Public Notice – Feb. 9, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

REQUEST FOR

PROPOSALS

The City of Lockhart, Texas seeks proposals until 11am, February 16, 2017, from qualified licensed professional firms to perform unarmed, uniformed, state licensed security officer services at the City of Lockhart Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 217 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas.

Interested qualified service providers that specialize in this type of service may request a scope of services by contacting Julie Bowermon at (512) 398-3461 during normal business hours or online at www.lockhart-tx.org. Proposals marked externally “Security Services” may be mailed to City of Lockhart P.O. Box 239, Lockhart, Tx 78644 or delivered to 308 W. San Antonio Street. Proposals not received by the specified date and time will be rejected. Proposals must provide at least 5 current references. The City of Lockhart reserves the right to reject any or all proposals. Successful company must provide insurance coverage certificates for workers’ comp and general liability naming City of Lockhart as additional insured.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Fogle Store and Lock will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for contents of the entire unit only. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of the property immediately. Fogle Store and Lock shall reserve the right to reject any bids.

Date: Thursday, February 16

Time: 10:30 AM

Location: 1000 State Park Road

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Names: Krystal Salazar, Lydia Cantu, Dahlia Garcia, Andrew Hill, Jacklyn Wilson, Jose Davila, Thelma Cunningham, Faith Shipman

Contents: Bicycles, Mattresses, TV’s, Clothes, Appliances, Furniture, Tools, Household Decorator Items, Boxes, and Misc. Items

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF TEXAS

CALDWELL COUNTY

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER OF SALE

DATED FEBRUARY 06, 2017

and issued pursuant to judgment decree(s) of the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas, by the Clerk of said Court on said date, in the hereinafter numbered and styled suit(s) and to me directed and delivered as Sheriff or Constable of said County, I have on February 6, 2017, seized, levied upon, and will, on the first Tuesday in March, 2017, the same being the 7th day of said month, outside of the main entrance of the new Caldwell County Judicial Center located generally at 1703 S. Colorado Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644., between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m. on said day, beginning at 10:00 AM, proceed to sell for cash to the highest bidder all the right, title, and interest of the defendants in such suit(s) in and to the following described real estate levied upon as the property of said defendants, the same lying and being situated in the County of Caldwell and the State of Texas, to-wit:

15-T-9099, Account No(s). 25971, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. OTHO J. WADE, JR., ALSO KNOWN AS O. J. WADE, ET AL, A 0.164 acre portion, more or less, out of Lot 2, Block 8, Josey’s North Addition, City of Luling, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 161, Page 913, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $6,580.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,824.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9104, Account No(s). 10528, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. LAROY JOHNSON, SR., ET AL, 5.00 acres, more or less, Isaac Allen Survey, Abstract 29, described in Volume 291, Page 569, Official Public Records of Real Property, Texas., with an adjudged value of $27,740.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $4,369.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9107, Account No(s). 19342, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. RUDY RUIZ, ET AL, Part of Lots 7 and 8, E. B. Flowers Addition, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 478, Page 654, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $117,000.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $9,608.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9125, Account No(s). 14448, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. FILEMON GONZALES, ET AL, 7.76 acres, more or less, John P. Bell Survey, A-41, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 73, Page 665, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $59,230.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $17,341.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9125, Account No(s). 19710, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. FILEMON GONZALES, ET AL, Lot 18, Block 1, Oakview Addition, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume 214, Page 437, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $2,740.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $1,994.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9125, Account No(s). 20930, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. FILEMON GONZALES, ET AL, 0.143 acre, more or less, being part of Block 2, Polk Subdivision, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 346, Page 537, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $20,840.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $8,722.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9144, Account No(s). 39953, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. JOYE ELEANOR HALL, 10.317 acres, more or less, Squire Damon Survey, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 534, Page 730, Officlal Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $101,390.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $14,895.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9144, Account No(s). 61120, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. JOYE ELEANOR HALL, 5.102 acres, more or less, A-91, Damon Squire Survey, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 515, Page 453, Official Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $51,640.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $8,472.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9148, Account No(s). 11429, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. ORLANDO LOPEZ, ET AL, 5.00 acres, more or less, Pablo Martinez Survey, Abstract 181, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 521, Page 168, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $114,360.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $14,988.00;

Sale Notes:

15-T-9197, Account No(s). 14043, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. CHAD STANLEY, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF TERRY BEGGS, DECEASED, 49.734 acres, Samuel Shupe Survey, A-25, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 30, Page 431, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas, SAVE & EXCEPT that 23.203 acre tract described in Volume 636, Page 861; and that 22.793 acre tract described in Volume 621, Page 269, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas, leaving herein a residue of 3.378 acres, more or less., with an adjudged value of $30,140.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,892.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9234, Account No(s). 19714, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. DORA E. VASQUEZ, ET AL, Lot 8, Block 2, Oakview Addition, an addition to the City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Volume 214, Page 437, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $3,060.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,060.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9281, Account No(s). 22700, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. LULING LODGING, LLC, ET AL, Lot 1, Luling Lodging Subdivision, Caldwell County, Texas, according to the plat thereof recorded in Cabinet B, Slide 138, Plat Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $2,800,500.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $284,730.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9300, Account No(s). 44768, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. F. L. HILLYER, Lot A, Town of Dale, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 26, Page 385, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $8,870.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,028.00;

Sale Notes:

16-T-9305, Account No(s). 19155, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. EDDIE FRAZIER, ET AL, Lot 15, Block 2, East Side Addition, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 251, Page 577, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $4,220.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,354.00;

Sale Notes:

Dated at Lockhart, Texas, February 6, 2017

Caldwell County, Texas

By

Deputy

Sheriff Daniel Law

Notes:

(any volume and page references, unless otherwise indicated, being to the Deed Records, Caldwell County, Texas, to which instruments reference may be made for a more complete description of each respective tract.) or, upon the written request of said defendants or their attorney, a sufficient portion of the property described above shall be sold to satisfy said judgment(s), interest, penalties, and cost; and any property sold shall be subject to the right of redemption of the defendants or any person having an interest therein, to redeem the said property, or their interest therein, within the time and in the manner provided by law, and shall be subject to any other and further rights to which the defendants or anyone interested therein may be entitled, under the provisions of law. Said sale to be made by me to satisfy the judgment(s) rendered in the above styled and numbered cause(s), together with interest, penalties, and costs of suit, and the proceeds of said sales to be applied to the satisfaction thereof, and the remainder, if any, to be applied as the law directs.

The Minimum Bid is the lesser of the amount awarded in the judgment plus interest and costs or the adjudged value. However, the Minimum Bid for a person owning an interest in the property or for a person who is a party to the suit (other than a taxing unit), is the aggregate amount of the judgments against the property plus all costs of suit and sale. ALL SALES SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION WITHOUT NOTICE. THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL TAXES DUE ON THE PROPERTY WHICH HAVE BEEN ASSESSED SINCE THE DATE OF THE JUDGMENT. For more information, contact your attorney or LINEBARGER GOGGAN BLAIR & SAMPSON, LLP., attorney for plaintiffs, at 5123985550X203

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS: TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF ELLIOTT LEE MCCURDY, DECEASED, PROBATE CAUSE NO. 10,189, COUNTY COURT AT LAW OF CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS

Mary Louise McElroy, in the above numbered and entitled estate filed an Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code, of the said ELLIOTT LEE MCCURDY, Deceased, and their respective shares and interests in this estate.

Said application will be heard and acted on by said Court at 10 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from date of publication of this citation, at the County Justice Center in Lockhart, Texas.

All persons interested in said estate are hereby cited to appear before said Honorable Court at said above mentioned time and place by filing a written answer contesting such application should they desire to do so.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF SAID COURT at office in Lockhart, Texas, this the 3rd day of February, 2017.

CAROL HOLCOMB, CLERK

Probate Court

Caldwell County, Texas

By Sharon Williams, Deputy

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

SUP-17-02. A request by Robert and Maria Reyna for a Specific Use Permit to allow a Manufactured Home on Lot 1, Block 1, San Fernando Addition, zoned RMD Residential Medium Density District and located at 740 Neches Street.

SUP-17-03. A request by Layne Tanner on behalf of Thomas Theadore Pomeroy, Jr., for a Specific Use Permit to allow a Bar, and Special Events Facility, on Lot 5-A, Block 22, of the Amending Plat of Part of Lots 4 and 5 in Block 22 of the Original Town of Lockhart, consisting of approximately 0.063 acre zoned CCB Commercial Central Business District and located at 113 North Main Street.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

Should any person be aggrieved by the Commission’s action, a request may be submitted in writing for an appeal to City Council. Such request must be submitted to the Zoning Administrator (City Planner) within ten calendar days of the date of the Commission’s action.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE OF MOTOR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED BY ORDER OF CITY OF LOCKHART IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 683.011 ET.SE1., TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE, REGULATING THE IMPOUNDING AND SALE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES BY DELEGATE OR PERSONALLY. THE PURCHASER SHALL TAKE TITLE TO MOTOR VEHICLE AND RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE. I WILL PROCEED TO SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED MOTOR VEHICLES, WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN REDEEMED BY OWNER THEREOF TO WIT:

WEDNESDAY,

FEBRUARY 24, 2017

10:00 A.M.

AT

BARRON’S STORAGE FACILITY

1400 SOUTH

COMMERCE ST.

LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644

2006 Kia SPE

VIN: KNAFE1218865318268

2006 Chev BLS

VIN: 1G1AK55F197757124

1999 Chev TAHOE

VIN: 1GNEC13R7XJ508331

2000 Chev CAV

VIN: 1G1JC1248Y7457054

ANNUAL MEETING

The Annual meeting of Polonia Water Supply Corporation will be held at the office on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the water supply office located at 2900 FM 1185, Lockhart, Texas. The purpose of the meeting is to elect directors and to transact any other business that may properly come before the board.

Austin C. Pittman

President

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Harriet Ann Malinowski, Deceased, were issued on January 26, 2017, in Cause No. 10169, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Ferdinand J. Malinowski.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o Hollis W. Burklund

Attorney at Law

403 W. San Antonio St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

DATED the 31st day of January, 2017

Hollis W. Burklund

Attorney for Ferdinand J. Malinowski

State Bar No.: 24006079

403 W. San Antonio St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

Telephone: (512) 398-4045

Facsimile: (512) 398-4046

E-mail: hollis@burklundlaw.com