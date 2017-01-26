Legal Notices – Jan. 26, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County, Texas

Notice of Sale of Real Property

State of Texas

County of Caldwell

Cause No.: 6125

By virtue of a Writ of Execution issued by the clerk of the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, December 6, 2016 in cause numbered No. 6125, styled Green Mountain Energy Company versus Eagle Ford Oil Company Inc. on a judgment rendered against Eagle Ford Oil Company Inc. I did on December 29, 2016, at 10:00 AM, levy upon as the property of Eagle Ford Oil Company Inc. the following described real property:

Legal Description No. 1

SHANKLIN W R ‘A’ 10002928-000, EAGLE FORD OIL/SPILLER, AB 13/COTTLE H SUR ACRES 30.5894, W 0.8203120000

Legal Description No. 2

.7500000000, W, LSE-TILLER, D. G. –A- 10001463-000, OPER-EAGLE FORD OIL/SALT FLAT, ACRES -0/0000

Legal Description No. 3

.7500000000, W. LSE- BASSI-BOHANAN 10007433-000, OPER-EAGLE FORD OIL/SALT FLAT, ACRES-0.0000

Legal Description No. 4

.8750000000, W, LSE- BASSI-ERIN 10006491-000, OPER-EAGLE FORD OIL/SALT FLAT, ACRES-0.0000

Legal Description No. 5

.7500000000, W, LSE- BASSI-GARRETT 10007122-000, OPER-EAGLE FORD OIL/SALT FLAT, ACRES-0.0000

Legal Description No. 6

.7500000000, W, LSE- BASSI-MAXWELL 10007245-000, OPERA-EAGLE FORD OIL/SALT FLAT, ACRES-0.0000

Legal Description No. 7

.8125000000, W, LSE- BLACKMAR, JIM FEE 10077688-000, OPER-EAGLE FORD OIL/DUNLAP, ACRES-0.000

On FEBRUARY 7, 2017, being the first Tuesday of the month, between the hours of 10:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., beginning at 10:00 AM, at the Caldwell County Criminal Justice Center, 1703 S. Colorado, Lockhart, Texas, I will sell for cash to the highest bidder, all the right, title and interest of Eagle Ford Oil Company, Inc. in and to the real property described above.

Dated at Austin, Travis County, Texas, December 29, 2016

Daniel Law, Sheriff

Caldwell County, Texas

Santiago Salazar, Deputy

Notice to Bidders: You are buying whatever interest, if any, the Debtor has in the property. Purchase of the Debtor’s interest in the property may not extinguish any liens or security interests held by other persons. There are no warranties, express or implied, regarding the property being sold, including but not limited to warranties of title, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Bidders shall present an unexpired written statement issued to the person in the manner prescribed by Section 34.015, Tax Code, showing that the Travis County Assessor-Collector has determined that there are no delinquent ad valorem taxes owned by the person. In addition, an individual may not bid on or purchase property in the name of any other individual.

—

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE A BILL IN THE TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO CONVERT THE HAYS CALDWELL PUBLIC UTILITY AGENCY TO THE ALLIANCE REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY

Pursuant to Article 16, Section 59 of the Texas Constitution and Texas Government Code Chapter 313, this gives notice that the Hays Caldwell Public Utility Agency intends to file a bill in the Texas Legislature relating to the conversion of the Hays Caldwell Public Utility Agency to the Alliance Regional Water Authority. The Alliance Regional Water Authority would include as sponsors the cities of Buda, Kyle and San Marcos and the Canyon Regional Water Authority, the same entities that formed the Hays Caldwell Public Utility Agency. The Alliance Regional Water Authority would be a conservation and reclamation district formed to accomplish the purposes of Article 16, Section 59 of the Texas Constitution. The Alliance Regional Water Authority would consist of the same territory as the Hays Caldwell Public Utility Agency, which includes areas served by the sponsors in Hays, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Bexar and Comal counties.

—

ORDINANCE 2017-02

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, TO RECLASSIFY THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 6.677 ACRES IN THE FRANCIS BERRY SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO. 2, LOCATED AT 2201 MAPLE STREET, FROM AO AGRICULTURAL-OPEN SPACE DISTRICT TO IL INDUSTRIAL LIGHT DISTRICT.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

—

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on Monday,

February 6, 2017 , at 6:30 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

SE-17-01. A request by Jordan Buckley, on behalf of Robert Mendez, Sr., for a Special Exception as provided in Section 64-130(c)(2), Chapter 64 “Zoning”, Lockhart Code of Ordinances, to preclude an inadvertent taking of property due to an existing nonconforming lot depth that is less than the minimum thresh hold to be grandfathered on 0.09 acres in the Byrd Lockhart League, Abstract No. 17, zoned RLD Residential Low Density District and located at 807 East Walnut Street.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing, or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner for presentation to the Zoning Board of Adjustment at or before the time the public hearing begins.

Should any person be aggrieved by the Board’s decision, a written petition for appeal stating that the decision of the Board is illegal in whole or in part and specifying the grounds of the illegality, may be presented to a court of record within ten calendar days after the minutes of the meeting are approved by Board.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

—

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of Jack H. Winn, Deceased, were issued on January 12, 2017 in Docket Number 10177, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas to Candace Ann Winn Phillips, Independent Executrix.

The address of record for Candace Ann Winn Phillips is as follows:

c/o Alan L. Tinsley

Alan L. Tinsley, P.C.

P.O. Box 160

Madisonville, Texas 77864

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 16th day of January, 2017.

ALAN L. TINSLEY

SBOT#20060700

Attorney for the Estate

201 South Madison

O. Box 160

Madisonville, Texas 77864

Telephone: (936)348-260l

Facsimile: (936)348-2761