PUBLIC NOTICES: Feb. 7

This is to give notice of intent to introduce in the 86th Legislature, Regular Session, a bill relating to the Sunset Commission’s recommendations for the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority.

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PHILLIP REESE as Independent Administrator of the Estate of Monica Rae Schultz, Deceased.

Pending in County Court, Caldwell County, Texas, in Matters of Probate No. 10,333.

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE ESTATE:

WHEREAS, on the 8th day of January, 2019, in County Court, Caldwell County, Texas, the undersigned duly qualified as the Independent Administrator of the Estate of Monica Rae Schultz, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration on this estate were granted and this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the undersigned within the time and in the matter prescribed by law. Any person indebted to said estate is hereby notified to pay same to the undersigned.

PHILLIP REESE

Independent Administrator of the Estate of Monica Rae Schultz, Deceased

c/o A. Briseno II Attorney, PLLC

Attn: Alvaro Briseño II

10205 Oasis Street, Suite 320

San Antonio, Texas 78216

Dated at San Antonio, Texas, January 30, 2019.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 7:30 P.M. in the City Council Chamber on the 3rd floor of the Clark Library – Masonic Building located at 217 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas, to consider an APPEAL of the Planning and Zoning Commission’s Approval on January 9th of the following:

SUP-19-03. A request by Michael Hollifield on behalf of Cynthia Alvarez for a Specific Use Permit to allow a Church on part of Lots 4 and 5, Block 23 Original Town, consisting of 0.18 acre zoned CCB Commercial Central Business District and located at 115 North Commerce Street.

The City Council may uphold, reverse, or reverse with conditions, the Planning and Zoning Commission’s approval of the Specific Use Permit application. If the Commission’s approval is reversed, the application shall be deemed denied, subject to any conditions by the City Council.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the City Council at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

NOTICE OF SALE

attorney for plaintiffs, at 5123985550X203 STATE OF TEXAS

CALDWELL COUNTY

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER OF SALE

DATED FEBRUARY 04, 2019

and issued pursuant to judgment decree(s) of the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas, by the Clerk of said Court

on said date, in the hereinafter numbered and styled suit(s) and to me directed and delivered as Sheriff or Constable of said County, I

have on February 4, 2019, seized, levied upon, and will, on the first Tuesday in March, 2019, the same being the 5th day of said month, outside of the main entrance of the new Caldwell County Judicial Center located generally at ——1703 S. Colorado Street,

Lockhart, Texas 78644., between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m. on said day, beginning at 10:00 AM, proceed to sell for cash to the highest bidder all the right, title, and interest of the defendants in such suit(s) in and to the following described real estate

levied upon as the property of said defendants, the same lying and being situated in the County of Caldwell and the State of Texas, to- wit:

05-T-7681, Account No(s). 103646, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. RUDY JOE GONZALES, ET AL, Personal Property consisting of a 1998 28X56 Manufactured Home, bearing Label No. PFS0507723/4, Serial No. 12327422A/B, with the situs address being 208 N. Main Street, Fentress, Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $42,930.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,976.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

14-T-8999, Account No(s). 51034, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. ISRAEL JESUS ZAPIEN, ET AL, Lot 3, Zapien Subdivision, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, according to the plat recorded in Cabinet B, Slide 53, Plat

Records of Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $79,650.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $10,119.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9445, Account No(s). 32164, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. MANUELA RECIO CISNEROS, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS INDEPENDENT EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF MONICO LUIS CISNEROS, Lot 1, Block 1, M and M Subdivision, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, according to the plat recorded in Volume A, Page 144, Plat Records of

Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $30,230.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,932.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9448, Account No(s). 17975, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. JOHN ESPINOSA, ET AL, 0.22 acre, more or less, Byrd Lockhart League, A-17, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 326, Page 313, Official Records of

Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $63,160.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,932.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9478, Account No(s). 51798, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. AUSTIN MOBILE HOME COMPANY, LLC, ET AL, Personal Property consisting of a 1998, 28X56, Manufactured Home bearing Label No. PFS0547400/1, Serial No. 12328654A/B, with the situs address being 117 Kelley Ranch Road, Dale, Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $37,660.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $12,703.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9508, Account No(s). 19409, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. SIMON C. PEREZ, ALSO KNOWN AS SIMON C. PEREZ IV, ET AL, Lot 9, Heppenstall Subdivision, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 43, Page 172, Official Public Records of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $102,010.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $14,710.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

17-T-9526, Account No(s). 17493, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. DORA LEE WILLIAMS, 0.25 acre, more or less, James George League Survey, A-9, City of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 523, Page 353,

Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $54,420.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $54,420.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

18-T-9530, Account No(s). 26516(26517), CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. FIDELIA GODINA LLANAS, ET AL, The South one-half of Lot 3,

Block 4, Town of Fentress, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 220, Page 532, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $31,310.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $10,663.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

(any volume and page references, unless otherwise indicated, being to the Deed Records, Caldwell County, Texas, to which instruments reference may be made for a more complete description of each respective tract.) or, upon the written request of said

defendants or their attorney, a sufficient portion of the property described above shall be sold to satisfy said judgment(s), interest,

penalties, and cost; and any property sold shall be subject to the right of redemption of the defendants or any person having an interest

therein, to redeem the said property, or their interest therein, within the time and in the manner provided by law, and shall be subject to

any other and further rights to which the defendants or anyone interested therein may be entitled, under the provisions of law. Said sale

to be made by me to satisfy the judgment(s) rendered in the above styled and numbered cause(s), together with interest, penalties, and

costs of suit, and the proceeds of said sales to be applied to the satisfaction thereof, and the remainder, if any, to be applied as the law

directs.

18-T-9556, Account No(s). 40670, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. MARVIN RAY AKERS, ET AL, Personal property consisting of a 1983, 24′ X 48′ Kaufman & Broad Manufctured Home, Biltmore Model, situated at 1116 FM 1984 in

Caldwell County, Texas, and bearing Label Nos. TEX0244333 / 4, Serial Nos. KBTXSNA / B344400, with an adjudged value of $7,780.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,413.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

Dated at Lockhart, Texas, February 4, 2019

Caldwell County, Texas

By

Deputy

Sheriff Daniel Law

Notes:

The Minimum Bid is the lesser of the amount awarded in the judgment plus interest and costs or the adjudged value. However, the Minimum Bid for a person owning an interest in the property or for a person who is a party to the suit (other than a taxing unit), is the aggregate amount of the judgments against the property plus all costs of suit and sale. ALL SALES SUBJECT TO

CANCELLATION WITHOUT NOTICE. THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL TAXES DUE ON THE PROPERTY WHICH HAVE BEEN ASSESSED SINCE THE DATE OF THE JUDGMENT. For more information, contact your attorney or LINEBARGER GOGGAN BLAIR & SAMPSON, LLP.,

ANNUAL MEETING

The annual meeting of Polonia Water Supply Corporation will be held at the office on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the water supply office located at 2990 FM 1185, Lockhart, Texas. The purpose of the meeting is to elect directors and to transact any other business that may properly come before the board.

Austin C. Pittman

President

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of James Leroy Cole Jr.,

Deceased, were issued on January 30, 2019, in Cause No. 10348, pending in the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, to James L. Cole III. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them by addressing them in care of James L. Cole III’s attorney, Robert A. Haedge, 1987 Tumbleweed Trail, Dale, Texas 78616, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.