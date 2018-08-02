PUBLIC NOTICES for Aug. 2, 2018 Share:







NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Betty Jane Stewart, Deceased, were issued on July 10, 2018, in Cause No. 10292, pending in the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Melissa Renee Stewart.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Melissa Renee Stewart

2816 Dale Lane,

Dale, Texas 78616

Dated the 10th day of July, 2018.

Alan C. Fielder

Attorney for Melissa Renee Stewart

State Bar No.: 06967000

119 S. Main St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

Telephone: (512) 398-2338

Facsimile: (512) 398-7327

E-mail: afielder@flowers-mcdoell.com

LOCKHART

ECONOMIC

DEVELOPMENT

CORPORATION

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE

The Directors of the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) will conduct a public hearing on Monday, August 6, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. in the Upstairs Conference Room at Lockhart City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas to discuss a project under Section 4B of the Texas Economic Development Corporation Act of 1979.

The Public Hearing is to consider a new project, Project Oklahoma, which is considering a new venture in Lockhart. The company plans to purchase the building located at 1400 FM-20 East to house a manufacturing facility. The initial capital investment is estimated at $6.75 million and the company will create up to 70 new jobs with an average wage of $75,000 per year. The LEDC will be considering possible reimbursable incentives up to $427,500 to be offered to the company to help facilitate their investment and expansion to Lockhart.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend and present their views. Persons with disabilities that plan to attend this meeting should contact the City Secretary’s office to arrange for assistance. Individuals who require aids or services for this meeting should contact City Hall at least two days before the meeting.

Lockhart Economic Development Corporation

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN OF A PUBLIC HEARING BY THE DISTRICT JUDGES FOR THE PURPOSE OF SETTING SALARIES OF THE COUNTY AUDITOR, ASSISTANT AUDITORS AND COURT REPORTERS FOR FY 2019.

THE HEARING WILL BE HELD IN DISTRICT COURTROOM A AT THE CALDWELL COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER, 1703 S. COLORADO, LOCKHART, TEXAS AT 11:30 A.M. THURSDAY, AUGUST 16, 2018.

REQUEST FOR

PROPOSALS

The City of Lockhart, Texas seeks proposals until 11am, August 9, 2018, from qualified licensed professional firms to perform unarmed, uniformed, state licensed security officer services at the City of Lockhart Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 217 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas.

Interested qualified service providers that specialize in this type of service may request a scope of services by contacting Julie Bowermon at (512) 398-3461 during normal business hours or online at www.lockhart-tx.org. Proposals marked externally “Security Services” may be mailed to City of Lockhart P.O. Box 239, Lockhart, Tx 78644 or delivered to 308 W. San Antonio Street. Proposals not received by the specified date and time will be rejected. Proposals must provide at least 5 current references. The City of Lockhart reserves the right to reject any or all proposals. Successful company must provide insurance coverage certificates for workers’ comp and general liability naming City of Lockhart as additional insured.

CITATION BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

County of Caldwell

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 am on the Monday next following the expiration of 42 days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you”

TO: THE HEIRS AT LAW OF MARIA OLIVIA ROJAS A/K/A MARY ROJAS, DECEASED

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the 421st Judicial District Court of Caldwell County, Texas in the Courthouse in the City of Lockhart, Texas at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. Monday, the 6th day of August, 2018, being the Monday after next after the expiration of forty two days after this citation is issued, and you are hereby required then and there to appear and file written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, filed in said Court on the 29th day of September, 2016, in suit numbered 16-0-403 on the docket of said court, wherein Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, Plaintiff, v. Victor Baltierra and Maria Olivia Rojas a/k/a Mary Rojas and the Heirs at Law of Maria Olivia Rojas a/k/a Mary Rojas, Deceased, Defendants.

The Petition seeks an order to foreclose the lien on the property and assert a claim to the property located at 1322 North Pecos, Lockhart, Texas 78644, and legally described as: BEING A PART OF THE BYRD LOCKHART LEAGUE, IN CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS, AND A PART OF A 6.66 ACRES OF LAND CONVEYED TO ADAM MILLER BY CHARLES CHILES, AND THE TRACT HEREIN BEING DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE SW CORNER OF A ½ ACRE CONVEYED BY A MILLER TO JUAN ALVAREZ AS SHOWN IN VOLUME 74, PAGE 38, DEED RECORDS OF CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BING ON THE OLD LOCKHART AND AUSTIN PUBLIC ROAD, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN EXHIBIT “G” ATTACHED THERETO AND MADE A PART THEREOF FOR ALL PURPOSES. SECOND TRACT: BEING A PART OF THE BYRD LOCKHART LEAGUE, IN CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS, AND PART OF A 6.66 ACRE OF LAND CONVEYED TO ADAM MILLER BY CHARLES CHILES AND TH TRACT HEREIN AND BEING MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN EXHIBIT “G” ATTACHED THERETO AND MADE A PART THEREOF FOR ALL PURPOSES.

GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT at Lockhart, Texas this 26th day of June, 2018.

Issued at the request of Keith A. Taylor

Address: 13105 Northwest Freeway, Suite 1200, Houston, Texas 77040

Tin Morgan Freeman

Caldwell CO. District Clerk

1703 Colorado ST., Box 3 Lockhart, TX 78644

By Leslie Estrada, Deputy

PLUM CREEK

CONSERVATION

DISTRICT STAFF

POSITION

Plum Creek Conservation District’s Board of Directors is seeking applicants for a staff position with the District.

Currently, the District has three staff positions: an Executive Manager, an Assistant Manager and an Office Secretary. The current Executive Manager will be retiring.

Plum Creek Conservation District (PCCD) is a Water Control and Improvement District, a Political Subdivision in Texas operating under provisions of the Texas Water Code. The District’s powers include those of a Groundwater Conservation District. The original purpose of the District was to carry out obligations under Agreements between the District and NRCS as the District is the primary sponsor for maintenance of 28 flood water retarding structures. When Groundwater Conservation District powers were added to PCCD the scope of its duties became much more complex.

Both the Executive Manager and the Assistant Manager position require ability to interact with the District’s Board of Directors, other water professionals involved in programs like those included in the list of duties of PCCD, and for communications with the general public on matters within the duties of PCCD. Duties also include responsibility for the District’s compliance with obligations of a political subdivision that levies taxes and can involve some work in the field. The employees of the District filling each of the three positions have developed a practice of working together to accomplish the purposes and obligations of PCCD and the Board is expecting that type of working relationship will continue.

Successful applicants for each position must possess ability to function as an integral part of the organizational structure. Minimum qualifications are a high school diploma with at least some college or technical training or experience related to all the operations of PCCD. Computer skills, GIS and fiscal management software knowledge, and agricultural land management experience will also be considered beneficial. Criminal Background checks will be obtained and references will be checked and consulted.

Salaries and benefits associated with the position have not yet been determined by the Board. To some extent those will reflect the education, backgrounds, experiences of applicants and the position for which the applicant is selected. Applicants should state expected salary ranges based on their qualifications.

Those interested are invited to submit applications listing qualifications, experience, salary expectations, and listing references to:

Position Applications, Plum Creek Conservation District, P. O. Box 328, Lockhart, Texas 78644.

Applications may also be delivered to the Plum Creek Conservation District Office at 1101 W. San Antonio St., Lockhart, Texas 78644.

The Board expects to act on applications received during September 2018 at the latest. If there are questions, please call Johnie Halliburton at (512) 398-2383.

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE OF MOTOR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED BY ORDER OF CITY OF LOCKHART IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 683.011 ET.SE1., TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE, REGULATING THE IMPOUNDING AND SALE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES BY DELEGATE OR PERSONALLY. If an abandoned vehicle is not claimed under section 683.012 by owner or lienholder: waives all rights and interests in the item; and consents to the sale of the item by public auction or the transfer of the item as provided by subsection. THE PURCHASER SHALL TAKE TITLE TO MOTOR VEHICLE AND RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE. I WILL PROCEED TO SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED MOTOR VEHICLES, WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN REDEEMED BY OWNER THEREOF TO WIT:

MONDAY,

AUGUST 6, 2018

10:00 A.M.

AT

BARRON’S STORAGE FACILITY

1400 SOUTH

COMMERCE ST.

LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644

2003 Chevrolet CAV

VIN# 1G1JC12F2371874575

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Have a drinking problem and want help?

Call us at or (512) 398-3506.

Sunday: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m., Monday: Noon & 6 p.m. Tuesday: 6 p.m., Wednesday: Noon & 6 p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. Friday: Noon & 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. & 6 p.m. and at 1016 Fir Ln., Lockhart. For more information, please contact Steve (512) 517-6054 or Travis (512) 784-6940.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meets every Monday and Thursday nights at 8 p.m. at 301 S. Walnut St., Luling, 2 blocks south of HEB. Call Bill at (830) 875-6165.

ADULT SEXUAL ASSAULT PROGRAM – Experience healing. Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center sponsors a support group for adults sexually abused as children. Call 512-396-3404 or 800-700-4292 for more information.

Free Post Abortion Counseling (PACE). Call Cathy at 376-6088 or Cindy at 398-4400