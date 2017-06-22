Public Notice – June 22, 2017: Lockhart and Caldwell County (Texas)

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Dorothy Joyce Taylor, Deceased, were issued on June 1, 2017, in Cause No. 10222, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Alice Rebecca Taylor.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: M. Elizabeth Raxter

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 281

Lockhart, Texas 78644

DATED the 1st day of June, 2017.

By: M. Elizabeth Raxter

Attorney for

Alice Rebecca Taylor

State Bar No.: 24050084

P.O. Box 281

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Telephone: (512) 389-6996

Facsimile: (512) 668-4501

E-mail: eraxter@tx-elderlaw.com

———————————

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed Bids for the County Line Special Utility District’s S.H. 21 – 12” WATER LINE, SWE Project No. 0017-055-17 will be received by and at the office of the General Manager, 8870 Camino Real, Uhland, Texas 78640 until Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. and then opened in the County Line SUD’s office.

Project consists of, but is limited to the following: Furnish and install approximately 8,600 L.F. of twelve-inch (12”) water main line and appurtenances. The project will be located along the southeast side of State Highway 21 and installed within private easement starting at Rocky Road going eastward up to the proposed Las Estancias Subdivision.

Each Bidder shall also include the time when he could begin work and the number of days needed to complete the project as part of his bid. This may factor into the award of the project.

The Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Contract, Plans, Specifications, Performance and Payment Bonds and the Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

SOUTHWEST ENGINEERS, INC., 307 ST. LAWRENCE STREET, GONZALES, TEXAS 78629 (830) 672-7546

Plans and Specifications are available at the office of Southwest Engineers, Inc. in three different formats:

Hard Copy – $80.00 (Non-Refundable)

CD in PDF Format – $30.00 (Non-Refundable)

Download – $25.00 (Non-Refundable)

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid issued by an acceptable surety registered with the U.S. Treasurery shall be submitted with each bid. A certified check payable to the County Line Special Utility District may be submitted in lieu of the Bid Bond.

The County Line Special Utility District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the County Line Special Utility District for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days from the date of the bid opening for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the bidder’s qualifications prior to the contract award.

County Line Special

Utility District

Chris Betz, President

———————————

AUCTION NOTICE

Lockhart ISD will be auctioning school furniture including teacher desks, classroom tables, student desks, student chairs, filing cabinets, work room tables, cafeteria tables, gas stoves, electric stoves, shelving units, aquarium, sewing machines, welders, table saw, work benches, library circulation desk, utility carts, lockers, computer tables and picnic tables. To bid on these items please go to renebates.com and look for the Lockhart ISD logo or view link on Lockhart ISD website under the Bulletin Board. The auction will open Monday, June 19th and close Monday, July 3rd. Pickup must be by appointment from July 10th thru July 13th.

———————————

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Albert Moeller, Deceased, were issued on March 23, 2017, in Cause No. 10,202, pending in the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Carol Beth Moeller.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Del Prado Dietz, PLLC

The Wright Building

201 S. Laurel Avenue

Luling, Texas 78648

DATED the 23rd day of May, 2017.

Elly Del Prado Dietz

Attorney for Carol Beth Moeller

State Bar No.: 05857170

The Wright Building

201 S. Laurel Avenue

Luling, Texas 78648

Telephone: (830) 875-3492

Facsimile: (830) 875-6311

E-mail:

elly@delpradodietz.com

———————————

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals addressed to the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lockhart will be received at the Lockhart City Hall, 308 West San Antonio, Lockhart, Texas 78644, until 11:00 A.M., July 11, 2017 for the Hwy 183 Drainage Channel Improvements, Project, at which time and place will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any bid received after closing time will be returned unopened.

The project consists of approximately 9,000 LF of Earthen Channel, Corrugated Pipe Street Crossing and all necessary appurtenances.

Bidders shall submit with their bids a Cashier’s Check in the amount of five percent (5%) of the maximum total bid, payable to the City of Lockhart, Texas without recourse, or a Proposal Bond in the same amount from an approved Surety Company as a guarantee that Bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance and payment bonds on the forms provided, within ten (10) days after the award of Contract. Bids without check or Proposal Bond will not be considered.

The successful Bidder must furnish Performance and Payments Bonds each in the amount of 100% of the contract price from an approved Surety Company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as Surety and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of Treasury of the United States, or other Surety or Sureties acceptable to the Owner.

Plans and specifications may be examined without charge at Lockhart City Hall. Bid Documents and Construction Drawings for the project may be viewed and downloaded free of charge (with the option to purchase hard copies) at www.civcastusa.com. Bidders must register on this website in order to view and/or download specifications, plans and other related documents for this project. Printed copies of the specifications and drawings may also be viewed at the Engineer’s office, TRC Engineers, Inc., 505 East Huntland Drive, Suite 250, Austin, Texas 78752, (512) 454-8716.

Please submit questions for this project forty-eight (48) hours prior to bid opening through www.civcastuse.com in the Q&A portal. All addenda issued for this project will be posted on www.civcastuse.com. It is the responsibility of the Contractor bidding to use proper scaling, paper size, etc., for bid quantities. Failure to do so may result in error in the Unit Bid Quantities and/or Bid Amounts.

The City Council of the City of Lockhart reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive formalities. No bid may be withdrawn within sixty (60) days after the date on which bids are received.

———————————

CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS

LEW WHITE, MAYOR

Request for Bids

The City of Lockhart is receiving bids until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at City Hall, 308 W. San Antonio Street, for the following:

To trim trees at locations specified away from 7200 volt primary lines, 220 volt residential secondary services, and commercial businesses services, to a minimum of three feet (3 ft) unless approved by the Electric Superintendent. The estimated linear footage of trimming is 7,243. Contract may be reduced or increased up to 25% in compliance with State Law. The contractor must provide sufficient signage, supervision, 3 personnel, reliable equipment, at least a 55 ft bucket truck and any required materials to trim, clean all saw blades before next tree cut, paint, chip limbs and clean up areas. Contractors must find a stationery site to park equipment and place materials if needed. Contractor must provide proof of general liability insurance and workers’ compensation insurance naming the City of Lockhart as a co-insured entity. Contractor must follow Ansi A Standard rules. Contractor must also provide at least three contract tree trimming work references with their contact information.

Bid general specifications package may be picked up at City Hall located at 308 West San Antonio Street during normal business hours or obtained on the City of Lockhart website at www.lockhart-tx.org .

Bids may be mailed or delivered to 308 West San Antonio St., Lockhart, and Tx. 78644. Envelopes containing bids should be externally marked “Tree Trimming”. Bids not received by the stated date and time above will be returned unopened. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Questions may be directed to Bob Leos, Electric Dist. Supt. at 398-6117 during normal business hours.

———————————

CITY OF LOCKHART

BID NOTICE

The City of Lockhart is receiving bids for 3100 linear feet of 18” C-900 DR-18 water pipe with all related installation fittings and trace wiring until 10 am, Thursday, June 29th, 2017. A complete detailed listing of the materials may be found on the City website at www.lockhart-tx.org

Bids must be submitted to City of Lockhart, 308 W San Antonio St, Lockhart, Texas, 78644, and must be externally marked “Water Pipe Bid”. Bids not received by the specified date and time will be returned un-opened.

Questions may be directed to Sean Kelley, Water/Wastewater Superintendent, at 512-376-8057 or skelley@lockhart-tx.org.