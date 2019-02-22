PUBLIC NOTICES: Feb. 21, 2019 Share:







PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE OF MOTOR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED BY ORDER OF CITY OF LOCKHART IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 683.011 ET.SE1., TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE, REGULATING THE IMPOUNDING AND SALE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES BY DELEGATE OR PERSONALLY. If an abandoned vehicle is not claimed under section 683.012 by owner or lienholder: waives all rights and interests in the item; and consents to the sale of the item by public auction or the transfer of the item as provided by subsection. THE PURCHASER SHALL TAKE TITLE TO MOTOR VEHICLE AND RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE. I WILL PROCEED TO SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED MOTOR VEHICLES, WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN REDEEMED BY OWNER THEREOF TO WIT:

FRIDAY,

MARCH 1, 2019

10:00 A.M.

AT

BARRON’S STORAGE FACILITY

1400 SOUTH

COMMERCE ST.

LOCKHART, TEXAS 78644

1968 Dodge Pickup

VIN: 1187048037

LIC: 67KKD2

1999 Honda Motorcycle

VIN: JH2MC1300XK502121

LIC: 4UD915

2001 Honda Motorcycle

VIN: JH2MC13091K701661

LIC: 4DN959

1996 Cadi DFW

VIN: 1G6KD52Y9TU244016

LIC: BB8F865

2008 Audi S5Q

VIN: WAURV78T18A036041

LIC: CW4P015

2001 Toyt UCS

VIN: 1NXBR12E21Z518002

LIC: CM7S862

1998 Lexus GS3

VIN: JT8BD68S0W0029396

LIC: FDP1420

2000 Ford Ranger

VIN: 1FTYR14XXYPA10656

LIC: DSK2346

1994 Honda ALX

VIN: JHMCD56333RC077441

LIC: FNL2463

2000 Nissan MAX

VIN: JN1CA31D6YT740274

LIC: GNL178

2007 GMC

VIN: 1GTCS19E578124871

LIC: KTR5157

2005 Chev TAHOE

VIN: 1GNEC13T95R118387

LIC: 2300420

1981 GMC

VIN: 1G5EK18H0BF509450

LIC: 8853GD

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Poco Loco 9 LLC d/b/a Poco Loco Supermercado is applying with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for Wine & Beer Retailer’s Off-Premise Permit at 20035 Camino Real, Dale, Caldwell County, Texas. Manager: Asifali Karowalia.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 6:30 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

ZV-19-01. A request by Conley A. Covert on behalf of Jim Smith Rentals, LLC, for a Variance to Appendix II, Chapter 64 “Zoning”, Lockhart Code of Ordinances, to allow a reduction in the minimum off-street parking requirement from 29 spaces to 23 spaces, including one handicapped space, on Lots 1 and 6, Block 10, Original Town of Lockhart, consisting of 0.531 acre zoned CMB Commercial Medium Business District and located at 319 South Church Street.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing, or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner for presentation to the Zoning Board of Adjustment at or before the time the public hearing begins.

Should any person be aggrieved by the Board’s decision, a written petition for appeal stating that the decision of the Board is illegal in whole or in part and specifying the grounds of the illegality, may be presented to a court of record within ten calendar days after the minutes of the meeting are approved by Board.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

PURSUANT TO Chapter 70, Texas Property Code, notice is hereby given to owner(s) and lien holder(s) of the vehicle(s) listed below. Vehicle(s) is/are located at Caldwell County Texas. You have 31 days from the date of publication to redeem your vehicle. Call (210) 804-2094 for information.

2001 Ford Taurus VIN: 1FAFP52U61A172649

2017 Kia Optima VIN: 5XXGT4L38HG164013

2002 Pontiac Grand Prix VIN: 1G2WR52102F117245

2007 Ford Freestyle VIN: 1FMZK0213TGA00255

2000 Honda CR-V VIN: JHLRD1862YC0A9091

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Sale of property to satisfy a landlords’ lien. Sale to be held at Luling Self Storage, Inc. at 1401 N. Magnolia, Luling, TX 78648 on March 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

Clean up required, seller reserves right to withdraw property anytime before sale and items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes units belonging to Genessa Ellison, Nicholas Franco/Jennifer Torres — household items, toys and misc.

Bid Notice

Lockhart ISD requests statements of qualifications from architects or qualified firms who would be interested in providing a facilities assessment, long range and bond planning services. Instructions for submission can be obtained at the Lockhart ISD MLC Education Service Center at 419 Bois D’ Arc Street, Lockhart, TX 78644, by contacting Tanya Homann at 512-398-0052 or by email at tanya.homann@lockhart.txed.net. Submissions will be accepted by the district until Friday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. CST. All submissions are to be sent to Tanya Homann at Lockhart ISD, 419 Bois D’ Arc Street, Lockhart, TX 78644. No faxed or emailed submissions will be accepted. Lockhart ISD reserves the right to reject any or all submissions

STATE OF TEXAS

CALDWELL COUNTY

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER OF SALE

DATED

FEBRUARY 04, 2019

and issued pursuant to judgment decree(s) of the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas, by the Clerk of said Court

on said date, in the hereinafter numbered and styled suit(s) and to me directed and delivered as Sheriff or Constable of said County, I have on February 4, 2019, seized, levied upon, and will, on the first Tuesday in March, 2019, the same being the 5th day of said month, outside of the main entrance of the new Caldwell County Judicial Center located generally at 1703 S. Colorado Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644., between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m. on said day, beginning at 10:00 AM, proceed to sell for cash to the highest bidder all the right, title, and interest of the defendants in such suit(s) in and to the following described real estate levied upon as the property of said defendants, the same lying and being situated in the County of Caldwell and the State of Texas, to- wit:

05-T-7681, Account No(s). 103646, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. RUDY JOE GONZALES, ET AL, Personal Property consisting of a 1998 28X56 Manufactured Home, bearing Label No. PFS0507723/4, Serial No. 12327422A/B, with the situs address being 208 N. Main Street, Fentress, Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $42,930.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,976.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

14-T-8999, Account No(s). 51034, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. ISRAEL JESUS ZAPIEN, ET AL, Lot 3, Zapien Subdivision, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, according to the plat recorded in Cabinet B, Slide 53, Plat

Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $79,650.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $10,119.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9445, Account No(s). 32164, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. MANUELA RECIO CISNEROS, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS INDEPENDENT EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF MONICO LUIS CISNEROS, Lot 1, Block 1, M and M Subdivision, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, according to the plat recorded in Volume A, Page 144, Plat Records of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $30,230.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,932.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9448, Account No(s). 17975, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. JOHN ESPINOSA, ET AL, 0.22 acre, more or less, Byrd Lockhart League, A-17, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 326, Page 313, Official Records of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $63,160.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,932.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9478, Account No(s). 51798, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. AUSTIN MOBILE HOME COMPANY, LLC, ET AL, Personal Property consisting of a 1998, 28X56, Manufactured Home bearing Label No. PFS0547400/1, Serial No. 12328654A/B, with the situs address being 117 Kelley Ranch Road, Dale, Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $37,660.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $12,703.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9508, Account No(s). 19409, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. SIMON C. PEREZ, ALSO KNOWN AS SIMON C. PEREZ IV, ET AL, Lot 9, Heppenstall Subdivision, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 43, Page 172, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $102,010.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $14,710.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9526, Account No(s). 17493, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. DORA LEE WILLIAMS, 0.25 acre, more or less, James George League Survey, A-9, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 523, Page 353, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $54,420.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $54,420.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

18-T-9530, Account No(s). 26516(26517), CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. FIDELIA GODINA LLANAS, ET AL, The South one-half of Lot 3, Block 4, Town of Fentress, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 220, Page 532, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $31,310.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $10,663.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

(any volume and page references, unless otherwise indicated, being to the Deed Records, Caldwell County, Texas, to which instruments reference may be made for a more complete description of each respective tract.) or, upon the written request of said defendants or their attorney, a sufficient portion of the property described above shall be sold to satisfy said judgment(s), interest,

penalties, and cost; and any property sold shall be subject to the right of redemption of the defendants or any person having an interest

therein, to redeem the said property, or their interest therein, within the time and in the manner provided by law, and shall be subject to any other and further rights to which the defendants or anyone interested therein may be entitled, under the provisions of law. Said sale to be made by me to satisfy the judgment(s) rendered in the above styled and numbered cause(s), together with interest, penalties, and costs of suit, and the proceeds of said sales to be applied to the satisfaction thereof, and the remainder, if any, to be applied as the law

directs.

18-T-9556, Account No(s). 40670, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. MARVIN RAY AKERS, ET AL, Personal property consisting of a 1983, 24′ X 48′ Kaufman & Broad Manufctured Home, Biltmore Model, situated at 1116 FM 1984 in Caldwell County, Texas, and bearing Label Nos. TEX0244333 / 4, Serial Nos. KBTXSNA / B344400, with an adjudged value of $7,780.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,413.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

Dated at Lockhart, Texas, February 4, 2019

Caldwell County, Texas

By

Deputy

Sheriff Daniel Law

Notes:

The Minimum Bid is the lesser of the amount awarded in the judgment plus interest and costs or the adjudged value. However, the

Minimum Bid for a person owning an interest in the

property or for a person who is a party to the suit (other than a taxing unit), is the aggregate amount of the judgments against the property plus all costs of suit and sale. ALL SALES SUBJECT TO

CANCELLATION WITHOUT NOTICE. THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL TAXES DUE ON THE PROPERTY WHICH HAVE BEEN ASSESSED SINCE THE DATE OF THE JUDGMENT. For more information, contact your attorney or LINEBARGER GOGGAN BLAIR & SAMPSON, LLP.,

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailer’s Off-Premise Permit by Khalsa Operations, LLC dba Lockhart Fuel Express, to be located at 2111 W. San Antonio St., Suite 101, Lockhart, Caldwell County Texas. Officers of said corporation Ravinder Sahota, Managing Member, Perminder Sahota, Managing Member.

AUCTION-NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy Landlord’s Lien at CenTex Storage, 1414 S. Colorado, Lockhart, TX 78644 on Thursday February 28th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Property includes contents of 1) Lance Barton: washer/dryer, microwave, electric heater; 2) Giesla Mercado: TV, box fans, hand dolly; 3) Michelle Rodrigues: bookcase, sofa; 4) Micca Brown: stand up freezer, end tables, music instruments;

Do you compulsively over eat? Overeaters Anonymous offers support. We meet Sundays at 5 pm at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church 117 N. Church Street, Lockhart. We are not a diet club, no dues or fees or church affiliated.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS-

“Any addict can stop using drugs, loose the desire to use, and find

a new way to live!” Our only requirement for membership is a desire

to stop using!

Conscious Contact Group of NA

Thursday, 8:00-9:00 PM

118 N. Church St. Lockhart TX

Emmanuel Episcopal Church

(side door of middle walkway)

For more information or support call Jade J. 512-766-1081

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Have a drinking problem and want help?

Call us at or (512) 588-2692

Sunday: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m., Monday: Noon & 6 p.m. Tuesday: 6 p.m., Wednesday: Noon & 6 p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. Friday: Noon & 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. & 6 p.m. and at 1016 Fir Ln., Lockhart. For more information, please contact Steve (512) 517-6054 or Chris at 512-970-0844.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meets every Monday and Thursday nights at 8 p.m. at 301 S. Walnut St., Luling, 2 blocks south of HEB. Call Bill at (830) 875-6165.

ADULT SEXUAL ASSAULT PROGRAM – Experience healing. Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center sponsors a support group for adults sexually abused as children. Call 512-396-3404 or 800-700-4292 for more information.

Free Post Abortion Counseling (PACE). Call Cathy at 376-6088 or Cindy at 398-4400