PUBLIC NOTICES: Aug. 16, 2018







NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON THE 2018-2019 BUDGET OF CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD CONCERNING THE PROPOSED 2018-2019 BUDGET OF CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS ON AUGUST 27, 2018 AT 9:30 A.M. AT THE CALDWELL COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 110 SOUTH MAIN STREET, LOCKHART, TEXAS.

THE PROPOSED BUDGET WILL REQUIRE RAISING MORE REVENUE FROM PROPERTY TAXES THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR BY $1,246,209 OR 9.31% AND OF THAT AMOUNT $373,591 IS TAX REVENUE TO BE RAISED FROM NEW PROPERTY ADDED TO THE TAX ROLL THIS YEAR.

———————————

CITATION BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS: TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF JASON TODD MARTIN, PROBATE CAUSE NO. 10,332, COUNTY COURT OF LAW, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS

ANDREA J. MARTIN, in the above numbered and entitled estate filed an APPLICATION FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND FOR APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR, of the said JASON TODD MARTIN, Deceased, and their respective shares and interests in this estate.

Said application will be heard and acted on by said Court at 10 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from date of publication of this citation, at the County Justice Center in Lockhart, Texas.

All persons interested in said estate are hereby cited to appear before said Honorable Court at said above mentioned time and place by filing a written answer contesting such application should they desire to do so.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF SAID COURT at office in Lockhart, Texas, this the 6TH day of August, 2018.

CAROL HOLCOMB, CLERK

Probate Court

Caldwell County, Texas

By Sharon Williams Deputy

———————————

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed Bids for the Goforth Special Utility District – 8-INCH WATER LINE EXTENSION PHASE 2 (CR 211), SWE Project No. 0092-079-18 will be received by and at the office of the General Manager, Goforth SUD office, 8900 Niederwald Strasse, Kyle, Texas 78640 until Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. where they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids must be clearly marked on the outside of the envelope or package with the words “Goforth SUD 8-Inch Water Line Extension Phase 2 (CR 211) Project”. Bids received after this time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Project consists of, but is not limited to the following: Approximately 3,400 L.F. of 8″ PVC water line, two (2) approximate 100 L.F. highway bores, driveway repairs, fire hydrants, gate valves, fittings and associated appurtenances.

Each Bidder shall also include the time when he could begin work and the number of days needed to complete the pro ject as part of his bid. This may factor into the award of the project.

The Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Contract, Plans, Specifications, Performance and Payment Bonds and the Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

SOUTHWEST ENGINEERS, INC., 307 ST. LAWRENCE STREET, GONZALES, TEXAS 78629 (830) 672-7546

Plans and Specifications are available at the office of Southwest Engineers, Inc. in three different formats:

Hard Copy – $80.00 (Non-Refundable)CD in PDF Format – $30.00 (Non-Refundable) Download – $25.00 (Non-Refundable)

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid issued by an acceptable surety registered with the

U.S. Treasury shall be submitted with each bid. A certified check payable to the Goforth Special Utility District may be submitted in lieu of the Bid Bond.

The Goforth Special Utility District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the Goforth Special Utility District for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days from the date of the bid opening for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the bidder’s qualifications prior to the contract award.

July 30, 2018

Goforth Special Utility District

Ronald Bell, President

———————————

ORDINANCE 2018-18

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, TO RECLASSIFY THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS LOT 1, BLOCK 2, AND LOT 2, BLOCK 1, TEXAS HERITAGE SUBDIVISION, CONSISTING OF A TOTAL OF 66.7 ACRES LOCATED AT 300 AND 411 MOCKINGBIRD LANE, FROM RLD RESIDENTIAL LOW DENSITY DISTRICT TO PDD PLANNED DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT INCLUDING A PLANNED DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR VINTAGE SPRINGS SUBDIVISION PDD.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

———————————

Notice of Public Sale

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Lion Country Storage will hold a public auction of the property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents of the entire unit only. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of the property immediately Lion Country Storage shall reserve the right to reject any bids. Date: Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Time: 11:00

Location: 2100 North Colorado St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

Names: Rebecca Pineda

Contents: Misc Household items

———————————

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Ronald G. Hoag, Deceased, were issued on July 24, 2018, in Cause No. 10314, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas to: Rachel Lake.

At the request of the Independent Executor, claims may be presented to and addressed to the following attorney:

Representative,

Est. Ronald G. Hoag, Deceased

c/o A. Robert Raetzsch

Knobles, Raetzsch, Moore, & Eveld, L.L.P.

202 N. Camp Street

Seguin, Texas 78155

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

DATED July 24, 2018

A. Robert Raetzsch

State Bar Card No. 16460300

raetzsch@aol.com

Attorney for Applicant

———————————

CITATION BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

County of Caldwell

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 am on the Monday next following the expiration of 42 days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you”

TO: THE HEIRS AT LAW OF MARIA OLIVIA ROJAS A/K/A MARY ROJAS, DECEASED

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the 421st Judicial District Court of Caldwell County, Texas in the Courthouse in the City of Lockhart, Texas at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. Monday, the 6th day of August, 2018, being the Monday after next after the expiration of forty two days after this citation is issued, and you are hereby required then and there to appear and file written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, filed in said Court on the 29th day of September, 2016, in suit numbered 16-0-403 on the docket of said court, wherein Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, Plaintiff, v. Victor Baltierra and Maria Olivia Rojas a/k/a Mary Rojas and the Heirs at Law of Maria Olivia Rojas a/k/a Mary Rojas, Deceased, Defendants.

The Petition seeks an order to foreclose the lien on the property and assert a claim to the property located at 1322 North Pecos, Lockhart, Texas 78644, and legally described as: BEING A PART OF THE BYRD LOCKHART LEAGUE, IN CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS, AND A PART OF A 6.66 ACRES OF LAND CONVEYED TO ADAM MILLER BY CHARLES CHILES, AND THE TRACT HEREIN BEING DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE SW CORNER OF A ½ ACRE CONVEYED BY A MILLER TO JUAN ALVAREZ AS SHOWN IN VOLUME 74, PAGE 38, DEED RECORDS OF CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BING ON THE OLD LOCKHART AND AUSTIN PUBLIC ROAD, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN EXHIBIT “G” ATTACHED THERETO AND MADE A PART THEREOF FOR ALL PURPOSES. SECOND TRACT: BEING A PART OF THE BYRD LOCKHART LEAGUE, IN CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS, AND PART OF A 6.66 ACRE OF LAND CONVEYED TO ADAM MILLER BY CHARLES CHILES AND TH TRACT HEREIN AND BEING MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN EXHIBIT “G” ATTACHED THERETO AND MADE A PART THEREOF FOR ALL PURPOSES.

GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT at Lockhart, Texas this 26th day of June, 2018.

Issued at the request of Keith A. Taylor

Address: 13105 Northwest Freeway, Suite 1200, Houston, Texas 77040

Tin Morgan Freeman

Caldwell CO. District Clerk

1703 Colorado ST., Box 3 Lockhart, TX 78644

By Leslie Estrada, Deputy

———————————

Do you compulsively over eat? Overeaters Anonymous offers support. We meet Sundays at 5 pm at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church 117 N. Church Street, Lockhart. We are not a diet club, no dues or fees or church affiliated.

———————————NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS-

“Any addict can stop using drugs, loose the desire to use, and find

a new way to live!” Our only requirement for membership is a desire

to stop using!

Conscious Contact Group of NA

Thursday, 8:00-9:00 PM

118 N. Church St. Lockhart TX

Emmanuel Episcopal Church

(side door of middle walkway)

For more information or support call Jade J. 512-766-1081

———————————

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Have a drinking problem and want help?

Call us at or (512) 398-3506.

Sunday: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m., Monday: Noon & 6 p.m. Tuesday: 6 p.m., Wednesday: Noon & 6 p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. Friday: Noon & 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. & 6 p.m. and at 1016 Fir Ln., Lockhart. For more information, please contact Steve (512) 517-6054 or Travis (512) 784-6940.

———————————

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meets every Monday and Thursday nights at 8 p.m. at 301 S. Walnut St., Luling, 2 blocks south of HEB. Call Bill at (830) 875-6165.

———————————

ADULT SEXUAL ASSAULT PROGRAM – Experience healing. Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center sponsors a support group for adults sexually abused as children. Call 512-396-3404 or 800-700-4292 for more information.

———————————

Free Post Abortion Counseling (PACE). Call Cathy at 376-6088 or Cindy at 398-4400