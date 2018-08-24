PUBLIC NOTICES: Aug. 23, 2018 Share:







The Caldwell County Unit Road System is seeking bids for the period October 1st, 2018 and terminating September 30th, 2019. The following bid items are Aggregate , Asphalt, Flexible Base, Fuel, (Regular Unleaded/No. Diesel-low sulfur), Oil and Lubricants.

Specifications may be obtained by contacting (512) 398-7269 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (Monday thru Friday). The item bid on should be clearly marked on the front lower left had corner of the envelope. Bids should show unit pricing and be submitted to the County Auditor’s Office, Caldwell County Courthouse, located at 110 S. Main St., 3rd fl., or P.O. Box 98, Lockhart, Texas 78644.

The deadline is September 6th, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Bids will be opened in a public meeting of Commissioner’s Court, September 10th, 2018 at 9:00 a.m., located at 110 S. Main St., 2nd fl., Lockhart, Texas

CITATION BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

County of Caldwell

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 am on the Monday next following the expiration of 42 days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you”

TO: THE HEIRS AT LAW OF MARIA OLIVIA ROJAS A/K/A MARY ROJAS, DECEASED

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the 421st Judicial District Court of Caldwell County, Texas in the Courthouse in the City of Lockhart, Texas at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. Monday, the 6th day of August, 2018, being the Monday after next after the expiration of forty two days after this citation is issued, and you are hereby required then and there to appear and file written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, filed in said Court on the 29th day of September, 2016, in suit numbered 16-0-403 on the docket of said court, wherein Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, Plaintiff, v. Victor Baltierra and Maria Olivia Rojas a/k/a Mary Rojas and the Heirs at Law of Maria Olivia Rojas a/k/a Mary Rojas, Deceased, Defendants.

The Petition seeks an order to foreclose the lien on the property and assert a claim to the property located at 1322 North Pecos, Lockhart, Texas 78644, and legally described as: BEING A PART OF THE BYRD LOCKHART LEAGUE, IN CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS, AND A PART OF A 6.66 ACRES OF LAND CONVEYED TO ADAM MILLER BY CHARLES CHILES, AND THE TRACT HEREIN BEING DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE SW CORNER OF A ½ ACRE CONVEYED BY A MILLER TO JUAN ALVAREZ AS SHOWN IN VOLUME 74, PAGE 38, DEED RECORDS OF CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BING ON THE OLD LOCKHART AND AUSTIN PUBLIC ROAD, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN EXHIBIT “G” ATTACHED THERETO AND MADE A PART THEREOF FOR ALL PURPOSES. SECOND TRACT: BEING A PART OF THE BYRD LOCKHART LEAGUE, IN CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS, AND PART OF A 6.66 ACRE OF LAND CONVEYED TO ADAM MILLER BY CHARLES CHILES AND TH TRACT HEREIN AND BEING MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN EXHIBIT “G” ATTACHED THERETO AND MADE A PART THEREOF FOR ALL PURPOSES.

GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT at Lockhart, Texas this 26th day of June, 2018.

Issued at the request of Keith A. Taylor

Address: 13105 Northwest Freeway, Suite 1200, Houston, Texas 77040

Tin Morgan Freeman

Caldwell CO. District Clerk

1703 Colorado ST., Box 3 Lockhart, TX 78644

By Leslie Estrada, Deputy

Auction Notice

Lockhart ISD will be auctioning school furniture including variety of pallets with cleaning supplies, mop buckets with ringer, variety of commercial janitorial utility cart, backpack vacuums, buffers, wet/dry vacuums, and walk behind scrubbers. To bid on these items please go to Renebates.com and look for the Lockhart ISD logo or view link on Lockhart ISD website under the Bulletin Board. The auction will open Monday, August 27th and close Monday September 10th at 1pm. Pickup must be by appointment from September 11th thru September 17th.

CITATION BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS: TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF JONATHON BARNES, PROBATE CAUSE NO. 10,330, COUNTY COURT OF LAW, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS

SAMANTHA LEE BARNES, in the above numbered and entitled estate filed an APPLICATION FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND LETTERS OF INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION, of the said JONATHON BARNES, Deceased, and their respective shares and interests in this estate.

Said application will be heard and acted on by said Court at 10 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from date of publication of this citation, at the County Justice Center in Lockhart, Texas.

All persons interested in said estate are hereby cited to appear before said Honorable Court at said above mentioned time and place by filing a written answer contesting such application should they desire to do so.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF SAID COURT at office in Lockhart, Texas, this the 25th day of July, 2018.

CAROL HOLCOMB,

CLERK

Probate Court

Caldwell County, Texas

By Sharon Williams Deputy

Small Taxing Unit

Notice

The Gonzales Co. Underground Water Conservation District will hold a public hearing at 5:00 PM on September 11, 2018 at 522 Saint Matthew Street, Gonzales, Texas to consider adopting a proposed tax rate for tax year 2018. The proposed tax rate is $0.006600 per $100 of value.

The proposed tax rate would increase total taxes in Gonzales Co. Underground Water Conservation District by 4.98%.

Do you compulsively over eat? Overeaters Anonymous offers support. We meet Sundays at 5 pm at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church 117 N. Church Street, Lockhart. We are not a diet club, no dues or fees or church affiliated.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Have a drinking problem and want help?

Call us at or (512) 398-3506.

Sunday: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m., Monday: Noon & 6 p.m. Tuesday: 6 p.m., Wednesday: Noon & 6 p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. Friday: Noon & 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. & 6 p.m. and at 1016 Fir Ln., Lockhart. For more information, please contact Steve (512) 588-2692.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meets every Monday and Thursday nights at 8 p.m. at 301 S. Walnut St., Luling, 2 blocks south of HEB. Call Bill at (830) 875-6165.

ADULT SEXUAL ASSAULT PROGRAM – Experience healing. Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center sponsors a support group for adults sexually abused as children. Call 512-396-3404 or 800-700-4292 for more information.

Free Post Abortion Counseling (PACE). Call Cathy at 376-6088 or Cindy at 398-4400

