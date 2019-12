Public Notices Dec 12 2019 Share:







NOTICE OF SALE OF MOTOR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED BY ORDER OF CITY OF LOCKHART IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 683.011 ET.SE1., TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE, REGULATING THE IMPOUNDING AND SALE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES BY DELEGATE OR PERSONALLY. THE PURCHASER SHALL TAKE TITLE TO MOTOR VEHICLE AND RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE. I WILL PROCEED TO SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED MOTOR VEHICLES, WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN REDEEMED BY OWNER THEREOF TO WIT:

December 19, 2019 AT BARRON’S STORAGE FACILITY 1400 SOUTH COMMERCE ST.,

LOCKHART, TX 78644 at 10:00a.m.

2002 Honda UAX

VIN: 1HGEM22902L023959

LIC: BB7S716

2005 Toyota CAM

VIN: 4T1BE32KX5U428177

LIC: JHT0325

2014 Ford Focux

VIN: 1FADP3K24EL454177

LIC: 7JLH516

2018 Chev MAL

VIN: 1G1ZD5ST6JF223408

LIC: MNP0193

2007 SAA

VIN: YS3FD46Y971105037

LIC: JGH6798

1997 Dodge Dakota

VIN: 1B7F226P4V5227487

LIC: BP65062

2006 Chevy Malibu

VIN: 1G1ZW63166F193086

LIC: KNJ7870

2002 Chevy PK

VIN: 3GNEC13T42G257418

LIC:390127B

ORDINANCE 2019-28

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 64 “ZONING” OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, ARTICLE VII “ZONING DISTRICTS AND STANDARDS”, SECTION 64-203 “NONRESIDENTIAL APPEARANCE STANDARDS”, TO DELETE REFERENCES TO PREFERRED MATERIALS, ADD CRITERIA FOR BUILDING ADDITIONS, MODIFY AN EXISTING BONUS FEATURE WITH REGRAD TO EXTERIOR FINISH MATERIALS, AND TO MODIFY CERTAIN OTHER PROVISIONS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR REPEALER; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Penalty: Any person who violates any provision of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction shall be fined as provided in Section 1-8 of the City Code.

_________________________________________________________________

ORDINANCE 2019-29

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, ESTABLISHING A HOTEL OCCUPANCY TAX (HOT) ADVISORY BOARD, AMENDING ARTICLE IV OF CHAPTER 2 AND ARTICLE IV OF CHAPTER 54 TO INCLUDE THE HOT ADVISORY BOARD AND TO SPECIFY THE CREATION, MEMBESHIP, APPOINTMENT, PURPOSES, AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE BOARD, PROVIDING FOR SEVERANCE, A REPEALER, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Bid Notice

Lockhart ISD is accepting proposals for installation and materials for chain link fencing for the district. For the proposal package, please contact Tanya Homann at 512-398-0052. The proposals are due Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 2 PM. CST at Attn: Tanya Homann, Lockhart ISD, P.O. Box 120, Lockhart, TX 78644. No faxed or emailed proposals will be accepted. Lockhart ISD reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

