PUBLIC NOTICES: July 5, 2018 Share:







www.iwcfdrillengineer.com

———————————

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE CALDWELL COUNTY DEVELOPMENT

ORDINANCE

Notice is hereby given that the Commissioners Court of Caldwell County will conduct a Public Hearing for the purpose of receiving public comment regarding the adoption of proposed amendments to the Caldwell County Development Ordinance. The Public Hearing will be conducted on Monday, July 23, 2018, at 9:30AM, at the Caldwell County Courthouse, Commissioners Courtroom, 110 S Main St., Lockhart, Texas 78644.

———————————

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EVELYN GWENDOLYN SCHMIDT, a/k/a EVELYN W. SCHMIDT were issued on June 26, 2018, under Docket No. 10304, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas to RICHARD K. SCHMIDT.

Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

Estate of EVELYN GWENDOLYN SCHMIDT,

a/k/a EVELYN W. SCHMIDT

c/o Thomas F. Virr

Blazier, Christensen, Browder & Virr, P.C.

3410 Far West Blvd., Suite 385

Austin, Texas 78731

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 27 day of June, 2018.

Blazier, Christensen, Browder & Virr, P.C.

TThomas F Virr Attorney for the Estate

——————————— Request for Bids

The City of Lockhart is receiving bids until 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 20, 2018, at City Hall, 308 W. San Antonio Street, for the following:

To trim trees at locations specified away from 7200 volt primary lines, 220 volt residential secondary services, and commercial businesses services, to a minimum of three feet (3 ft) unless approved by the Electric Superintendent. The estimated linear footage of trimming is 7,000. Contract may be reduced or increased up to 25% in compliance with State Law. The contractor must provide sufficient signage, supervision, 3 personnel, reliable equipment, at least a 55 ft bucket truck and any required materials to trim, clean all saw blades before next tree cut, paint, chip limbs and clean up areas. Contractors must find a stationery site to park equipment and place materials if needed. Contractor must provide proof of general liability insurance and workers’ compensation insurance naming the City of Lockhart as a co-insured entity. Contractor must follow Ansi A Standard rules. Contractor must also provide at least three contract tree trimming work references with their contact information. Project must be completed by September 21, 2018.

Bid general specifications package may be picked up at City Hall located at 308 West San Antonio Street during normal business hours or obtained on the City of Lockhart website at www.lockhart-tx.org .

Bids may be mailed or delivered to 308 West San Antonio St., Lockhart, and Tx. 78644. Envelopes containing bids should be externally marked “Tree Trimming”. Bids not received by the stated date and time above will be returned unopened. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Questions may be directed to Bob Leos, Electric Dist. Supt. at 398-6117 during normal business hours.

———————————

Legal Notice

Application had been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Food and Beverage Certificate by Shelby Miranda dba 5R Grill and Dancehall, to be located at 6623 HWY 304, Rosanky, Caldwell County, Texas. Officer of said corporation is Shelby Miranda.

———————————

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO ISSUE CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS

CERTIFICATES OF

OBLIGATION

TAKE NOTICE that the Commissioners Court (the Court) of Caldwell County, Texas (the County) shall convene at 9:00 o’clock A.M. on the 13th day of August, 2018, at its regular meeting place in Caldwell County Courthouse, and , during such meeting, the Court will consider the passage of an order authorizing the issuance of certificates of obligation ( the Certificates) in an amount to exceed $6,000.000 for the purpose or purposes of paying contractual obligations of purposes, to-wit: (1) purchasing election equipment; (2) acquiring, designing, purchasing, constructing, reconstructing, improving, renovating, enlarging, extending, and/or equipping the County Sheriff’s Department, including improvements to the Sheriff’s Office, for criminal justice and law enforcement purposes; (3) purchasing equipment and vehicles for public safety, maintenance , and other County administrative purposes; (4) the purchase of materials, supplies, equipment, machinery, landscaping, land, and rights-of-way for authorized County needs and purposes; and (5) the payment of professional services related to the design, construction, project management, and financing of the aforementioned projects. The Certificates will be payable from the levy of an annual ad valorem tax, within the limitations prescribed by law, upon all taxable property within the County and from a lien on the pledge of certain revenues derived by the County from the operation of the County Jail. The Certificates are to be issued, and this notice if given, under and pursuant to the provisions of the Certificate of Obligation Act of 1971, as amended, Texas Local Government Code Section 271.041 through Section 271.064 abd Section 361.052, as amended, Texas Local Government Code.

Carol Holcomb

County Clerk and Ex-Officio Clerk of the Commissioners Court of Caldwell County, Texas

———————————

Do you compulsively over eat? Overeaters Anonymous offers support. We meet Sundays at 5 pm at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church 117 N. Church Street, Lockhart. We are not a diet club, no dues or fees or church affiliated.

———————————

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Have a drinking problem and want help?

Call us at or (512) 398-3506.

Sunday: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m., Monday: Noon & 6 p.m. Tuesday: 6 p.m., Wednesday: Noon & 6 p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. Friday: Noon & 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. & 6 p.m. and at 1016 Fir Ln., Lockhart. For more information, please contact Steve (512) 517-6054 or Travis (512) 784-6940.

———————————

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meets every Monday and Thursday nights at 8 p.m. at 301 S. Walnut St., Luling, 2 blocks south of HEB. Call Bill at (830) 875-6165.

———————————

ADULT SEXUAL ASSAULT PROGRAM – Experience healing. Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center sponsors a support group for adults sexually abused as children. Call 512-396-3404 or 800-700-4292 for more information.

———————————

Free Post Abortion Counseling (PACE). Call Cathy at 376-6088 or Cindy at 398-4405