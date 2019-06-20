PUBLIC NOTICES: June 20, 2019 Share:







PUBLIC NOTICES

A Public Hearing before the Construction Board of Appeals for the City of Lockhart will be held on

Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 9:00am in the Glosserman Room of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street,

Lockhart, Texas to determine if the below-listed property(s) are Unsafe Building(s) and/or a Public

Nuisance according to Sec. 12-448 of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Lockhart. All interested

parties are urged to attend this Public Hearing.

Property Address Legal Description Violation(s) Noted

905 N. BLANCO ST A017 LOCKHART, BYRD, ACRES .5592 1, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12

604 PERSIMMON ST FELIX, BLOCK 1, LOT PT 1 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12

411 W. PRAIRIE LEA ST A017 LOCKHART, BYRD, ACRES .463,

PART OF LOT 3 BLOCK 45 7, 8, 10, 13

1013 S. COMMERCE ST SOUTH HEIGHTS, BLOCK3, LOT 11 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 13

NUEVO LEON ST SAN FERNANDO, BLOCK 1, LOT 11, 12 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12

Violation List The building, structure, or any part thereof is liable to partially or fully collapse. The structure or any part thereof was constructed or maintained in violation of any provision of the

building code or any other applicable ordinance or law of the city, county, or state. Any walls or other vertical structural members list, lean, or buckle to such an extent that a plumb line

passing through the center of gravity falls outside of the middle third of its base. The foundation or the vertical or horizontal supporting members are 25 percent or more damaged or

deteriorated. The nonsupporting coverings of walls, ceilings, roofs, or floors are 50 percent or more damaged or

deteriorated. The structure has improperly distributed loads upon the structural members, or they have insufficient

strength to be reasonably safe for the purpose used. The structure or any part thereof has been damaged by fire, water, earthquake, wind, vandalism, or

other cause to such an extent that it has become either a nuisance or dangerous to the public health,

safety or welfare. A structure or any part thereof that is in such a condition as to constitute a public or an attractive

nuisance. The structure or any part there has inadequate means of egress as required by the building code. The structure or any part thereof is a fire hazard, or is substandard, dilapidated, or otherwise unfit for

human habitation, and is a hazard to the public health, safety or welfare. The structure or any part thereof is designed for or is being used in the commission of a crime. Any building, structure or portion thereof regardless of its structural condition, which is unoccupied by

its owners, lessees, tenants, or other invites and is unsecured because of missing or unlocked doors or

windows, or other unsecured openings from unauthorized entry to the extent that it could be entered or

used by vagrants or other uninvited persons as a place of harborage or could be entered or used by

children. Any unoccupied building, structure, or portion thereof which is boarded up, fenced or otherwise

secured in any manner if the building still constitutes a danger to the public even though secured from

entry, or the means to secure the building are inadequate to prevent unauthorized entry or use of the

building.

Shane Mondin

Building Official

PUBLIC NOTICE: Austin

Habitat for Humanity

seeks funding from the

U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide home

repairs/modifications for

low-income homeowners

in Lockhart. Please call

Austin Habitat at 512-

472-8788 if you would

like to make a comment

or view our proposed

Statement of Activities.

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given

that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of

Theresa Torres

Caballero, Deceased,

were issued on June 11,

2019, in Cause No.

10406, pending in the

County Court at

Law of Caldwell County,

Texas, to Guadalupe C.

Morin. All persons having

claims against this estate,

which is currently being

administered, are required to present them by

addressing them in care

of

Guadalupe C. Morin’s attorney, Robert A. Haedge,

1987 Tumbleweed Trail,

Dale, Texas 78616, within

the

time and in the manner

prescribed by law.

AUCTION NOTICE

Lockhart ISD will be auctioning 19 yellow school

buses. To bid on the

buses please go to

www.onlinepros.com and

look for the Lockhart ISD

logo or view link on Lockhart ISD website under

the Bulletin Board. The

auction will open Tuesday, June 18, 2019 @

9am and close Wednesday, July 3, 2019

CITATION BY

PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF

CALDWELL

CAUSE NO. 18-O-056

TO: JESUS J. GONZALES, Defendant(s)

Notice to defendant: You

have been sued. You may

employ an attorney. If you

or your attorney do not file

a written answer with the

clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 o’clock a.m.

on the first Monday after

the expiration of 42 days

from the date this citation

was issued, a default

judgment may be taken

against you.

You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to

the Plaintiff’s Petition at or

before 10:00 o’clock a.m.

of the first Monday after

the expiration of 42 days

from the date of the issuance of this citation,

the same being, Monday,

July 22, 2018, before the

District Court of Caldwell

County, located at the

Caldwell Co. Justice Center, 1703 S. Colorado St.,

Lockhart, Texas. Said

Plaintiff’s Petition was

filed in said court on the

8th day of February,

2018, in the case styled:

SOUTHWEST STAGE

FUNDING, LLC, D/B/A

CASCADE FINANCIAL

SERVICES vs. JESUS J.

GONZALES AND ALL

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF

NELDA GONZALES,

A/K/A NELDA SERNA

GONZALES, DECEASED.

A brief statement of the

nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Suit involving land, 8800 San

Marcos Hwy., Fentress,

TX 78622, in Caldwell

County, Texas, as is more

fully shown by Plaintiff’s

Petition on file in this suit.

Attorney for Plaintiff (or

plaintiff): Brent A. Lane,

whose address is 12841

JONES RD., STE. 100,

HOUSTON, TX 77070.

The officer executing this

return shall promptly

serve the same according to the requirements of

law and the mandates

hereof and make due return as the law directs.

Issued and given under

my hand and seal of the

District Court at Lockhart,

Texas, this the 5th

day of June, 2019.

Tina M. Freeman, District

Clerk

421st, 22nd, 207th Judicial District Courts

Caldwell County, Texas

1703 S. Colorado St., Box 3

Lockhart, Texas 78644

By: Leslie Estrada

Deputy

ADVERTISEMENT FOR

BIDS

Sealed proposals addressed to the Mayor and

City Council of the City of

Lockhart will be received

at the Lockhart City Hall,

308 West San Antonio,

Lockhart, Texas 78644,

until 10:00 A.M., June 27,

2019 for the 2019 Street

Improvements Project, at

which time and place will

be publicly opened and

read aloud. Any bid received after closing time

will be returned unopened.

The project consists of

approximately of 10,668

SY of 6” Mill, 10,668 SY

of 4” Type B Black Base,

23,640 SY of 2” HMAC,

3,083 SY 2” Mill, 818 LF

of 2” Edge Mill and 3,083

SY underseal on various

City Streets.

Bidders shall submit with

their bids a Cashier’s

Check in the amount of

five percent (5%) of the

maximum total bid,

payable to the City of

Lockhart, Texas without

recourse, or a Proposal

Bond in the same amount

from an approved Surety

Company as a guarantee

that Bidder will enter into

a contract and execute

performance and payment bonds on the forms

provided, within ten (10)

days after the award of

Contract. Bids without

check or Proposal Bond

will not be considered.

The successful Bidder

must furnish Performance

and Payments Bonds

each in the amount of

100% of the contract price

from an approved Surety

Company holding a permit from the State of

Texas to act as Surety

and acceptable according

to the latest list of companies holding certificates of

authority from the Secretary of Treasury of the

United States, or other

Surety or Sureties acceptable to the Owner.

Plans and specifications

may be examined without

charge at Lockhart City

Hall. Bid Documents and

Construction Drawings for

the project may be viewed

and downloaded free of

charge (with the option to

purchase hard copies) at

www.civcastusa.com.

Bidders must register on

this website in order to

view and/or download

specifications, plans and

other related documents

for this project. Printed

copies of the specifications and drawings may

also be viewed at the Engineer’s office, TRC Engineers, Inc., 505 East

Huntland Drive, Suite

250, Austin, Texas 78752,

(512) 454-8716.

Please submit questions

for this project forty-eight

(48) hours prior to bid

opening through www.civcastusa.com in the Q&A

portal. All addenda issued for this project will

be posted on www.civcastusa.com. It is the responsibility of the

Contractor bidding to use

proper scaling, paper

size, etc., for bid quantities. Failure to do so may

result in error in the Unit

Bid Quantities and/or Bid

Amounts.

The City Council of the

City of Lockhart reserves

the right to reject any or

all bids and to waive formalities. No bid may be

withdrawn within sixty

(60) days after the date

on which bids are received.

CITY OF LOCKHART,

TEXAS

LEW WHITE, MAYOR

AUCTION-NOTICE OF

PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy Landlord’s Lien

at CenTex Storage, 1414

S. Colorado, Lockhart,

TX 78644 on Friday, June

28th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Property includes contents of 1) Patricia Welch:

entertainment centers

with drawers; 2) Victoria

Juarez: appliances,

couch, bed, dresser, coffee table.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR

BIDS

Sealed proposals addressed to the Mayor and

City Council of the City of

Lockhart will be received

at the Lockhart City Hall,

308 West San Antonio,

Lockhart, Texas 78644,

until 10:00 A.M., July 2,

2019 for the 2019 Park

Renovation & Addition,

Phase1, at which time

and place will be publicly

opened and read aloud.

Any bid received after

closing time will be returned unopened.

The project consists of

approximately 4 new

playscapes, and 9 shade

structures and all other

appurtenances necessary to complete this project in various parks.

Bidders shall sub

submit with

their bids a Cashier’s

Check in the amount of

five percent (5%) of the

maximum total bid,

payable to the City of

Lockhart, Texas without

recourse, or a Proposal

Bond in the same amount

from an approved Surety

Company as a guarantee

that Bidder will enter into

a contract and execute

performance and payment bonds on the forms

provided, within ten (10)

days after the award of

Contract. Bids without

check or Proposal Bond

will not be considered.

The successful Bidder

must furnish Performance and Payments

Bonds each in the

amount of 100% of the

contract price from an approved Surety Company

holding a permit from the

State of Texas to act as

Surety and acceptable

according to the latest list

of companies holding

certificates of authority

from the Secretary of

Treasury of the United

States, or other Surety or

Sureties acceptable to

the Owner.

Plans and specifications

may be examined without

charge at Lockhart City

Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart,

Texas. Bid Documents

and Construction Drawings for the project may

be viewed and downloaded free of charge

(with the option to purchase hard copies) at

www.lockhart-tx.org .

Please submit questions

for this project forty-eight

(48) hours prior to bid

opening to publicworks@lockhart-tx.org.

All addenda issued for

this project will be posted

on www.lockhart-tx.org .

The City Council of the

City of Lockhart reserves

the right to reject any or

all bids and to waive formalities. No bid may be

withdrawn within sixty

(90) days after the date

on which bids are received.

CITY OF LOCKHART,

TEXAS

LEW WHITE, MAYOR

CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given

that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate

of PEDRO VILLANUEVA, Deceased,

were issued on June 11,

2019, in Docket No.

10402, pending in the

County Court at Law of

Caldwell County, Texas,

to: ELIZABETH VILLANUEVA

The residence of the Independent Executrix is in

Martindale, Caldwell

County, Texas. Address

claims in care of the representative, ELIZABETH

VILLANUEVA, Independent Executrix. The post

office address to which

claims may be presented,

is:

c/o ELIZABETH

VILLANUEVA , Independent Executrix

245 Ladybug Lane

Martindale, Texas 78655

All persons having claims

against this Estate which

is currently being administered are required to

present them within the

time and in the manner

prescribed by law.

Address claims in care of

ELIZABETH VILLANUEVA, Independent

Executrix.

DATED the 17th day of

June, 2019

Respectfully submitted,

SCANIO & SCANIO

A Professional Corporation

BY: /s/ Francesca Scanio

Stacey

FRANCESCA SCANIO

STACEY

State Bar No. 24077299

144 E. San Antonio Street

San Marcos, Texas

78666

Tel: (512) 396-2016

Fax: (512) 353-2984

E-Mail: scanios@scaniolaw.com

ATTORNEYS FOR ELIZABETH VILLANUEVA

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been

made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and

Beer Retailers Permit by

Loop and Lil’s Pizza, to

be located at 107 N.

Main St. #300, Lockhart,

Caldwell County, Texas.

Officers of said corporation are Chris Hoyt,

Miranda Platt and

Richard Platt, Managing

Members.

PURSUANT TO Chapter

70, Texas Property Code,

notice is hereby given to

owner(s) and lien

holder(s) of the vehicle(s)

listed below. Vehicle(s)

is/are located at Caldwell

County Texas. You have

31 days from the date of

publication to redeem

your vehicle. Call (210)

804-2094 for information.

Vehicle Description

VIN

2013 Kia Rio

KNADN5A32D6195804

2003 BMW 525

WBADT43433G026700

2000 Toyota Camry

4T1BG22K4YU980959

1996 Nissan Maxima

JN1CA21D1TT105336

2002 Hyundai XG5

KMHFU45E62A178224

2005 Toyota Sienna

5TDZA23C15S293983

2008 BMW 328

WBAVA33508P143557

2011 Extreme Destin 150

3810XB700L170063

1977 Ford Maverick

7K91L104902

BID NOTICE

Lockhart ISD is accepting

proposals for Cellular

Services. The proposal

will also include purchasing up to 85 phones. For

the proposal package,

please contact Tanya

Homann at 512-398-0052

or fax 512-398-0031. The

proposals are due Thursday, July 11 at 2 PM. CST

at Attn: Tanya Homann,

Lockhart ISD, 419 Bois

D’Arc Street, Lockhart, TX

Electronic bids

will be accepted through

Vendor Registry, Lockhart

ISD electronic bid system

at https://vrapp.vendorregistry.com/Bids/View/Bi

dsList?BuyerId=88b2c14

1-15a3-4fdc-8238-

98096490cc63 Lockhart

ISD reserves the right to

reject any or all proposals.

Do you compulsively over

eat? Overeaters Anonymous offers support. We

meet Sundays at 5 pm at

the Emmanuel Episcopal

Church 117 N. Church

Street, Lockhart. We are

not a diet club, no dues or

fees or church affiliated.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS-

“Any addict can stop

using drugs, loose the desire to use, and find

a new way to live!” Our

only requirement for

membership is a desire

to stop using!

Conscious Contact

Group of NA

Thursday, 8:00-9:00 PM

118 N. Church St. Lockhart TX

Emmanuel Episcopal

Church

(side door of middle walkway)

For more information or

support call Jade J. 512-

766-1081

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Have a drinking problem

and want help?

Call us at or (512) 588-

2692

Sunday: 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.,

Monday: Noon & 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 6 p.m.,

Wednesday: Noon & 6

p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. Friday: Noon & 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. & 6 p.m.

and at 1016 Fir Ln., Lockhart. For more information, please contact Steve

(512) 517-6054 or Chris

at 512-970-0844.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meets every Monday and Thursday nights

at 8 p.m. at 301 S. Walnut

St., Luling, 2 blocks south

of HEB. Call Bill at (830)

875-6165.

ADULT SEXUAL ASSAULT PROGRAM – Experience healing.

Hays-Caldwell Women’s

Center sponsors a support group for adults sexually abused as children.

Call 512-396-3404 or

800-700-4292 for more

information.

Free Post Abortion Counseling (PACE). Call Cathy

at 376-6088 or Cindy at

398-4400