PUBLIC NOTICES: July 25, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICES

Pursuant to Sec. 12-450 “Unsafe Building Implementation” of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Lockhart. The City of Lockhart does hereby notify you, or your agent(s), as property owner of record of the listed property(s) of the order issued by the Construction Board of Appeals during the Public hearing held on July 18, 2019 at 9:00AM at City Hall located at 308 W. San Antonio St., Lockhart, TX. The Construction Board of Appeals has determined that the below listed property(s) is (are) unsafe building(s) as defined by Art. VII, Sec 12-442 of the Code of Ordinances and has ordered them to be repaired, removed, or demolished. Any owner, lienholder, or mortgagee of record of a property jointly or severally aggrieved by an order issued under this Article VII, Unsafe and/or Public Nuisance Building Abatement, may file in district court a verified petition setting forth that the decision is illegal, in whole or part, and specifying the grounds for the illegality. The petition must be filed by an owner, lienholder, or mortgagee within 30 calendar days of the date of this publication. A complete copy of the Construction Board of Appeals order for each structure may be obtained from the City Secretary.

Property Address

905 N. Blanco Street/R18368, A017 Lockhart, Byrd, Acres .5592

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days, the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse. 604 Persimmon Street/R19263 Felix, Block 1, Lot PT 1

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days, the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse. 411 W. Prairie Lea Street/R18138 A017 Lockhart, Byrd, Acres .463, Part of Lot 3 Block 45

Property owner and or agent(s) have thirty (30) days from the date of the Public Hearing to obtain a demolition permit and sixty (60) days to complete all demolition work. Failure by the property owner and or agent(s) to obtain a demolition permit within the proscribed thirty (30) days and to have completed all demolition work within sixty (60) days of the date of issuance of the demolition permit will cause the City of Lockhart to have the structure(s) demolished and a bill of all expenses incurred by the City of Lockhart sent to the property owner. If the bill remains unpaid after (30) days the City of Lockhart will file a lien against the property at the Caldwell County Courthouse.

Alliance Regional Water Authority

County of Hays

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the TEXAS ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE COMMISSION for a Beer Retail Dealer’s Off-Premise License and a Wine Only Package Store Permit by DALE CORNER STORE LLC dba DALE CORNER STORE, to be located at 1349 FM 1854, DALE (Caldwell County), TEXAS 78616. Principal of said Limited Liability Company is MUBEEN ANWER, Manager.

ORDINANCE 2019-14

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, ORDERING A GENERAL ELECTION ON NOVEMBER 5, 2019 FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING ONE COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 1; ONE COUNCILMEMBER DISTRICT 2; AND TWO COUNCILMEMBERS AT-LARGE; PROVIDING FOR JOINT ELECTION WITH CALDWELL COUNTY; ESTABLISHING EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS AND POLLING PLACES; ORDERING NOTICE OF ELECTION TO BE GIVEN AS PRESCRIBED BY LAW; AND MAKING PROVISIONS FOR THE CONDUCT OF THE ELECTION.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Johnny’s Wrecker Service

Barron’s Storage

Facility

1400 S. Commerce St.

Lockhart, TX 78644

Looking for the Owner of an Abandon Vehicle, 2006 Nissan Frontier, was picked up on Jul 05, 2019 @ 1:14 AM On US 183- MP- 540 N. of SH 21. Homemade BBQ Pit Picked Up On June 25, 2019 @ 4:20pm. 2015 Ford Mustang silver in color, Picked up on July 18, 2019 @ 3:15pm on 7539 US HWY 183. 1984 Mercedes 190D white in color, picked up on July 18,2019 @ 2:11pm On 7539 US HWY 183. Ford Focus Yellow in color, picked up on July 18, 2019 on 7539 US HWY 183. Ford Focus siver in color, picked up on July 18, 2019 @ 12:08pm on 7539 US HWY 183. These vehicle’s are being Stored at Barron’s Storage Facility 0650002VSF.

If you have any information on this vehicle, please give us a call @ (512) 668-4840.

Do you compulsively over eat? Overeaters Anonymous offers support. We meet Sundays at 5 pm at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church 117 N. Church Street, Lockhart. We are not a diet club, no dues or fees or church affiliated.

———————————-NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS-

“Any addict can stop using drugs, loose the desire to use, and find

a new way to live!” Our only requirement for membership is a desire

to stop using!

Conscious Contact Group of NA

Thursday, 8:00-9:00 PM

118 N. Church St. Lockhart TX

Emmanuel Episcopal Church

(side door of middle walkway)

For more information or support call Jade J. 512-766-1081

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Have a drinking problem and want help?

Call us at or (512) 588-2692

Sunday: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m., Monday: Noon & 6 p.m. Tuesday: 6 p.m., Wednesday: Noon & 6 p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. Friday: Noon & 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. & 6 p.m. and at 1016 Fir Ln., Lockhart. For more information, please contact Steve (512) 517-6054 or Chris at 512-970-0844.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meets every Monday and Thursday nights at 8 p.m. at 301 S. Walnut St., Luling, 2 blocks south of HEB. Call Bill at (830) 875-6165.

ADULT SEXUAL ASSAULT PROGRAM – Experience healing. Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center sponsors a support group for adults sexually abused as children. Call 512-396-3404 or 800-700-4292 for more information.

Free Post Abortion Counseling (PACE). Call Cathy at 376-6088 or Cindy at 398-4400

