Public Notice – June 1, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

ZC-17-06. A request by Roy Stephens, Jr., on behalf of Liberty Oaks JV, LLC and James Casey LTD for a Zoning Change from RLD Residential Low Density District and AO Agriculture-Open Space District to RMD Residential Medium Density District for a total of 15.028 acres consisting of 11.391 acres in the James George League, Abstract No. 9, located at 1515, 1517 & 1519 Blackjack Street (FM 20), and Lot 2, Block 2, Reyna Acres, consisting of 3.637 acres located at 1541 Lovers Lane.

ZC-17-09. A request by Meredith Knight, on behalf of 2HK, LLC, for a Zoning Change from RLD Residential Low Density District and RMD Residential Medium Density District to CMB Commercial Medium Business District for 2.24 acres in the Cornelius Crenshaw Survey, Abstract No. 68, located at 1511 West San Antonio Street (SH 142).

ZC-17-10. A request by Meredith Knight, on behalf of 2HK, LLC, for a Zoning Change from RLD Residential Low Density District and RMD Residential Medium Density District to CMB Commercial Medium Business District for 2.63 acres in the Cornelius Crenshaw Survey, Abstract No. 68, located at 1601 West San Antonio Street (SH 142).

ZC-17-11. A request by Manumit Investment Group, Inc., for a Zoning Change from PDD Planned Development District to PDD Planned Development District on 56.24 acres in the Frances Berry Survey, Abstract No. 2, located along the west side of the 700-1000 blocks of City Line Road. The proposed change in zoning is due to changes to the previously approved PDD Development Plan that accompanied the original PDD zoning, and which shows the proposed land uses and other features of the site. The revised PDD Development Plan may be viewed in the Planning Department office.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of these properties wishing to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

The City of Lockhart City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 7:30 P.M. in the City Council Chamber, 3rd floor of the Clark Library-Masonic Building, 217 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas, to consider this zoning change request, the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, and valid protests if any.

One or more letters or petitions of protest submitted no later than two working days prior to the posted beginning of the City Council public hearing and containing the name, signature, and address of owners of collectively 20 percent or more of either the area of the land included in the proposed change or the area of land within 200 feet surrounding the land included in the proposed change, shall require the proposed change to receive the affirmative vote of at least three-fourths of all members of the City Council in order to take effect. Such letters or petitions submitted at least five calendar days prior to the posted beginning of the City Council public hearing will be provided to the Council and addressed in the staff recommendations in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

———————————

NOTICE OF REQUEST TO RE-EQUIP AN

EXISTING WELL

FOR INDUSTRIAL USE

Filed By

DIAMOND R, LLC

Diamond R, LLC, 8481 Gulf Freeway, Houston, Texas has submitted an application to the Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District (“GCUWCD”) to re? equip and produce an existing water well for industrial use. The proposed well is located approximately 0.63 miles west of Pilgrim at County Road 209. Diamond R, LLC proposes to produce approximately 375 acre feet of water per year at an average rate of approximately 500 gallons per minute.

The GCUWCD has established permit notice and hearing procedures at Rule 24.

Copies of the GCUWCD’s rules are available at the GCUWCD’s headquarters at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629 or on the district’s website at www.gcuwcd.org. The GCUWCD’s phone number is 830-672-1047.

Interested persons may provide written comments to the GCUWCD on the Diamond R, LLC permit application. Written comments should be filed within thirty (30) days of the date of publication of this notice and in accordance with Rule 24 of the rules of the GCUWCD. Comments should be submitted to the GCUWCD’s General Manager at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629.

If the General Manager determines the application meets all relevant District rules, a public hearing on an application is not required and the Board may act on the application at a Board meeting.

———————————

NOTICE OF REQUEST TO RE-EQUIP AN

EXISTING WELL

FOR INDUSTRIAL USE

Filed By EARTHSTONE OPERATING, LLC

Earthstone Operating, LLC, 1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300, The Woodlands, Texas 77380 has submitted an application to the Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District (“GCUWCD”) to re-work and produce an existing water well Davis Unit WSW #1 for industrial use. The proposed well is located approximately 1.25 miles south west of Pilgrim on Farm to Market 1116. Earthstone Operating, LLC proposes to produce approximately 171 acre feet of water per year at an average rate of approximately 648 gallons per minute.

The GCUWCD has established permit notice and hearing procedures at Rule 24.

Copies of the GCUWCD ‘s rules are available at the GCUWCD’s headquarters at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629 or on the district’s website at www.gcuwcd.org . The GCUWCD’s phone number is 830-672-1047.

Interested persons may provide written comments to the GCUWCD on the Earthstone Operating, LLC permit application. Written comments should be filed within thirty (30) days of the date of publication of this notice and in accordance with Rule 24 of the rules of the GCUWCD. Comments should be submitted to the GCUWCD’s General Manager at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629.

If the General Manager determines the application meets all relevant District rules, a public hearing on an application is not required and the Board may act on the application at a Board meeting.

———————————

NOTICE OF REQUEST TO RE-EQUIP AN

EXISTING WELL

FOR INDUSTRIAL USE

Filed By EARTHSTONE OPERATING, LLC

Earthstone Operating, LLC, 1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300, The Woodlands, Texas 77380 has submitted an application to the Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District (“GCUWCD”) to re-work and produce an existing water well (Pilgrim WSW #1) for industrial use. The proposed well is located approximately 2.7 miles south west of Pilgrim on County Road 209. Earthstone Operating, LLC proposes to produce approximately 246 acre feet of water per year at an average rate of approximately 550 gallons per minute.

The GCUWCD has established permit notice and hearing procedures at Rule 24.

Copies of the GCUWCD’s rules are available at the GCUWCD’s headquarters at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629 or on the district’s website at www .gcuwcd.org . The GCUWCD’s phone number is 830-672-1047.

Interested persons may provide written comments to the GCUWCD on the Earthstone Operating, LLC permit application. Written comments should be filed within thirty (30) days of the date of publication of this notice and in accordance with Rule 24 of the rules of the GCUWCD. Comments should be submitted to the GCUWCD’s General Manager at 920 St. Joseph, Room 129, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, Texas 78629.

If the General Manager determines the application meets all relevant District rules, a public hearing on an application is not required and the Board may act on the application at a Board meeting.