Legal Notices – June 15, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

NOTICE OF SALE

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Luling Self Storage, Inc. will hold a public auction of the property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents for the entire unit only Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of property immediately. Luling Self Storage, Inc. shall reserve the right to reject any bids.

Date: Saturday, June 17th, 2017

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 1201 N. Magnolia

Luling, Texas 78648

Names: Damiana Nezat

Pedro Hernandez

Contents: Furniture, tools, clothes, and much more.

———————————

NOTICE OF REQUEST TO RE-WORK AN

EXISTING WELL FOR INDUSTRIAL USE Filed By ROSEWOOD

RESOURCES, INC.

Rosewood Resources, 2101 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 1500, Dallas, Texas 75201 has submitted an application to the Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District (“GCUWCD”) to re-work and produce an existing water well for industrial use. The proposed well is located approximately 4.02 miles south of Smiley at 4841 Farm to Market 108 S,. Rosewood Resources, Inc. proposes to produce approximately 155 acre feet of water per year at an average rate of approximately 667 gallons per minute.

The GCUWCD has established permit notice and hearing procedures at Rule 24.

Copies of the GCUWCD’s rules are available at the GCUWCD’s headquarters at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629 or on the district’s website at www.gcuwcd.org. The GCUWCD’s phone number is 830-672-1047.

Interested persons may provide written comments to the GCUWCD on the Rosewood Resources, Inc. permit application. Written comments should be filed within thirty (30) days of the date of publication of this notice and in accordance with Rule 24 of the rules of the GCUWCD. Comments should be submitted to the GCUWCD’s General Manager at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629.

If the General Manager determines the application meets all relevant District rules, a public hearing on an application is not required and the Board may act on the application at a Board meeting.

———————————

ORDINANCE 2017-12

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, TO RECLASSIFY THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 5.17 ACRES IN THE BYRD LOCKHART SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO. 8, LOCATED AT 751 SILENT VALLEY ROAD (FM 2001), FROM RLD RESIDENTIAL LOW DENSITY DISTRICT TO AO AGRICULTURAL-OPEN SPACE DISTRICT.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

———————————

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals addressed to the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lockhart will be received at the Lockhart City Hall, 308 West San Antonio, Lockhart, Texas 78644, until 11:00 A.M., July 11, 2017 for the Hwy 183 Drainage Channel Improvements, Project, at which time and place will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any bid received after closing time will be returned unopened.

The project consists of approximately 9,000 LF of Earthen Channel, Corrugated Pipe Street Crossing and all necessary appurtenances.

Bidders shall submit with their bids a Cashier’s Check in the amount of five percent (5%) of the maximum total bid, payable to the City of Lockhart, Texas without recourse, or a Proposal Bond in the same amount from an approved Surety Company as a guarantee that Bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance and payment bonds on the forms provided, within ten (10) days after the award of Contract. Bids without check or Proposal Bond will not be considered.

The successful Bidder must furnish Performance and Payments Bonds each in the amount of 100% of the contract price from an approved Surety Company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as Surety and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of Treasury of the United States, or other Surety or Sureties acceptable to the Owner.

Plans and specifications may be examined without charge at Lockhart City Hall. Bid Documents and Construction Drawings for the project may be viewed and downloaded free of charge (with the option to purchase hard copies) at www.civcastusa.com. Bidders must register on this website in order to view and/or download specifications, plans and other related documents for this project. Printed copies of the specifications and drawings may also be viewed at the Engineer’s office, TRC Engineers, Inc., 505 East Huntland Drive, Suite 250, Austin, Texas 78752, (512) 454-8716.

Please submit questions for this project forty-eight (48) hours prior to bid opening through www.civcastuse.com in the Q&A portal. All addenda issued for this project will be posted on www.civcastuse.com. It is the responsibility of the Contractor bidding to use proper scaling, paper size, etc., for bid quantities. Failure to do so may result in error in the Unit Bid Quantities and/or Bid Amounts.

The City Council of the City of Lockhart reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive formalities. No bid may be withdrawn within sixty (60) days after the date on which bids are received.

———————————

CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS

LEW WHITE, MAYOR

Request for Bids

The City of Lockhart is receiving bids until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at City Hall, 308 W. San Antonio Street, for the following:

To trim trees at locations specified away from 7200 volt primary lines, 220 volt residential secondary services, and commercial businesses services, to a minimum of three feet (3 ft) unless approved by the Electric Superintendent. The estimated linear footage of trimming is 7,243. Contract may be reduced or increased up to 25% in compliance with State Law. The contractor must provide sufficient signage, supervision, 3 personnel, reliable equipment, at least a 55 ft bucket truck and any required materials to trim, clean all saw blades before next tree cut, paint, chip limbs and clean up areas. Contractors must find a stationery site to park equipment and place materials if needed. Contractor must provide proof of general liability insurance and workers’ compensation insurance naming the City of Lockhart as a co-insured entity. Contractor must follow Ansi A Standard rules. Contractor must also provide at least three contract tree trimming work references with their contact information.

Bid general specifications package may be picked up at City Hall located at 308 West San Antonio Street during normal business hours or obtained on the City of Lockhart website at www.lockhart-tx.org .

Bids may be mailed or delivered to 308 West San Antonio St., Lockhart, and Tx. 78644. Envelopes containing bids should be externally marked “Tree Trimming”. Bids not received by the stated date and time above will be returned unopened. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Questions may be directed to Bob Leos, Electric Dist. Supt. at 398-6117 during normal business hours.

———————————

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Donald Ray Swanson, Jr., Deceased, were issued on June 1, 2017, in Cause No. 10213, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Kay Michele Swanson.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Hollis W. Burklund

Attorney at Law

403 W. San Antonio St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

DATED the 6th day of June, 2017.

Hollis W. Burklund

Attorney for Kay Michele Swanson

State Bar No.: 24006079

403 W. San Antonio St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

Telephone: (512) 398-4045

Facsimile: (512) 398-4046

E-mail:

hollis@burklundlaw.com

———————————

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARILYN NAUERT ALMOND, deceased, were issued on June 1, 2017 under Docket number 10227, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas to TERRELL M. DRISKELL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

Terrell M. Driskell

Independent Executor

Estate of

Marilyn Nauert Almond

C/O Andrew Gary

P.O. Box 727

San Marcos, Texas 78667

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2017

Andrew Gary, Bar #7721000

P.O. Box 727

San Marcos, Texas 78667

512-396-2541

Attorney for Terrell M. Driskell andrewgary@grandecom.net

———————————

CITY OF LOCKHART

BID NOTICE

The City of Lockhart is receiving bids for 3100 linear feet of 18” C-900 DR-18 water pipe with all related installation fittings and trace wiring until 10 am, Thursday, June 29th, 2017. A complete detailed listing of the materials may be found on the City website at www.lockhart-tx.org

Bids must be submitted to City of Lockhart, 308 W San Antonio St, Lockhart, Texas, 78644, and must be externally marked “Water Pipe Bid”. Bids not received by the specified date and time will be returned un-opened.

Questions may be directed to Sean Kelley, Water/Wastewater Superintendent, at 512-376-8057 or skelley@lockhart-tx.org.