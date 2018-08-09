PUBLIC NOTICES: Aug. 9, 2018 Share:







ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed Bids for the Goforth Special Utility District – 8-INCH WATER LINE EXTENSION PHASE 2 (CR 211), SWE Project No. 0092-079-18 will be received by and at the office of the General Manager, Goforth SUD office, 8900 Niederwald Strasse, Kyle, Texas 78640 until Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. where they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids must be clearly marked on the outside of the envelope or package with the words “Goforth SUD 8-Inch Water Line Extension Phase 2 (CR 211) Project”. Bids received after this time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Project consists of, but is not limited to the following: Approximately 3,400 L.F. of 8″ PVC water line, two (2) approximate 100 L.F. highway bores, driveway repairs, fire hydrants, gate valves, fittings and associated appurtenances.

Each Bidder shall also include the time when he could begin work and the number of days needed to complete the pro ject as part of his bid. This may factor into the award of the project.

The Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Contract, Plans, Specifications, Performance and Payment Bonds and the Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

SOUTHWEST ENGINEERS, INC., 307 ST. LAWRENCE STREET, GONZALES, TEXAS 78629 (830) 672-7546

Plans and Specifications are available at the office of Southwest Engineers, Inc. in three different formats:

Hard Copy – $80.00 (Non-Refundable)CD in PDF Format – $30.00 (Non-Refundable) Download – $25.00 (Non-Refundable)

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid issued by an acceptable surety registered with the

U.S. Treasury shall be submitted with each bid. A certified check payable to the Goforth Special Utility District may be submitted in lieu of the Bid Bond.

The Goforth Special Utility District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the Goforth Special Utility District for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days from the date of the bid opening for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the bidder’s qualifications prior to the contract award.

July 30, 2018 Goforth Special Utility District

Ronald Bell, President

———————————

Notice of Public Sale

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Lion Country Storage will hold a public auction of the property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents of the entire unit only. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of the property immediately Lion Country Storage shall reserve the right to reject any bids. Date: Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Time: 11:00

Location: 2100 North Colorado St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

Names: Rebecca Pineda

Contents: Misc Household items

———————————

CITATION BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

County of Caldwell

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 am on the Monday next following the expiration of 42 days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you”

TO: THE HEIRS AT LAW OF MARIA OLIVIA ROJAS A/K/A MARY ROJAS, DECEASED

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the 421st Judicial District Court of Caldwell County, Texas in the Courthouse in the City of Lockhart, Texas at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. Monday, the 6th day of August, 2018, being the Monday after next after the expiration of forty two days after this citation is issued, and you are hereby required then and there to appear and file written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, filed in said Court on the 29th day of September, 2016, in suit numbered 16-0-403 on the docket of said court, wherein Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, Plaintiff, v. Victor Baltierra and Maria Olivia Rojas a/k/a Mary Rojas and the Heirs at Law of Maria Olivia Rojas a/k/a Mary Rojas, Deceased, Defendants.

The Petition seeks an order to foreclose the lien on the property and assert a claim to the property located at 1322 North Pecos, Lockhart, Texas 78644, and legally described as: BEING A PART OF THE BYRD LOCKHART LEAGUE, IN CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS, AND A PART OF A 6.66 ACRES OF LAND CONVEYED TO ADAM MILLER BY CHARLES CHILES, AND THE TRACT HEREIN BEING DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE SW CORNER OF A ½ ACRE CONVEYED BY A MILLER TO JUAN ALVAREZ AS SHOWN IN VOLUME 74, PAGE 38, DEED RECORDS OF CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BING ON THE OLD LOCKHART AND AUSTIN PUBLIC ROAD, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN EXHIBIT “G” ATTACHED THERETO AND MADE A PART THEREOF FOR ALL PURPOSES. SECOND TRACT: BEING A PART OF THE BYRD LOCKHART LEAGUE, IN CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS, AND PART OF A 6.66 ACRE OF LAND CONVEYED TO ADAM MILLER BY CHARLES CHILES AND TH TRACT HEREIN AND BEING MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN EXHIBIT “G” ATTACHED THERETO AND MADE A PART THEREOF FOR ALL PURPOSES.

GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT at Lockhart, Texas this 26th day of June, 2018.

Issued at the request of Keith A. Taylor

Address: 13105 Northwest Freeway, Suite 1200, Houston, Texas 77040

Tin Morgan Freeman

Caldwell CO. District Clerk

1703 Colorado ST., Box 3 Lockhart, TX 78644

By Leslie Estrada, Deputy

———————————

PLUM CREEK

CONSERVATION

DISTRICT STAFF

POSITION

Plum Creek Conservation District’s Board of Directors is seeking applicants for a staff position with the District.

Currently, the District has three staff positions: an Executive Manager, an Assistant Manager and an Office Secretary. The current Executive Manager will be retiring.

Plum Creek Conservation District (PCCD) is a Water Control and Improvement District, a Political Subdivision in Texas operating under provisions of the Texas Water Code. The District’s powers include those of a Groundwater Conservation District. The original purpose of the District was to carry out obligations under Agreements between the District and NRCS as the District is the primary sponsor for maintenance of 28 flood water retarding structures. When Groundwater Conservation District powers were added to PCCD the scope of its duties became much more complex.

Both the Executive Manager and the Assistant Manager position require ability to interact with the District’s Board of Directors, other water professionals involved in programs like those included in the list of duties of PCCD, and for communications with the general public on matters within the duties of PCCD. Duties also include responsibility for the District’s compliance with obligations of a political subdivision that levies taxes and can involve some work in the field. The employees of the District filling each of the three positions have developed a practice of working together to accomplish the purposes and obligations of PCCD and the Board is expecting that type of working relationship will continue.

Successful applicants for each position must possess ability to function as an integral part of the organizational structure. Minimum qualifications are a high school diploma with at least some college or technical training or experience related to all the operations of PCCD. Computer skills, GIS and fiscal management software knowledge, and agricultural land management experience will also be considered beneficial. Criminal Background checks will be obtained and references will be checked and consulted.

Salaries and benefits associated with the position have not yet been determined by the Board. To some extent those will reflect the education, backgrounds, experiences of applicants and the position for which the applicant is selected. Applicants should state expected salary ranges based on their qualifications.

Those interested are invited to submit applications listing qualifications, experience, salary expectations, and listing references to:

Position Applications, Plum Creek Conservation District, P. O. Box 328, Lockhart, Texas 78644.

Applications may also be delivered to the Plum Creek Conservation District Office at 1101 W. San Antonio St., Lockhart, Texas 78644.

The Board expects to act on applications received during September 2018 at the latest. If there are questions, please call Johnie Halliburton at (512) 398-2383.

———————————

CITATION BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS: TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF MONICA RAE SCHULTZ, PROBATE CAUSE NO. 10,333, COUNTY COURT OF LAW, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS

PHILLIP REESE, in the above numbered and entitled estate filed an APPLICATION FOR LETTERS OF INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION AND FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, of the said MONICA RAE SCHULTZ, Deceased, and their respective shares and interests in this estate.

Said application will be heard and acted on by said Court at 10 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from date of publication of this citation, at the County Justice Center in Lockhart, Texas.

All persons interested in said estate are hereby cited to appear before said Honorable Court at said above mentioned time and place by filing a written answer contesting such application should they desire to do so.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF SAID COURT at office in Lockhart, Texas, this the 3rd day of August, 2018

CAROL HOLCOMB, CLERK

Probate Court

Caldwell County, Texas

By Angela Jenkins Deputy