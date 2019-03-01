PUBLIC NOTICES: Feb. 28, 2019 Share:







Bid Notice

The Lockhart Independent School District solicits Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for Real Estate Broker Services. Specifications may be obtained at the Lockhart ISD MLC Education Support Center, 419 Bois D’ Arc St., Lockhart, TX 78644, or by calling Tanya Homann at (512) 398-0052. The deadline for submitting qualifications is 2:00 PM CST on March 14th. No faxed or electronic proposals will be accepted.

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Sybil K. Kaigler, Deceased, were issued on February 5, 2019, in Cause No. 10353, pending in the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Donna S. Kaigler.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: M. Elizabeth Raxter

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 281

Lockhart, Texas 78644

DATED the 5th day of February, 2019.

By: /s/ M. Elizabeth Raxter

M. Elizabeth Raxter

Attorney for Donna S. Kaigler

State Bar No.: 24050084

P.O. Box 281

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Telephone: (512) 398-6996

Facsimile: (512) 668-4501

E-mail: eraxter@tx-elderlaw.com

Plum Creek Conservation District is accepting bids for ground application of fertilizer and herbicide to approximately 482 acres on 24 flood control structures. Approximately 237 acres to be applied around the 1st of April and 245 acres to be applied around the 1st of May.

For more information, call 512-398-2383. Respond on or before noon on March 19th, 2019. Send bids to PO Box 328, Lockhart, TX 78644.

PCCD reserves the right to evaluate bids and to reject all bids.

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF VELIA FABELA MESA, as Administrator of the Estate of RUDY GUERRERO MESA, Deceased. Pending in the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, in Cause No. 10,371.

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE ESTATE:

WHEREAS, on the 7th day of February, 2019, in the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, the undersigned duly qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of RUDY GUERRERO MESA, Deceased. Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration on this Estate were granted and this is to notify all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the undersigned within the time prescribed by law. Any person indebted to said Estate is hereby notified to pay same to the undersigned.

VELIA FABELA MESA, Administrator

of the Estate of RUDY GUERRERO MESA, Deceased

Address: c/o McReynolds & Tye, P.C.

Attn: Matthew D. Lovell

100 West Houston Street, Suite 1450

San Antonio, Texas 78205

Dated at San Antonio, Texas, February 19, 2019

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Poco Loco 9 LLC d/b/a Poco Loco Supermercado is applying with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for Wine & Beer Retailer’s Off-Premise Permit at 20035 Camino Real, Dale, Caldwell County, Texas. Manager: Asifali Karowalia.

Public Notice

Texas Community

Development Program

City of Lockhart

Publication Date:

February 28, 2018

The City of Lockhart is giving notice of the city’s intent to submit a 2019/2020 Texas Community Development Block Grant (TxCDBG) Program grant application for a Community Development Fund grant request of $300,000 for the improvements to the municipal water system. The City will utilize TxCDBG to construct citywide improvements to the City’s water distribution system. Specifically, the City intends to install a new 18-inch water main pipeline. The construction shall take place cross-country south of Blackjack Street and east of S. Commerce Street in the Southeast sector of the city and will provide water from the Lockhart Water Plant for citywide benefit. The application is available for review at City Hall during regular business hours. Para obtener una copia en espanol, comuníquese con Mrs Connie Constancio, City Secretary at (512) 398-3461.

Aviso público

Programa de desarrollo comunitario de Texas

Ciudad de Lockhart

Fecha de publicación: 28 de febrero de 2019

La ciudad de Lockhart está dando aviso de la intención de la ciudad de presentar una solicitud de subvención del programa de subvenciones para el desarrollo de la comunidad de Texas (TxCDBG) 2019/2020 para una solicitud de subvención del fondo de desarrollo comunitario de $300.000 para las mejoras en el sistema municipal de agua . La ciudad utilizará TxCDBG para construir mejoras en toda la ciudad en el sistema de distribución de agua. Específicamente, la ciudad tiene la intención de instalar una nueva tubería principal de agua de 18 pulgadas. La construcción se llevará a cabo a campo traviesa al sur de Blackjack Street y al este de S. Commerce Street en el sector sureste de la ciudad y proporcionará agua de la planta de agua de Lockhart para beneficio de todo el mundo. La solicitud está disponible para su revisión en el Ayuntamiento durante el horario habitual de oficina. Para obtener una copia en espanol, comuníquese con Mrs Connie Constancio, City Secretary al (512) 398-3461.

ORDINANCE 2019-03

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS AMENDING THE LOCKHART CODE OF ORDINANCES, CHAPTER 2 – ADMINISTRATION, ARTICLE V – FINANCE, TO ADD SUBSECTION 2-279(C), PROVIDING FOR ELECTRONIC FUNDS TRANSFER FOR PAYMENTS TO THE CITY; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING A REPEALER; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

ORDINANCE 2019-04

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 36 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, ENTITLED “OFFENSES, AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS”, AMENDING SECTION 36-12, CURFEW IMPOSED, AND AMENDING SECTION 36-14, PARENTAL RESPONSIBILITY; PROVIDING FOR ENFORCEMENT; PROVIDING PENALTY FOR VIOLATIONS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING A REPEALER; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PENALTY: Any person who violates any provision of this ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction shall be fined as provided in Section 36-16 of the City Code.

ORDINANCE 2019-05

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 62, “VEHICLES FOR HIRE” OF THE CITY’S CODE OF ORDINANCES BY ADDING ARTICLE IV, “HORSE-DRAWN CARRIAGES” TO REGULATE THE USE OF SUCH CARRIAGES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING A REPEALER; PROVIDING FOR PENALTY; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PENALTY: Any person who violates any provision of this Ordinance shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction shall be fined as provided in Section 1-8 of the City Code.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Pursuant to Sec. 12-450 “Unsafe Building Implementation” of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Lockhart. The City of Lockhart does hereby notify you, or your agent(s), as property owner ofrecord of the listed property(s) of the order issued by the Construction Board of Appeals during the Public hearing held on February 21, 2019 at 9:00AM at City Hall located at 308 W. San Antonio St., Lockhart, TX. The Construction Board of Appeals has determined that the below listed property(s) is (are) unsafe building(s) as defined by Art. VII, Sec 12-442 of the.Code of Ordinances and has ordered them to be

·repaired, removed, or demolished. Any owner, lienholder, or mortgagee of record of a property jointly or severally aggrieved by an order issued under this Article VII, Unsafe and/or Public Nuisance Building Abatement, may file in district court a verified petition setting forth that the decision is illegal, in whole or part, and specifying the grounds for the illegality. The petition must be filed by an owner, lienholder, or mortgagee within 30 calendar days of the date of this publication. A complete copy of the Construction Board of Appeals order for each structure may be obtained from the City Secretary.

Property Address

I. 814 N. Blanco Street/R I 8386. AO l 7 Lockhart, Byrd, Acres .34

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

NOTICE TO ALL

PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST

THE ESTATE OF BILLY D. REAGAN,

DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Billy D. Reagan, Deceased, were issued on the 5th day of February 2019, in Cause No. 10,367, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to:

Maureen P. Reagan

The residence of the Independent Executor is in Caldwell County, Texas. The mailing address for the Independent Executor is:

Maureen P. Reagan, Independent Executor

Estate of Billy D. Reagan, Deceased

c/o GRIFFIN FREY, PLLC

Attn: Chris Hildreth

2905 San Gabriel Street

Suite 212

Austin, Texas 78705

All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 20th day of February 2019.

GRIFFIN FREY, PLLC

2905 San Gabriel Street

Suite 212

Austin, Texas 78705

512.271.3802 (Telephone)

512.271.3810 (Fax)

BY: /s/ Chris Hildreth

Chris Hildreth

State Bar No. 24058963

childreth@griffinfrey.com

ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT of Vicki Genfan as Independent Executor of the Estate of Alisin Jones Genfan, Deceased.

On February 5, 2019, in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, in Matters of Probate No. 10,373, Vicki Genfan qualified as Independent Executor of the Estate of Alisin Jones Genfan, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary on this estate were granted and this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Any person indebted to said estate is hereby notified to pay same to the undersigned.

VICKI GENFAN, Independent Executor of the Estate of Alisin Jones Genfan, Deceased.

Address: c/o Law Office of Alison M. Packard, 1100 NW Loop 410, Suite 104, San Antonio, Texas 78213.

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT of Vicki Genfan as Independent Executor of the Estate of Mark Ron Genfan, Deceased.

On February 5, 2019, in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, in Matters of Probate No. 10,373, Vicki Genfan qualified as Independent Executor of the Estate of Mark Ron Genfan, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary on this estate were granted and this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Any person indebted to said estate is hereby notified to pay same to the undersigned.

VICKI GENFAN, Independent Executor of the Estate of Mark Ron Genfan, Deceased.

Address: c/o Law Office of Alison M. Packard, 1100 NW Loop 410, Suite 104, San Antonio, Texas 78213.

NOTICE TO ALL

PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF

GEORGE M. NASSO, JR.

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of George M. Nasso, Jr., Deceased, were issued on February 19, 2019 in Cause No. 10,377 pending in the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, to John Michael Nasso and Robert Craig Nasso, as Independent Co-Executors of said Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them to Robert Craig Nasso, Independent Co- Executor, at 88 ½ Rainey Street, Austin, Texas 78701, within the time and in the manner prescribed by Law.

Dated the 28th day of February 2019

Patrick G. Rehmet, Attorney

for the Estate of George M. Nasso, Jr., Deceased

Law of Patrick Rehmet

P.O. Box 1916

Wimberley, Texas 78676

Telephone (512) 847-0117

Facsimile (512) 847-1274

Email: prehmet@austin.rr.com

02/28/19

NOTICE OF PUBLILC SALE

Sale of property to satisfy a landlords’ lien. Sale to be held at Luling Self Storage, Inc. at 1401 N. Magnolia, Luling, TX 78648 on March 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

Clean up required, seller reserves right to withdraw property anytime before sale and items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes units belonging to Genessa Ellison, Nicholas Franco/Jennifer Torres — household items, toys and misc.

Bid Notice

Lockhart ISD requests statements of qualifications from architects or qualified firms who would be interested in providing a facilities assessment, long range and bond planning services. Instructions for submission can be obtained at the Lockhart ISD MLC Education Service Center at 419 Bois D’ Arc Street, Lockhart, TX 78644, by contacting Tanya Homann at 512-398-0052 or by email at tanya.homann@lockhart.txed.net. Submissions will be accepted by the district until Friday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. CST. All submissions are to be sent to Tanya Homann at Lockhart ISD, 419 Bois D’ Arc Street, Lockhart, TX 78644. No faxed or emailed submissions will be accepted. Lockhart ISD reserves the right to reject any or all submissions

CITATION BY

PUBLICATION

CAUSE NO. 19-A-042

To: UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHER, Respondent, and to all whom it may concern Greetings:

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do (does) not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty (20) days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.

The petition of BLANCA ESTELL TOBER and JAMES ERIC TOBER, Petitioner, was filed in the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas on 01/25/2019 against UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHER and ANTONIA VAZQUEZ GUERRERO Respondent(s), in the above numbered cause, and entitled “In the interest Of AN UNBORN CHILD, a child (or children).” This suit requests PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP AND FOR ADOPTION OF A CHILD, as is more fully shown by the petition on file in this suit. The date and place of birth of the child (children) who is (are) the subject of the suit: FEBRUARY 4, 2019.

The Court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption .”

Issued and given under my hand and seal of the District Court at Lockhart, Texas, this the 13th day of February, 2019.

Attorney for Petitioner or Petitioner:

Francesca Scanio Stacey,

144 E. San Antonio St.,

San Marcos, TX 78666

Tina Morgan Freeman,

District Clerk 42 lst,

22″d.207th Judicial Districts

Caldwell County, Texas

1703 S. Colorado St., Box 3

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Do you compulsively over eat? Overeaters Anonymous offers support. We meet Sundays at 5 pm at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church 117 N. Church Street, Lockhart. We are not a diet club, no dues or fees or church affiliated.

———————————NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS-

“Any addict can stop using drugs, loose the desire to use, and find

a new way to live!” Our only requirement for membership is a desire

to stop using!

Conscious Contact Group of NA

Thursday, 8:00-9:00 PM

118 N. Church St. Lockhart TX

Emmanuel Episcopal Church

(side door of middle walkway)

For more information or support call Jade J. 512-766-1081

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Have a drinking problem and want help?

Call us at or (512) 588-2692

Sunday: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m., Monday: Noon & 6 p.m. Tuesday: 6 p.m., Wednesday: Noon & 6 p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. Friday: Noon & 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. & 6 p.m. and at 1016 Fir Ln., Lockhart. For more information, please contact Steve (512) 517-6054 or Chris at 512-970-0844.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meets every Monday and Thursday nights at 8 p.m. at 301 S. Walnut St., Luling, 2 blocks south of HEB. Call Bill at (830) 875-6165.

ADULT SEXUAL ASSAULT PROGRAM – Experience healing. Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center sponsors a support group for adults sexually abused as children. Call 512-396-3404 or 800-700-4292 for more information.

Free Post Abortion Counseling (PACE). Call Cathy at 376-6088 or Cindy at 398-4400