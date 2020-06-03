Public Notices June 4 2020 Share:







Notice to Creditors

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Fay G. Armstrong, Deceased, were issued on June 26, 2019, in Cause No. 10,317, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to Linda Armstrong Swayze. All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. The address for claims is:

Estate of Fay G. Armstrong,

c/o Stebler & Sulak, PLLC,

509 W. 18th Street

Austin, Texas 78701

Date: May 13, 2020

Attorneys for the Independent Executor:

Stebler & Sulak, PLLC,

509 W. 18th St.

Austin, Texas 78701

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Howard Kenneth Moreland (also known as Howard Kenneth Moreland Jr.), Deceased, were issued on May 20, 2020, in Cause No. 10502, pending in the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Patricia Kay Moreland.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by the law.

c/o: M. Elizabeth Raxter

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 281

Lockhart, Texas 78644

DATED the 12th day of May, 2020.

By: /s/ M. Elizabeth Raxter

M. Elizabeth Raxter

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 24050084

P.O. Box 281

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Telephone: (512) 398-6996

Facsimile: (512) 668-4501

E-mail: eraxter@tx-elderlaw.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Martha Androes (also known as Martha Jo Androes), Deceased, were issued on May 12, 2020, in Cause No. 10495, pending in the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Amanda Ashley Longley.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by the law.

c/o: M. Elizabeth Raxter

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 281

Lockhart, Texas 78644

DATED the 12th day of May, 2020.

By: /s/ M. Elizabeth Raxter

M. Elizabeth Raxter

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 24050084

P.O. Box 281

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Telephone: (512) 398-6996

Facsimile: (512) 668-4501

E-mail: eraxter@tx-elderlaw.com

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed Bids for the Goforth Special Utility District (SUD) – ADVANCED METER INFRASTRUCTURE (AMI) SYSTEM REPLACEMENT, SWE Project No. 0092-086-20 will be until Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM where they will be opened and read aloud. Bids received after this time will be rejected and returned unopened. “Inaccordance with DSHS guidance, the Goforth SUD is practicing good hygiene, environmental cleanliness and sanitation, and implementing social distancing b minimizing social gatherings; therefore, no more than ten (10) people can attend the bid opening and each person in attendance should also be practicing good hygiene and will be required to implement social distancing to minimize in-person contact. Any person who does not feel comfortable attending, or does not prefer to attend can call in to the bid opening at 10:00 AM using the conference call number: 1-832-917-1510 and then, when prompted, entering the code: 921474. Once connected to the conference call, each person calling in shall identify themselves so a record of such attendance can be documented.”

The project generally consists of replacing commercial and residential water meters throughout the Goforth service area with an advanced meter infrastructure (AMI) system.

Each Bidder shall also include the time when he could begin work and the number of days needed to complete the project as part of his bid. This may factor into the award of the project.

The Information for Bidders, Bid, Bid Bond, Contract, Plans, Specifications, Performance and Payment Bonds and the Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

SOUTHWEST ENGINEERS, INC., 307 ST. LAWRENCE STREET, GONZALE, TEXAS 78629 (830) 672-7546

Plans and Specifications are available at the office of Southwest Engineers, Inc. in three different formats:

Hard Copy – $80.00 (Non-Refundable)

CD in PDF Format – $30.00 (Non-Refundable)

Download – $25.00 (Non-Refundable)

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid issued by an acceptable surety registered with the U.S. Treasury shall be submitted with each bid. A certified check payable to the Goforth Special Utility District may be submitted in lieu of the Bid Bond.

The Goforth Special Utility District reserves the right to reject any or all bids an to waive any informalities in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the Goforth Special Utility District for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days from the date of the bid opening for the purpose of reviewing the bids and investigating the bidder’s qualifications prior to the contract award.

May 12, 2020

Goforth Special Utility District

Ronald Bell, President

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Crawford Roy Morgan, Deceased, were issued on May 26, 2020, in Cause No. 10490, pending in the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Crawford Norveese Morgan.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: M. Elizabeth Raxter

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 281

Lockhart, Texas 78644

DATED the 27th day of May, 2020.

By: /s/ M. Elizabeth Raxter

M. Elizabeth Raxter

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 24050084

P.O. Box 281

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Telephone: (512) 398-6996

Facsimile: (512) 668-4501

E-mail: eraxter@tx-elderlaw.com

Notice for Publication

Docket No. 50585

CITY OF LOCKHART, CERTIFICATE OF CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY (CCN) NO. 10295, NOTICE OF INTENT TO PURCHASE A PORTION OF THE POLONIA WSC FACILITIES AND TO TRANSFER WATER SERVICE AREA UNDER CCN NO. 10420 FROM POLONIA WSC IN CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS

City of Lockhart City Hall P.O. Box 239 Lockhart, TX 78644 has submitted an application with the Public Utility Commission of Texas (Commission) to purchase a portion of Polonia WSC water facilities and to transfer water certificated service area under CCN No. 10420 in Caldwell County, TX from:

Polonia WSC 2990 FM 1185 Lockhart, TX 78644

The sale is scheduled to take place as approved by the Commission (V.T.C.A., Water Code § 13.301). The transaction and the transfer of the CCN includes the following subdivision:

N/A.

The requested area subject to this transaction is located approximately 2 miles northwest of downtown Lockhart, Texas, and is generally bounded on the north by Cypress Road and Plum Creek; on the east by N Colorado Street and US 183; on the south by Silent Valley Road; and on the west by FM 2720. The total requested area for the water or sewer CCN(s) being transferred includes approximately 2,373 acres and 25 current customers.

A copy of the map showing the requested area is available at: City of Lockhart City Hall 308 West San Antonio Street Lockhart, TX 78644

This transaction will have the following effect on the current customers’ rates and services: The customers rates will change to the city’s rates.

Persons who wish to intervene in the proceeding or comment upon action sought should contact the Public Utility Commission, P.O. Box 13326, Austin, Texas 78711-3326, or call the Public Utility Commission at (512) 936-7120 or (888) 782-8477. Hearing- and speech-impaired individuals with text telephones (TTY) may contact the commission at (512) 936-7136. The deadline for intervention in the proceeding is (30 days from the mailing or publication of notice, whichever occurs later, unless otherwise provided by the presiding officer). You must send a letter requesting intervention to the commission which is received by that date. The letter must include the person’s name, address, email address and fax number if applicable.

If a valid public hearing is requested, the Commission will forward the application to the State Office of Administrative Hearings (SOAH) for a hearing. If no settlement is reached and an evidentiary hearing is held, SOAH will submit a recommendation to the Commission for a final decision. An evidentiary hearing is a legal proceeding similar to a civil trial in state district court.

Si desea información en español, puede llamar al 1-888-782-8477.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals addressed to the Mayor and City Council of the City of Lockhart will be received at the Lockhart City Hall, 308 West San Antonio, Lockhart, Texas 78644, until 10:00 A.M., June 23, 2020 for the 2020 Street Improvements Project, at which time and place will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any bid received after closing time will be returned unopened.

The project consists of approximately of 3,690 SY of 6” Mill, 3,690 SY of 4” Type B Black Base, 17,510 SY of 2” HMAC, 6,430 SY 2” Mill, 3,780 LF of 2” Edge Mill and 17,510 SY underseal on various City Streets.

Bidders shall submit with their bids a Cashier’s Check in the amount of five percent (5%) of the maximum total bid, payable to the City of Lockhart, Texas without recourse, or a Proposal Bond in the same amount from an approved Surety Company as a guarantee that Bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance and payment bonds on the forms provided, within ten (10) days after the award of Contract. Bids without check or Proposal Bond will not be considered.

The successful Bidder must furnish Performance and Payments Bonds each in the amount of 100% of the contract price from an approved Surety Company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as Surety and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of Treasury of the United States, or other Surety or Sureties acceptable to the Owner.

Plans and specifications may be examined without charge at Lockhart City Hall. Bid Documents and Construction Drawings for the project may be viewed and downloaded free of charge (with the option to purchase hard copies) at www.civcastusa.com. Bidders must register on this website in order to view and/or download specifications, plans and other related documents for this project. Printed copies of the specifications and drawings may also be viewed at the Engineer’s office, TRC Engineers, Inc., 505 East Huntland Drive, Suite 250, Austin, Texas 78752, (512) 454-8716.

Please submit questions for this project forty-eight (48) hours prior to bid opening through www.civcastusa.com in the Q&A portal. All addenda issued for this project will be posted on www.civcastusa.com. It is the responsibility of the Contractor bidding to use proper scaling, paper size, etc., for bid quantities. Failure to do so may result in error in the Unit Bid Quantities and/or Bid Amounts.

The City Council of the City of Lockhart reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive formalities. No bid may be withdrawn within sixty (60) days after the date on which bids are received.

CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS

Lew White, MAYOR

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailers License Permit by Kerry Smelser dba Bubba’s, to be located at 312 Blackjack St., Lockhart, Caldwell, Texas. Officers of said corporation are Kerry Smelser, owner.

Application has been made with the TEXAS ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE COMMISSION for a Wine and Beer Retailer’s Off-Premise Permit by 71 HIGHWAY LLC dba Bastrop Corner Store, to be located at 1525 State Highway 71 W, Cedar Creek (Bastrop County), Texas 78612. The Principal of said Company is AKBAR MOMIN, Managing Member.

Bid Notice

Lockhart ISD is accepting proposals from qualified photographers for taking all Athletic, High School Student, and Senior photographs for the 2020-2021 school year. For the proposal package, please contact Tanya Homann at 512-398-0052, fax 512-398-0025, email Tanya.homann@lockhart.txed.net. The proposals are due Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 10 am. CST at Attn: Tanya Homann, Lockhart ISD, P.O. Box 120, Lockhart, TX 78644. No faxed or emailed proposals will be accepted. Lockhart ISD reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

Bid Notice

Lockhart ISD is accepting proposals from qualified vendors to provide orchestra/band equipment. For the proposal package, please contact Tanya Homann at 512-398-0052, fax 512-398-0025, email Tanya.homann@lockhart.txed.net. The proposals are due Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 2 pm. CST at Attn: Tanya Homann, Lockhart ISD, P.O. Box 120, Lockhart, TX 78644. No faxed or emailed proposals will be accepted. Lockhart ISD reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.