of the project.

The Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Contract, Plans, Specifications, Performance and Payment Bonds and the Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

SOUTHWEST ENGINEERS, INC., 307 ST. LAWRENCE STREET, GONZALES, TEXAS 78629 (830) 672-7546

Plans and Specifications are available at the office of Southwest Engineers, Inc. in three different formats:

Hard Copy – $80.00 (Non-Refundable)

CD in PDF Format – $30.00 (Non-Refundable)

Download – $25.00 (Non-Refundable)

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid issued by an acceptable surety registered with the U.S. Treasury shall be submitted with each bid. A certified check payable to the Goforth SUD may be submitted in lieu of the Bid Bond.

The Goforth SUD reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the Goforth Special Utility District for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days from the date of the bid opening for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the bidder’s qualifications prior to the contract award.

———————————–

Crystal Clear Special Utility District

Amended Rules and Regulations

Effective October 1, 2016

Each account will be increased $1.00/month and each block rate for water is increased 5%.

Section C: Definitions – The word rates” was added to the definition “Public Utility Commission of Texas”

Section D.1 – “Geographic Area Served Certificate of Convenience and Necessity for Wastewater.” Now that we will provide Wastewater Treatment, this section is required.

Section E.6 – A $5.00 service charge was included for notifying the owner of tenant’s past due status.

Section E.21: – Meter Tampering and Diversion of Service Language added to define the ownership of the meter being the District.

Section E.24: – Includes the TCEQ Rule number covering the prohibition of multiple connections to a single tap. “per Texas Administrative Code (30 TAC) [291.89(a)(4)]”

Section F.9(A)(1): – Contractor Selection and Qualification. We reference Appendix (B)

Section G.(1)(2): – Wording was added to define the difference between a Standard and Non-Standard Service.

Section G.2(B)(1-5): – The steps for requesting a Non Service Meter Request is listed.

Section G.5: – Includes; Impact or Capital Recovery fee, and how we will access the living unit Equivalent numbers.

Section G.5(B)(1): – When property is deemed as Non-Standard Service this information can be found in Section G.1.A(1).

Section G.(6)(E): – Added information for charging a 2% fee for credit card payments

Section G.(8): – When a payment agreement is agreed upon, the last fees cease, and there will be a $10 a month fee till account is current.

Section G.21(a-c): – If the District determines, or a request is made for service outside the normal scope of utilities operations, the cost will be paid by the customer.

Appendix D, Purpose(4)(a)(b): – Under “Purpose:” where it says “insert geographic description”, working will be added (in Section D.1). (4)(a). Septic Tank Effluent Pumping”. The Wastewater Capacity Fee of $500. (4)(b) To better alien with the fee for Customer Service Inspections, we will do the inspections for the $60 fee.

———————————–

16-O-190

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: IVAN ALVICTOR

Respondent, Greetings:

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear and answer Plaintiff’s Original Petition before the DISTRICT COURT of CALDWELL COUNTY, at the Caldwell County Justice Center, 1703 S. Colorado St., thereof, in Lockhart, Texas, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. of the first Monday next after the expiration of 28 days from the date the service of this citation, to PLAINTIFF’S ORIGINAL PETITION filed in said Court, on the 17th Day of MAY 2016, in this Cause, numbered 16-O-190 on the docket of said Court and styled:

JONATHAN KIRCHOFF

VS

IVAN ALVICTOR AND

GEICO COUNTY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO.

If you fail to file an answer by such date, judgment by default may be rendered for the relief demanded in the petition.

Witness, TINA MORGAN FREEMAN, Clerk of the DISTRICT COURTS of CALDWELL County, Texas.

ISSUED AND GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL of said Court at Lockhart, Texas, this the 28th day of JULY 2016.

TINA MORGAN FREEMAN, District Clerk

District Court, Caldwell County, Texas

1703 S. Colorado St., Box 3

Lockhart, Texas 78644

By Juanita Allen DEPUTY