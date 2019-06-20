PUBLIC NOTICES: June 20, 2019
- PUBLIC NOTICES
A Public Hearing before the Construction Board of Appeals for the City of Lockhart will be held on
Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 9:00am in the Glosserman Room of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street,
Lockhart, Texas to determine if the below-listed property(s) are Unsafe Building(s) and/or a Public
Nuisance according to Sec. 12-448 of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Lockhart. All interested
parties are urged to attend this Public Hearing.
Property Address Legal Description Violation(s) Noted
905 N. BLANCO ST A017 LOCKHART, BYRD, ACRES .5592 1, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12
604 PERSIMMON ST FELIX, BLOCK 1, LOT PT 1 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12
411 W. PRAIRIE LEA ST A017 LOCKHART, BYRD, ACRES .463,
PART OF LOT 3 BLOCK 45 7, 8, 10, 13
1013 S. COMMERCE ST SOUTH HEIGHTS, BLOCK3, LOT 11 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 13
NUEVO LEON ST SAN FERNANDO, BLOCK 1, LOT 11, 12 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12
Violation List
- The building, structure, or any part thereof is liable to partially or fully collapse.
- The structure or any part thereof was constructed or maintained in violation of any provision of the
building code or any other applicable ordinance or law of the city, county, or state.
- Any walls or other vertical structural members list, lean, or buckle to such an extent that a plumb line
passing through the center of gravity falls outside of the middle third of its base.
- The foundation or the vertical or horizontal supporting members are 25 percent or more damaged or
deteriorated.
- The nonsupporting coverings of walls, ceilings, roofs, or floors are 50 percent or more damaged or
deteriorated.
- The structure has improperly distributed loads upon the structural members, or they have insufficient
strength to be reasonably safe for the purpose used.
- The structure or any part thereof has been damaged by fire, water, earthquake, wind, vandalism, or
other cause to such an extent that it has become either a nuisance or dangerous to the public health,
safety or welfare.
- A structure or any part thereof that is in such a condition as to constitute a public or an attractive
nuisance.
- The structure or any part there has inadequate means of egress as required by the building code.
- The structure or any part thereof is a fire hazard, or is substandard, dilapidated, or otherwise unfit for
human habitation, and is a hazard to the public health, safety or welfare.
- The structure or any part thereof is designed for or is being used in the commission of a crime.
- Any building, structure or portion thereof regardless of its structural condition, which is unoccupied by
its owners, lessees, tenants, or other invites and is unsecured because of missing or unlocked doors or
windows, or other unsecured openings from unauthorized entry to the extent that it could be entered or
used by vagrants or other uninvited persons as a place of harborage or could be entered or used by
children.
- Any unoccupied building, structure, or portion thereof which is boarded up, fenced or otherwise
secured in any manner if the building still constitutes a danger to the public even though secured from
entry, or the means to secure the building are inadequate to prevent unauthorized entry or use of the
building.
Shane Mondin
Building Official
PUBLIC NOTICE: Austin
Habitat for Humanity
seeks funding from the
U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide home
repairs/modifications for
low-income homeowners
in Lockhart. Please call
Austin Habitat at 512-
472-8788 if you would
like to make a comment
or view our proposed
Statement of Activities.
NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given
that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of
Theresa Torres
Caballero, Deceased,
were issued on June 11,
2019, in Cause No.
10406, pending in the
County Court at
Law of Caldwell County,
Texas, to Guadalupe C.
Morin. All persons having
claims against this estate,
which is currently being
administered, are required to present them by
addressing them in care
of
Guadalupe C. Morin’s attorney, Robert A. Haedge,
1987 Tumbleweed Trail,
Dale, Texas 78616, within
the
time and in the manner
prescribed by law.
AUCTION NOTICE
Lockhart ISD will be auctioning 19 yellow school
buses. To bid on the
buses please go to
www.onlinepros.com and
look for the Lockhart ISD
logo or view link on Lockhart ISD website under
the Bulletin Board. The
auction will open Tuesday, June 18, 2019 @
9am and close Wednesday, July 3, 2019
CITATION BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF
CALDWELL
CAUSE NO. 18-O-056
TO: JESUS J. GONZALES, Defendant(s)
Notice to defendant: You
have been sued. You may
employ an attorney. If you
or your attorney do not file
a written answer with the
clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 o’clock a.m.
on the first Monday after
the expiration of 42 days
from the date this citation
was issued, a default
judgment may be taken
against you.
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to
the Plaintiff’s Petition at or
before 10:00 o’clock a.m.
of the first Monday after
the expiration of 42 days
from the date of the issuance of this citation,
the same being, Monday,
July 22, 2018, before the
District Court of Caldwell
County, located at the
Caldwell Co. Justice Center, 1703 S. Colorado St.,
Lockhart, Texas. Said
Plaintiff’s Petition was
filed in said court on the
8th day of February,
2018, in the case styled:
SOUTHWEST STAGE
FUNDING, LLC, D/B/A
CASCADE FINANCIAL
SERVICES vs. JESUS J.
GONZALES AND ALL
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
NELDA GONZALES,
A/K/A NELDA SERNA
GONZALES, DECEASED.
A brief statement of the
nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Suit involving land, 8800 San
Marcos Hwy., Fentress,
TX 78622, in Caldwell
County, Texas, as is more
fully shown by Plaintiff’s
Petition on file in this suit.
Attorney for Plaintiff (or
plaintiff): Brent A. Lane,
whose address is 12841
JONES RD., STE. 100,
HOUSTON, TX 77070.
The officer executing this
return shall promptly
serve the same according to the requirements of
law and the mandates
hereof and make due return as the law directs.
Issued and given under
my hand and seal of the
District Court at Lockhart,
Texas, this the 5th
day of June, 2019.
Tina M. Freeman, District
Clerk
421st, 22nd, 207th Judicial District Courts
Caldwell County, Texas
1703 S. Colorado St., Box 3
Lockhart, Texas 78644
By: Leslie Estrada
Deputy
ADVERTISEMENT FOR
BIDS
Sealed proposals addressed to the Mayor and
City Council of the City of
Lockhart will be received
at the Lockhart City Hall,
308 West San Antonio,
Lockhart, Texas 78644,
until 10:00 A.M., June 27,
2019 for the 2019 Street
Improvements Project, at
which time and place will
be publicly opened and
read aloud. Any bid received after closing time
will be returned unopened.
The project consists of
approximately of 10,668
SY of 6” Mill, 10,668 SY
of 4” Type B Black Base,
23,640 SY of 2” HMAC,
3,083 SY 2” Mill, 818 LF
of 2” Edge Mill and 3,083
SY underseal on various
City Streets.
Bidders shall submit with
their bids a Cashier’s
Check in the amount of
five percent (5%) of the
maximum total bid,
payable to the City of
Lockhart, Texas without
recourse, or a Proposal
Bond in the same amount
from an approved Surety
Company as a guarantee
that Bidder will enter into
a contract and execute
performance and payment bonds on the forms
provided, within ten (10)
days after the award of
Contract. Bids without
check or Proposal Bond
will not be considered.
The successful Bidder
must furnish Performance
and Payments Bonds
each in the amount of
100% of the contract price
from an approved Surety
Company holding a permit from the State of
Texas to act as Surety
and acceptable according
to the latest list of companies holding certificates of
authority from the Secretary of Treasury of the
United States, or other
Surety or Sureties acceptable to the Owner.
Plans and specifications
may be examined without
charge at Lockhart City
Hall. Bid Documents and
Construction Drawings for
the project may be viewed
and downloaded free of
charge (with the option to
purchase hard copies) at
www.civcastusa.com.
Bidders must register on
this website in order to
view and/or download
specifications, plans and
other related documents
for this project. Printed
copies of the specifications and drawings may
also be viewed at the Engineer’s office, TRC Engineers, Inc., 505 East
Huntland Drive, Suite
250, Austin, Texas 78752,
(512) 454-8716.
Please submit questions
for this project forty-eight
(48) hours prior to bid
opening through www.civcastusa.com in the Q&A
portal. All addenda issued for this project will
be posted on www.civcastusa.com. It is the responsibility of the
Contractor bidding to use
proper scaling, paper
size, etc., for bid quantities. Failure to do so may
result in error in the Unit
Bid Quantities and/or Bid
Amounts.
The City Council of the
City of Lockhart reserves
the right to reject any or
all bids and to waive formalities. No bid may be
withdrawn within sixty
(60) days after the date
on which bids are received.
CITY OF LOCKHART,
TEXAS
LEW WHITE, MAYOR
AUCTION-NOTICE OF
PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy Landlord’s Lien
at CenTex Storage, 1414
S. Colorado, Lockhart,
TX 78644 on Friday, June
28th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Property includes contents of 1) Patricia Welch:
entertainment centers
with drawers; 2) Victoria
Juarez: appliances,
couch, bed, dresser, coffee table.
ADVERTISEMENT FOR
BIDS
Sealed proposals addressed to the Mayor and
City Council of the City of
Lockhart will be received
at the Lockhart City Hall,
308 West San Antonio,
Lockhart, Texas 78644,
until 10:00 A.M., July 2,
2019 for the 2019 Park
Renovation & Addition,
Phase1, at which time
and place will be publicly
opened and read aloud.
Any bid received after
closing time will be returned unopened.
The project consists of
approximately 4 new
playscapes, and 9 shade
structures and all other
appurtenances necessary to complete this project in various parks.
Bidders shall sub
submit with
their bids a Cashier’s
Check in the amount of
five percent (5%) of the
maximum total bid,
payable to the City of
Lockhart, Texas without
recourse, or a Proposal
Bond in the same amount
from an approved Surety
Company as a guarantee
that Bidder will enter into
a contract and execute
performance and payment bonds on the forms
provided, within ten (10)
days after the award of
Contract. Bids without
check or Proposal Bond
will not be considered.
The successful Bidder
must furnish Performance and Payments
Bonds each in the
amount of 100% of the
contract price from an approved Surety Company
holding a permit from the
State of Texas to act as
Surety and acceptable
according to the latest list
of companies holding
certificates of authority
from the Secretary of
Treasury of the United
States, or other Surety or
Sureties acceptable to
the Owner.
Plans and specifications
may be examined without
charge at Lockhart City
Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart,
Texas. Bid Documents
and Construction Drawings for the project may
be viewed and downloaded free of charge
(with the option to purchase hard copies) at
www.lockhart-tx.org .
Please submit questions
for this project forty-eight
(48) hours prior to bid
opening to publicworks@lockhart-tx.org.
All addenda issued for
this project will be posted
on www.lockhart-tx.org .
The City Council of the
City of Lockhart reserves
the right to reject any or
all bids and to waive formalities. No bid may be
withdrawn within sixty
(90) days after the date
on which bids are received.
CITY OF LOCKHART,
TEXAS
LEW WHITE, MAYOR
CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given
that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate
of PEDRO VILLANUEVA, Deceased,
were issued on June 11,
2019, in Docket No.
10402, pending in the
County Court at Law of
Caldwell County, Texas,
to: ELIZABETH VILLANUEVA
The residence of the Independent Executrix is in
Martindale, Caldwell
County, Texas. Address
claims in care of the representative, ELIZABETH
VILLANUEVA, Independent Executrix. The post
office address to which
claims may be presented,
is:
c/o ELIZABETH
VILLANUEVA , Independent Executrix
245 Ladybug Lane
Martindale, Texas 78655
All persons having claims
against this Estate which
is currently being administered are required to
present them within the
time and in the manner
prescribed by law.
Address claims in care of
ELIZABETH VILLANUEVA, Independent
Executrix.
DATED the 17th day of
June, 2019
Respectfully submitted,
SCANIO & SCANIO
A Professional Corporation
BY: /s/ Francesca Scanio
Stacey
FRANCESCA SCANIO
STACEY
State Bar No. 24077299
144 E. San Antonio Street
San Marcos, Texas
78666
Tel: (512) 396-2016
Fax: (512) 353-2984
E-Mail: scanios@scaniolaw.com
ATTORNEYS FOR ELIZABETH VILLANUEVA
LEGAL NOTICE
Application has been
made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and
Beer Retailers Permit by
Loop and Lil’s Pizza, to
be located at 107 N.
Main St. #300, Lockhart,
Caldwell County, Texas.
Officers of said corporation are Chris Hoyt,
Miranda Platt and
Richard Platt, Managing
Members.
PURSUANT TO Chapter
70, Texas Property Code,
notice is hereby given to
owner(s) and lien
holder(s) of the vehicle(s)
listed below. Vehicle(s)
is/are located at Caldwell
County Texas. You have
31 days from the date of
publication to redeem
your vehicle. Call (210)
804-2094 for information.
Vehicle Description
VIN
2013 Kia Rio
KNADN5A32D6195804
2003 BMW 525
WBADT43433G026700
2000 Toyota Camry
4T1BG22K4YU980959
1996 Nissan Maxima
JN1CA21D1TT105336
2002 Hyundai XG5
KMHFU45E62A178224
2005 Toyota Sienna
5TDZA23C15S293983
2008 BMW 328
WBAVA33508P143557
2011 Extreme Destin 150
3810XB700L170063
1977 Ford Maverick
7K91L104902
BID NOTICE
Lockhart ISD is accepting
proposals for Cellular
Services. The proposal
will also include purchasing up to 85 phones. For
the proposal package,
please contact Tanya
Homann at 512-398-0052
or fax 512-398-0031. The
proposals are due Thursday, July 11 at 2 PM. CST
at Attn: Tanya Homann,
Lockhart ISD, 419 Bois
D’Arc Street, Lockhart, TX
- Electronic bids
will be accepted through
Vendor Registry, Lockhart
ISD electronic bid system
at https://vrapp.vendorregistry.com/Bids/View/Bi
dsList?BuyerId=88b2c14
1-15a3-4fdc-8238-
98096490cc63 Lockhart
ISD reserves the right to
reject any or all proposals.
Do you compulsively over
eat? Overeaters Anonymous offers support. We
meet Sundays at 5 pm at
the Emmanuel Episcopal
Church 117 N. Church
Street, Lockhart. We are
not a diet club, no dues or
fees or church affiliated.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS-
“Any addict can stop
using drugs, loose the desire to use, and find
a new way to live!” Our
only requirement for
membership is a desire
to stop using!
Conscious Contact
Group of NA
Thursday, 8:00-9:00 PM
118 N. Church St. Lockhart TX
Emmanuel Episcopal
Church
(side door of middle walkway)
For more information or
support call Jade J. 512-
766-1081
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS
Have a drinking problem
and want help?
Call us at or (512) 588-
2692
Sunday: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.,
Monday: Noon & 6 p.m.
Tuesday: 6 p.m.,
Wednesday: Noon & 6
p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. Friday: Noon & 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. & 6 p.m.
and at 1016 Fir Ln., Lockhart. For more information, please contact Steve
(512) 517-6054 or Chris
at 512-970-0844.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meets every Monday and Thursday nights
at 8 p.m. at 301 S. Walnut
St., Luling, 2 blocks south
of HEB. Call Bill at (830)
875-6165.
ADULT SEXUAL ASSAULT PROGRAM – Experience healing.
Hays-Caldwell Women’s
Center sponsors a support group for adults sexually abused as children.
Call 512-396-3404 or
800-700-4292 for more
information.
Free Post Abortion Counseling (PACE). Call Cathy
at 376-6088 or Cindy at