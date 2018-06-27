PUBLIC NOTICES: June 28, 2018 Share:







NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

SUP-18-08. A request by Johnny Granado, Jr. for a Specific Use Permit to allow a Manufactured Home on Lots 12 and 13, Block 3, Oakview Annex Addition, consisting of 0.15 acre zoned RMD Residential Medium Density District and located at 803 Fourth Street.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

Should any person be aggrieved by the Commission’s action, a request may be submitted in writing for an appeal to City Council. Such request must be submitted to the Zoning Administrator (City Planner) within ten calendar days of the date of the Commission’s action.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

ORDINANCE 2018-15

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, TO RECLASSIFY THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS LOTS 1 AND 2, BLOCK 1, COTTAGE ADDITION, LOCATED AT 1105 RED RIVER STREET, FROM MH MANUFACTURED HOME DISTRICT TO RMD RESIDENTIAL MEDIUM DENSITY DISTRICT.

ORDINANCE 2018-16

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, UPDATED CHAPTER 54, ARTICLE IV OF THE CITY CODE, ENTITLED “HOTEL OCCUPANCY TAX” TO REFLECT CHANGES IN STATE LAW REGARDING DEFINITIONS, EXEMPTIONS, AND PENALTIES; PROVIDING REPEALER; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING PENALTIES; PROVIDING PUBLICATION; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PENALTY: A person who is required to collect the tax imposed by this article and pay the collections over to the city, and who has failed to file a tax report or pay the tax when due is liable to the city for penalty equal to 15 percent of the total amount of the tax owed if the tax has been delinquent for at least one complete fiscal quarter. Nothing in this ordinance constitutes a waiver or limitation of remedies that are available at law or equity to the city to enforce this ordinance of State law.

ORDINANCE 2018-17

AN ORDINANCE OF THE LOCKHART CITY COUNCIL, AMENDING A PORTION OF SECTION 10-17, KEEPING OF FOWL, CHAPTER 10, ANIMAL AND BEEKEEPING, ARTICLE I, IN GENERAL OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES TO CHANGE THE WORD GANDERS TO GEESE; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING A REPEALER; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PENALTY: Such fowl are subject to impoundment pursuant to section 10-5, adoption pursuant to section 10-6, animal care pursuant to section 10-8, nuisance prohibition pursuant to section 10-9, sanitary conditions pursuant to section 10-13, and reports of contagious disease, exposure to rabies and quarantine procedures pursuant to section 10-14 of this chapter. Roosters, ganders and drakes are prohibited.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Plum Creek

Conservation District

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE PROPOSED GROUNDWATER RULE REVISIONS

Plum Creek Conservation District will hold a public hearing on proposed revisions to its current Groundwater Management and Protection Rules, adopted on August 1, 2012.

The hearing on proposed Rule revisions will be held at:

1:00 P.M.

Thursday, July 19, 2018

1101 West San Antonio

Lockhart, Texas 78644

The Proposed changes would (1) revise the provisions in Rule 14 “ Time During Which a Permit Shall Remain Valid ” in order to clarify the terms of the permit and the conditions for renewal, and to include additional requirements for the transferring of a permit, (2) include provisions for “Well Field Projects”, (3) include provisions under Rule 19 “ Classification, Spacing and Production Provisions” for the permitting of brackish and saline groundwater, (4) eliminate major portions of Rule 24, “Recharge Wells and Facilities, Including Aquifer Storage and Recovery Wells and Projects”, (5) revise the provisions in Rule 20 “Rate of decline” ,(6) add or eliminate some definitions in existing rules, and make other changes that based on its experience with existing Rules the District believes are necessary to clarify the meaning of existing Rules or to improve administration of the District’s groundwater management plan and program.

The District has also prepared an Overview of the Rules together with a flowchart showing processes associated with application decisions. While not part of the proposed Rules, the Overview and related charts are also available for inspection and posted on the District’s website.

Copies of the Proposed Revisions to the Rules as well as the current Rules are available at the Plum Creek Conservation District office and are posted on the District’s web site: www.pccd.org.

For more information, please contact:

Johnie Halliburton, Executive Manager

Plum Creek Conservation District (512) 398-2383 jhalliburton@pccd.org

or

Daniel Meyer, Assistant Manager Plum Creek Conservation District (512) 398-2383

Daniel.meyer@pccd.org

Legal Notice

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Food and Beverage Certificate by Shelby Miranda dba 5R Grill and Dancehall, to be located at 6623 HWY 304, Rosanky, Caldwell County, Texas. Officer of said corporation is Shelby Miranda.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO ISSUE CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS

CERTIFICATES OF

OBLIGATION

TAKE NOTICE that the Commissioners Court (the Court) of Caldwell County, Texas (the County) shall convene at 9:00 o’clock A.M. on the 13th day of August, 2018, at its regular meeting place in Caldwell County Courthouse, and , during such meeting, the Court will consider the passage of an order authorizing the issuance of certificates of obligation ( the Certificates) in an amount to exceed $6,000.000 for the purpose or purposes of paying contractual obligations of purposes, to-wit: (1) purchasing election equipment; (2) acquiring, designing, purchasing, constructing, reconstructing, improving, renovating, enlarging, extending, and/or equipping the County Sheriff’s Department, including improvements to the Sheriff’s Office, for criminal justice and law enforcement purposes; (3) purchasing equipment and vehicles for public safety, maintenance , and other County administrative purposes; (4) the purchase of materials, supplies, equipment, machinery, landscaping, land, and rights-of-way for authorized County needs and purposes; and (5) the payment of professional services related to the design, construction, project management, and financing of the aforementioned projects. The Certificates will be payable from the levy of an annual ad valorem tax, within the limitations prescribed by law, upon all taxable property within the County and from a lien on the pledge of certain revenues derived by the County from the operation of the County Jail. The Certificates are to be issued, and this notice if given, under and pursuant to the provisions of the Certificate of Obligation Act of 1971, as amended, Texas Local Government Code Section 271.041 through Section 271.064 abd Section 361.052, as amended, Texas Local Government Code.

Carol Holcomb

County Clerk and Ex-Officio Clerk of the Commissioners Court of Caldwell County, Texas

Do you compulsively over eat? Overeaters Anonymous offers support. We meet Sundays at 5 pm at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church 117 N. Church Street, Lockhart. We are not a diet club, no dues or fees or church affiliated.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS-

“Any addict can stop using drugs, loose the desire to use, and find

a new way to live!” Our only requirement for membership is a desire

to stop using!

Conscious Contact Group of NA

Thursday, 8:00-9:00 PM

118 N. Church St. Lockhart TX

Emmanuel Episcopal Church

(side door of middle walkway)

For more information or support call Jade J. 512-766-1081

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Have a drinking problem and want help?

Call us at or (512) 398-3506.

Sunday: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m., Monday: Noon & 6 p.m. Tuesday: 6 p.m., Wednesday: Noon & 6 p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. Friday: Noon & 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. & 6 p.m. and at 1016 Fir Ln., Lockhart. For more information, please contact Steve (512) 517-6054 or Travis (512) 784-6940.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meets every Monday and Thursday nights at 8 p.m. at 301 S. Walnut St., Luling, 2 blocks south of HEB. Call Bill at (830) 875-6165.

ADULT SEXUAL ASSAULT PROGRAM – Experience healing. Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center sponsors a support group for adults sexually abused as children. Call 512-396-3404 or 800-700-4292 for more information.

Free Post Abortion Counseling (PACE). Call Cathy at 376-6088 or Cindy at 398-4405