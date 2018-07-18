Public Notices for July 19, 2018 Share:







NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to the provisions set forth in Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, Fogle Store and Lock will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Bids will be made for the contents of the entire unit only. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only, and the highest bidder must place his lock on the unit door and take possession of the property immediately. Fogle Store and Lock shall reserve the right to reject any bids.

Date: Thursday, August 2

Time: 9:30 AM

Location:1000 State Park Road

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Names: Steve Southern

Robbin Contreras

Juan Estrada

St. John United Baptist Church

Benjamin Soriano

Andrea Perez

Christina Oliva

Carolina Acosta

Kera Jones

Contents:

Bicycles, Mattresses, TV’s, Clothes, Appliances, Furniture, Tools,

Household Decorator Items, Boxes, and Misc. Items.

———————————

Notice of Intent to Cease Operations

Countywide Abstract & Title, Inc. is surrendering its title agent’s license and will cease title insurance operations. Independence Title Company has acquired some of the assets of Countywide Abstract & Title, Inc. and will provide title insurance services in the Lockhart area. If you have questions about Countywide Abstract & Title, Inc., please call 512-398-2416.

———————————

CAUSE NO. 18-A-244

IN THE INTEREST OF A CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS 421st JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CITATION

STATE OF TEXAS To: ISMAEL JESUS ESPINOZA and to all whom it may concern, Respondent(s), Greetings:

YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do (does) not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of

twenty (20) days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.

The Petition of BRITANY ASCENCIO AND BENJAMIN ASCENCIO, Petitioners, was filed in the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas on 06/12/2018 against ISMAEL JESUS ESPINOZA, Respondent(s), in the above numbered cause, and entitled “In the interest Of A CHILD, a child (or children).” This suit request THE TERMINATION AND ADOPTION OF A STEPCHILD. The date and place of birth of the child (children) who is (are) the subject of the suit: MARCH 12, 2010

The Court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.

Issued and given under my hand and seal of the District Court at Lockhart, Texas, this the 10th day of July, 2018.

ATTORNEY: HOLLIS BURKLUND, whose address is 403 W. SAN ANTONIO ST., LOCKHART, TX 78644

Tina Morgan Freeman, District Clerk

421st Judicial District Court

Caldwell County, Texas

1703 S. Colorado St., Box 3

Lockhart, Texas 78644

By: Leslie Estrada Deputy

———————————

AUCTION-NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy Landlord’s Lien at CenTex Storage, 1414 S. Colorado, Lockhart, TX 78644 on July 24th, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. Property includes contents of 1) Brenda Ann Spencer: children’s toys, clothes, game table; 2) Ricky Lee Spencer: TV, oven range, misc. household items, tools, fishing poles; 3) Alexis Ann Jennings: lawn mower, appliances, furniture, bicycle.

———————————

REQUEST FOR

PROPOSALS

The Alliance Regional Water Authority (the “OWNER”) is requesting sealed written proposals for serving as the OWNER’S Auditor (RFP No. 2018-006). ALL PROPOSALS ARE DUE BY 3:00 P.M., Central Time, on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Documents may be obtained without charge from www.CivCastUSA.com. Proponents must register on this website in order to view and/or download the Request for Proposals. At the time a Proponent registers on this website, the Proponent must provide a working e-mail address, so the Proponent will receive any addenda or clarification issued by the OWNER. ANY PROPOSALS NOT RECEIVED BY THE DATE AND TIME SET FORTH ABOVE WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED FOR CONSIDERATION.

All procurements by the OWNER are subject to the OWNER’s Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Program. The Program provides HUBs full opportunity to participate in all of the OWNER’s contracts. Goals for HUB participation are stated for each solicitation. Information on achieving the goals or documenting good faith efforts to achieve the goals are contained in the Bid Documents. When a HUB participation goal applies, each Proponent is required to complete and return a HUB Participation Plan with its Proposal. If a HUB Participation Plan is not submitted with a Proposal, the Proposal will not be accepted for consideration.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals and to waive any minor informality (one that does not affect the competitiveness of the Proposal) in any Proposal or in the solicitation process.

The persons listed below may be contacted for information regarding the Request for Proposal. If a Proponent contacts any other officer or employee of the OWNER during the period beginning on the date this Request for Proposal is issued and ending on the date of contract award or rejection of all proposals by the OWNER’s Board of Directors, any Proposal submitted by the Proponent is subject to rejection by the OWNER.

Authorized Contact Persons: OWNER’s Executive Director: Graham Moore; 512-294-3214; gmoore@alliancewater.org

———————————

PLUM CREEK

CONSERVATION

DISTRICT STAFF

POSITION

Plum Creek Conservation District’s Board of Directors is seeking applicants for a staff position with the District.

Currently, the District has three staff positions: an Executive Manager, an Assistant Manager and an Office Secretary. The current Executive Manager will be retiring.

Plum Creek Conservation District (PCCD) is a Water Control and Improvement District, a Political Subdivision in Texas operating under provisions of the Texas Water Code. The District’s powers include those of a Groundwater Conservation District. The original purpose of the District was to carry out obligations under Agreements between the District and NRCS as the District is the primary sponsor for maintenance of 28 flood water retarding structures. When Groundwater Conservation District powers were added to PCCD the scope of its duties became much more complex.

Both the Executive Manager and the Assistant Manager position require ability to interact with the District’s Board of Directors, other water professionals involved in programs like those included in the list of duties of PCCD, and for communications with the general public on matters within the duties of PCCD. Duties also include responsibility for the District’s compliance with obligations of a political subdivision that levies taxes and can involve some work in the field. The employees of the District filling each of the three positions have developed a practice of working together to accomplish the purposes and obligations of PCCD and the Board is expecting that type of working relationship will continue.

Successful applicants for each position must possess ability to function as an integral part of the organizational structure. Minimum qualifications are a high school diploma with at least some college or technical training or experience related to all the operations of PCCD. Computer skills, GIS and fiscal management software knowledge, and agricultural land management experience will also be considered beneficial. Criminal Background checks will be obtained and references will be checked and consulted.

Salaries and benefits associated with the position have not yet been determined by the Board. To some extent those will reflect the education, backgrounds, experiences of applicants and the position for which the applicant is selected. Applicants should state expected salary ranges based on their qualifications.

Those interested are invited to submit applications listing qualifications, experience, salary expectations, and listing references to:

Position Applications, Plum Creek Conservation District, P. O. Box 328, Lockhart, Texas 78644.

Applications may also be delivered to the Plum Creek Conservation District Office at 1101 W. San Antonio St., Lockhart, Texas 78644.

The Board expects to act on applications received during September 2018 at the latest. If there are questions, please call Johnie Halliburton at (512) 398-2383.

———————————

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF TEXAS

CALDWELL COUNTY

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER OF SALE

DATED JULY 09, 2018

and issued pursuant to judgment decree(s) of the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas, by the Clerk of said Court on said date, in the hereinafter numbered and styled suit(s) and to me directed and delivered as Sheriff or Constable of said County, I have on July 9, 2018, seized, levied upon, and will, on the first Tuesday in August, 2018, the same being the 7th day of said month, outside of the main entrance of the new Caldwell County Judicial Center located generally at ——1703 S. Colorado Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644., between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m. on said day, beginning at 10:00 AM, proceed to sell for cash to the highest bidder all the right, title, and interest of the defendants in such suit(s) in and to the following described real estate levied upon as the property of said defendants, the same lying and being situated in the County of Caldwell and the State of Texas, to-wit:

14-T-9007, Account No(s). 30940, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. EVERETT DOUGLAS DAVIS, ET AL, 1.510 acres, more or less, B A M Thomas Survey, Abstract 297, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 14, Page 466, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $27,360.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $8,911.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

15-T-9100, Account No(s). 12134, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. ORAN WINN, ET AL, 50.00 acres of land, more or less, Gideon Pace Survey, Abstract 230, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 91, Page 191, and also

described in that certain Warranty Partition Deed of record on Page 208 in Volume 283, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas,

SAVE & EXCEPT that 17.00 acre tract conveyed to Forence Winn Kerr described in that same Warranty Partition Deed of record on

Page 211 of Volume 208, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas, leaving 33.00 acres, more or less, SAVE & EXCEPT the South

one-half portion of the said 33.00 acres conveyed to Oris Thomas Winn described in Volume 366, Page 567, Deed Records of Caldwell

County, Texas, leaving herein a residue of 16.00 acres, more or less, less that portion granted to the State of Texas in Volume 322, Page

658, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas, to create a 50 foot right-of-way for the proposed FM Highway 672., with an adjudged value of $122,020.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $26,191.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

15-T-9112, Account No(s). 10037, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. WB PROJECT, LTD., 0.516 acre, more or less, being part of Lot 3, Block 8, Original Town of Lytton Springs, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 482, Page

881, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $81,210.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $15,018.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

15-T-9123, Account No(s). 39149, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. LINDA SOLIZ, Improvement Only situated on Lot 115 Skyview, with a situs address of 71 Skycrest Drive, Martindale, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $72,520.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,025.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

16-T-9283, Account No(s). 16546, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. CLAUDIA S. SNODGRASS, ET AL, Lot 2, Block 1, Oak Trails Subdivision, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 423, Page 386, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $79,590.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $8,057.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

16-T-9308, Account No(s). 20344, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. FRANCISCO RANGEL, ET AL, All of Lot 6 and part of Lot 5, Southside Addition, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 408, Page 27, Deed

Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $92,630.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $9,247.00;situs: Sale Notes:

16-T-9312, Account No(s). 26808, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. M. B. BLACKWELL, ET AL, A tract of land situated in the John Henry Survey, Caldwell County, Texas, as described in Volume 404, Page 699, Deed Records of

Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $100,330.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $53,046.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

16-T-9349, Account No(s). 19701, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. EDDIE WILBERT BROWN, ET AL, Lot 7, Block 1, Oakview Addition, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 322, Page 77, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $17,730.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $10,129.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

(any volume and page references, unless otherwise indicated, being to the Deed Records, Caldwell County, Texas, to which instruments reference may be made for a more complete description of each respective tract.) or, upon the written request of said defendants or their attorney, a sufficient portion of the property described above shall be sold to satisfy said judgment(s), interest, penalties, and cost; and any property sold shall be subject to the right of redemption of the defendants or any person having an interest therein, to redeem the said property, or their interest therein, within the time and in the manner provided by law, and shall be subject to any other and further rights to which the defendants or anyone interested therein may be entitled, under the provisions of law. Said sale to be made by me to satisfy the judgment(s) rendered in the above styled and numbered cause(s), together with interest, penalties, and costs of suit, and the proceeds of said sales to be applied to the satisfaction thereof, and the remainder, if any, to be applied as the law directs.

16-T-9349, Account No(s). 19702, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. EDDIE WILBERT BROWN, ET AL, Lot 8, Block 1, Oakview Addition, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 43, Page 800, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $3,620.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,252.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9425, Account No(s). 87028, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. RANDY G. RODGERS, SR., ET AL, 1.02 acres, more or less, Thomas Yates League, A-313, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Instrument No. 124446, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $64,650.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,691.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9425, Account No(s). 39322, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. RANDY G. RODGERS, SR., ET AL, Personal Property consisting of a 16×80 Manufactured Home, bearing Label No. ARK0043852, Serial No. SCAR29468036282, with the situs address being 222 Delgado Street, Maxwell, Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $13,780.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $497.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9484, Account No(s). 101413, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. STATON OIL, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of a .8000 Working Interest in the C.D. Stanton Lease 10009408-000, Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $10,064.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $10,064.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

Dated at Lockhart, Texas, July 9, 2018

Caldwell County, Texas

By

Deputy

Sheriff Daniel Law

Notes:

The Minimum Bid is the lesser of the amount awarded in the judgment plus interest and costs or the adjudged value. However, the Minimum Bid for a person owning an interest in the property or for a person who is a party to the suit (other than a taxing unit), is the aggregate amount of the judgments against the property plus all costs of suit and sale. ALL SALES SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION WITHOUT NOTICE. THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL TAXES DUE ON THE PROPERTY WHICH HAVE BEEN ASSESSED SINCE THE DATE OF THE JUDGMENT. For more information, contact your attorney or LINEBARGER GOGGAN BLAIR & SAMPSON, LLP., attorney for plaintiffs, at 5123985550X203.

———————————

BID Notice

Lockhart ISD is seeking proposals from firms qualified and experienced in providing tutoring services by degreed professional teachers to accomplish the following: tutoring, on-site educational evaluation and tutoring program management services at LISD schools and facilities. For the proposal package, please contact Tanya Homann at 512-398-0052 or fax 512-398-0031. The proposals are due Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 2 pm. CST at Attn: Tanya Homann, Lockhart ISD, P.O. Box 120, Lockhart, TX 78644. No faxed or emailed proposals will be accepted. Lockhart ISD reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

———————————

Bid Notice

Lockhart ISD is accepting proposals from qualified photographers for taking all Athletic, High School Student, and Senior photographs for the 2018-2019 school year. For the proposal package, please contact Tanya Homann at 512-398-0052 or fax 512-398-0031. The proposals are due Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 10 am. CST at Attn: Tanya Homann, Lockhart ISD, P.O. Box 120, Lockhart, TX 78644. No faxed or emailed proposals will be accepted. Lockhart ISD reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

———————————

CITATION BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS: TO ALL PERSONS

INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF EUGENIO REYNA CARDENAS, a/k/a EGENIO

CARDENAS REYNA, PROBATE CAUSE NO. 10,316,

COUNTY COURT OF LAW, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS

MARGARITA CARDENAS, in the above numbered and entitled estate filed an APPLICATION FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION, of the said EUGENIO REYNA CARDENAS, A/K/A EUGENIO CARDENAS REYNA, Deceased, and their respective shares and interest in this estate.

Said application will be heard and acted on by said Court at 10 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday after next after the expiration of ten days from date of publication of this citation, at the County Justice Center in Lockhart, Texas.

All persons interested in said estate are hereby cited to appear before said Honorable Court at said above mentioned time and place by filing a written answer contesting such application should they desire to do so.

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and make due return as the law directs.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF SAID COURT at office in Lockhart, Texas this the 11th day of July, 2018.

CAROL HOLCOMB, CLERK

Probate Court

Caldwell County, Texas

By Sharon Williams, Deputy

———————————Cause NO. 18-A-226 IN THE INTEREST OF A CHILD IN THE DISTRICT COURT

CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS

CITATION

STATE OF TEXAS:

To: NORLAN JOSUE MARTINEZ and to all whom it may concern, Respondent(s), Greetings:

YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do (does) not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of

twenty (20) days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.

The Petition of NORMA PATRICIA LOPEZ, Petitioner, was filed in the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas on 05/31/2018 against NORLAN JOSUE MARTINEZ, Respondent(s), in the above numbered cause, and entitled “In the interest Of A CHILD, a child (or children).” This suit request THE TERMINATION AND ADOPTION OF A CHILD. The date and place of birth of the child (children) who is (are) the subject of the suit: FEBRUARY 24, 2006 TEXAS

The Court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.

Issued and given under my hand and seal of the District Court at Lockhart, Texas, this the 10th day of July, 2018.

ATTORNEY: MARCOS HERNANDEZ, JR., whose address is 136 E. SAN ANTONIO ST., SAN MARCOS, TX 78666

Tina Morgan Freeman, District Clerk

421st Judicial District Court

Caldwell County, Texas

1703 S. Colorado St., Box 3

Lockhart, Texas 78644

By: Leslie Estrada, Deputy