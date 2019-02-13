PUBLIC NOTICES: Feb. 14 Share:







NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Michael Cordell Crump, Deceased , were issued on February 5, 201 9, in Cause No . 10363, pending in the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Amy Banda.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Ryan V. Vickers

Attorney at Law

130 Hall Professional Center

Kyle, TX 78640

DATED the 5th day of February, 2019.

Ryan V. Vickers Attorney

for Amy Banda State Bar No.: 24079518

John A. Hall & Associates , P.C.

130 Hall Professional Center Kyle, TX 78640

Telephone: (512) 268-6425

Facsimile: (512) 268-5404

E-mail: rvickers@johnhalllawfirm.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

SUP-19-04. A request by Austin Ida Russell, on behalf of Premier Dental, for a Specific Use Permit to allow a 9-foot tall Medium Profile Sign on Lot 5, Block 2, 20 West Subdivision, Section 2, zoned CMB Commercial Medium Business District and located at 701 State Park Road (Hwy 20).

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

Should any person be aggrieved by the Commission’s action, a request may be submitted in writing for an appeal to City Council. Such request must be submitted to the Zoning Administrator (City Planner) within ten calendar days of the date of the Commission’s action.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

ORDINANCE 2019-01

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, TO RECLASSIFY THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS LOT 1, BLOCK 1, LOCKHART GATEWAY ADDITION, LOCATED AT 2201 WEST SAN ANTONIO STREET (SH 142), FROM AO AGRICULTURAL-OPEN SPACE DISTRICT TO CMB COMMERCIAL MEDIUM BUSINESS DISTRICT.

ORDINANCE 2019-02

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 6 “ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES” OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, SECTION 6-3 “LOCATION OF SALES RESTRICTED”; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING A REPEALER; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF TEXAS

CALDWELL COUNTY

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER OF SALE

DATED FEBRUARY 04, 2019

and issued pursuant to judgment decree(s) of the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas, by the Clerk of said Court on said date, in the hereinafter numbered and styled suit(s) and to me directed and delivered as Sheriff or Constable of said County, I have on February 4, 2019, seized, levied upon, and will, on the first Tuesday in March, 2019, the same being the 5th day of said month, outside of the main entrance of the new Caldwell County Judicial Center located generally at 1703 S. Colorado Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644., between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m. on said day, beginning at 10:00 AM, proceed to sell for cash to the highest bidder all the right, title, and interest of the defendants in such suit(s) in and to the following described real estate levied upon as the property of said defendants, the same lying and being situated in the County of Caldwell and the State of Texas, to- wit:

§

§

§

05-T-7681, Account No(s). 103646, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. RUDY JOE GONZALES, ET AL, Personal Property consisting of a 1998 28X56 Manufactured Home, bearing Label No. PFS0507723/4, Serial No. 12327422A/B, with the situs address being 208 N. Main Street, Fentress, Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $42,930.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,976.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

14-T-8999, Account No(s). 51034, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. ISRAEL JESUS ZAPIEN, ET AL, Lot 3, Zapien Subdivision, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, according to the plat recorded in Cabinet B, Slide 53, Plat

Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $79,650.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $10,119.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9445, Account No(s). 32164, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. MANUELA RECIO CISNEROS, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS INDEPENDENT EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF MONICO LUIS CISNEROS, Lot 1, Block 1, M and M Subdivision, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, according to the plat recorded in Volume A, Page 144, Plat Records of

Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $30,230.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,932.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9448, Account No(s). 17975, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. JOHN ESPINOSA, ET AL, 0.22 acre, more or less, Byrd Lockhart League, A-17, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 326, Page 313, Official Records of

Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $63,160.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,932.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9478, Account No(s). 51798, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. AUSTIN MOBILE HOME COMPANY, LLC, ET AL, Personal Property consisting of a 1998, 28X56, Manufactured Home bearing Label No. PFS0547400/1, Serial No. 12328654A/B, with the situs address being 117 Kelley Ranch Road, Dale, Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $37,660.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $12,703.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9508, Account No(s). 19409, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. SIMON C. PEREZ, ALSO KNOWN AS SIMON C. PEREZ IV, ET AL, Lot 9, Heppenstall Subdivision, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 43, Page 172, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $102,010.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $14,710.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9526, Account No(s). 17493, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. DORA LEE WILLIAMS, 0.25 acre, more or less, James George League Survey, A-9, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 523, Page 353,

Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $54,420.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $54,420.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

18-T-9530, Account No(s). 26516(26517), CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. FIDELIA GODINA LLANAS, ET AL, The South one-half of Lot 3, Block 4, Town of Fentress, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 220, Page 532, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $31,310.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $10,663.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

(any volume and page references, unless otherwise indicated, being to the Deed Records, Caldwell County, Texas, to which instruments reference may be made for a more complete description of each respective tract.) or, upon the written request of said

defendants or their attorney, a sufficient portion of the property described above shall be sold to satisfy said judgment(s), interest, penalties, and cost; and any property sold shall be subject to the right of redemption of the defendants or any person having an interest therein, to redeem the said property, or their interest therein, within the time and in the manner provided by law, and shall be subject to any other and further rights to which the defendants or anyone interested therein may be entitled, under the provisions of law. Said sale

to be made by me to satisfy the judgment(s) rendered in the above styled and numbered cause(s), together with interest, penalties, and costs of suit, and the proceeds of said sales to be applied to the satisfaction thereof, and the remainder, if any, to be applied as the law

directs.

18-T-9556, Account No(s). 40670, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. MARVIN RAY AKERS, ET AL, Personal property consisting of a 1983, 24′ X 48′ Kaufman & Broad Manufctured Home, Biltmore Model, situated at 1116 FM 1984 in

Caldwell County, Texas, and bearing Label Nos. TEX0244333 / 4, Serial Nos. KBTXSNA / B344400, with an adjudged value of $7,780.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,413.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

Dated at Lockhart, Texas, February 4, 2019

Caldwell County, Texas

By

Deputy

Sheriff Daniel Law

Notes:

The Minimum Bid is the lesser of the amount awarded in the judgment plus interest and costs or the adjudged value. However, the Minimum Bid for a person owning an interest in the property or for a person who is a party to the suit (other than a taxing unit), is the aggregate amount of the judgments against the property plus all costs of suit and sale. ALL SALES SUBJECT TO

CANCELLATION WITHOUT NOTICE. THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL TAXES DUE ON THE PROPERTY WHICH HAVE

BEEN ASSESSED SINCE THE DATE OF THE JUDGMENT. For more information, contact your attorney or LINEBARGER GOGGAN BLAIR & SAMPSON, LLP.,

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Ronald A. Haddock were issued on February 5, 2019, in Docket Number 10372, pending in the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas to Della Kristine Haddock. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit the, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:

Della Kristine Haddock

184 Lytton Lane

Dale, Texas 78616

Dated: February 5, 2019

By: Alan C. Fielder, Attorney for Della Kristine Haddock

Texas Bar Number: 06967000

109 s. Main St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 398-2338

(512) 398-7327

acfielder@austin.rr.com

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailer’s Off-Premise Permit by Khalsa Operations, LLC dba Lockhart Fuel Express, to be located at

2111 W. San Antonio St., Suite 101, Lockhart, Caldwell County Texas. Officers of said corporation Ravinder Sahota, Managing Member, Perminder Sahota, Managing Member.

AUCTION-NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy Landlord’s Lien at CenTex Storage, 1414 S. Colorado, Lockhart, TX 78644 on Thursday February 28th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Property includes contents of 1) Lance Barton: washer/dryer, microwave, electric heater; 2) Giesla Mercado: TV, box fans, hand dolly; 3) Michelle Rodrigues: bookcase, sofa; 4) Micca Brown: stand up freezer, end tables, music instruments;

Do you compulsively over eat? Overeaters Anonymous offers support. We meet Sundays at 5 pm at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church 117 N. Church Street, Lockhart. We are not a diet club, no dues or fees or church affiliated.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS-

“Any addict can stop using drugs, loose the desire to use, and find

a new way to live!” Our only requirement for membership is a desire

to stop using!

Conscious Contact Group of NA

Thursday, 8:00-9:00 PM

118 N. Church St. Lockhart TX

Emmanuel Episcopal Church

(side door of middle walkway)

For more information or support call Jade J. 512-766-1081

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Have a drinking problem and want help?

Call us at or (512) 588-2692

Sunday: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m., Monday: Noon & 6 p.m. Tuesday: 6 p.m., Wednesday: Noon & 6 p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. Friday: Noon & 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. & 6 p.m. and at 1016 Fir Ln., Lockhart. For more information, please contact Steve (512) 517-6054 or Chris at 512-970-0844.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meets every Monday and Thursday nights at 8 p.m. at 301 S. Walnut St., Luling, 2 blocks south of HEB. Call Bill at (830) 875-6165.

ADULT SEXUAL ASSAULT PROGRAM – Experience healing. Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center sponsors a support group for adults sexually abused as children. Call 512-396-3404 or 800-700-4292 for more information.

Free Post Abortion Counseling (PACE). Call Cathy at 376-6088 or Cindy at 398-4400