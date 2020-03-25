Public Notices Mar 27 2020 Share:







NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on Monday,

April 6, 2020, at 6:30 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

SE-20-02. A request by Jacqueline Williams for a Special Exception as provided in Section 64-130(c)(5), Chapter 64 “Zoning”, Lockhart Code of Ordinances, to preclude an essentially inadvertent taking of property due to an existing nonconforming lot depth that is less than the minimum threshold to be grandfathered on Lot 1, Block 3, San Fernando Addition, consisting of 0.062 acre zoned RMD Residential Medium Density District and located at 808 Mora Street.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing, or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner for presentation to the Zoning Board of Adjustment at or before the time the public hearing begins.

Should any person be aggrieved by the Board’s decision, a written petition for appeal stating that the decision of the Board is illegal in whole or in part and specifying the grounds of the illegality, may be presented to a court of record within ten calendar days after the minutes of the meeting are approved by Board.

Kevin Waller

Assistant City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 240

kwaller@lockhart-tx.org

ORDINANCE 2020-04

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, TO RECLASSIFY THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS 79.19 ACRES IN THE JAMES GEORGE SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO.9, LOCATED AT 1801 BLACKJACK STREET (FM 20), FROM AO AGRICULTURE-OPEN SPACE DISTRICT TO 74.189 ACRES RMD RESIDENTIAL MEDIUM DENSITY DISTRICT AND 5.001 ACRES CMB COMMERCIAL MEDIUM BUSINESS DISTRICT.

ORDINANCE 2020-05

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF LOCKHART, TEXAS, TO RECLASSIFY THE PROPERTY KNOWN AS LOTS 1 AND 2, A.R. CHEWS ADDITION, LOCATED AT 502 WEST SAN ANTONIO STREET (SH 142), FROM CLB COMMERCIAL LIGHT BUSINESS DISTRICT TO RHD RESIDENTIAL HIGH DENSITY DISTRICT.

The complete ordinance(s) may be viewed at the City Secretary’s Office, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for Brewpub (BP), Wine and Beer Retailer’s Permit (BG) and a Private Carriers Permit (O) by Phillip Jay Davis dba Hawkins Farmhouse Ales, LLC, to be located at 80 County LN, Lockhart, TX 78644 in Caldwell County; Phillip Jay Davis, Owner/CEO.

Legal Notice

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Beer and Wine Retailers Permit by Schlotzsky’s Lockhart dba Chunilal Inc. to be located at 111 North Colorado St, Lockhart, Caldwell County, TX 78644 Officers of said corporation Dimple Gohel, President/Secretary, Kalpesh Gohel, Director, Anilbhai Gohel, Director.

Notice for Publication

Docket lo. 50124

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO OBTAIN A CERTIFICATE OF CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY 4“O PROVIDE SEWER UTILITY SERVICE IN HAYS AND CALDWELL COUNTIES, TEXAS

County Line SUD has filed an application with the Public Utility Commission of Texas to obtain a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) for the provision of retail sewer utility service in Hays and Caldwell Counties.

The requested area is located approximately 5 miles east of downtown Kyle, TX, and is generally bounded on the north by Goforth Rd and Heidenreich Ln; on the east by Rhode Rd and FM 2001; on the south by Misty Ln and Jolly Rd; and on the west by FM 1966. The requested area includes approximately 17,942 total acres and 2 current customers.

A copy of the map showing the requested area is available at: County Line SUD Office

Persons who wish to intervene in the proceeding or comment upon action sought should contact the Public Utility Commission, P.O. Box 13326, Austfn, Texas 78711-3326, or call the Public Utility Commission at (512) 93d-7120 or (888) 782-8477. Hearing- and speech-impaired individuals with text telephones (TTY) may contact the commission at (512) 936-7J 36. The deadline for intervention in the proceeding is (30 days from the mailing or publication of notice, whichever occurs later, unless otherwise provided by the presiding officer). You must send a letter requesting intervention to the commission which is received by that date.

If a valid public hearing is requested, the Commission will forward the application to the State Office of Administrative Hearings (SOAH) for a hearing. If no settlement is reached and an evidentiary hearing is held, SOAH will submit a recommendation to the Commission for a final decision. An evidentiary hearing is a legal proceeding similar to a civil trial in state district court.

A landowner with a tract of land at least 25 acres or more, that is partially or wholly located within the requested area, may file a written request with the Commission to be excluded from the requested area (“opt out”) within (30) days from the date that notice was provided by the Utility. All opt out requests must include a large scale map and a metes and bounds description of the landowner’s tract of land.

Persons who wish to request this option should file the required documents with the:

Public Utility Commission of Texas Central Records

1701 N. Congress, P. O. Box 13326 Austin, TX 78711-3326

In addition, the landowner must also send a copy of the opt out request to the Utility. Staff may request additional information regarding your request.

Si desea información en español, puede llamar al 1-888-782-8477.

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF TEXAS

CALDWELL COUNTY

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER OF SALE

DATED MARCH 09, 2020

and issued pursuant to judgment decree(s) of the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas, by the Clerk of said Court on said date, in the hereinafter numbered and styled suit(s) and to me directed and delivered as Sheriff or Constable of said County, I have on March 9, 2020, seized, levied upon, and will, on the first Tuesday in April, 2020, the same being the 7th day of said month, outside of the main entrance of the new Caldwell County Judicial Center located generally at 1703 S. Colorado Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644., between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m. on said day, beginning at 10:00 AM, proceed to sell for cash to the highest bidder all the right, title, and interest of the defendants in such suit(s) in and to the following described real estate levied upon as the property of said defendants, the same lying and being situated in the County of Caldwell and the State of Texas, to-wit:

§

§

§

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80239, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, J.M. Fulps Lease 10014290-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $61,911.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,220.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80237, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Dinges A-1 Lease 10013819-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $74,565.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,981.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54638, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, W.W. McCrory Lease 10000991-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $52,680.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,147.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 53685, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Ballard -B- Lease 10011734-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $44,300.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,883.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80244, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.83333300 Working Interest, Abe Luce Lease 10014289-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $38,339.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,278.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54072, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.812500 Working Interest, Jim G. Callihan Lease 10003549-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $38,772.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,306.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 59358, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, Lurline Ballard Lease 10012063-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $42,497.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,680.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80246, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.82031500 Working Interest, W.D. Moore Lease 10004108-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $36,524.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,476.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 53688, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, Don Ballard Lease 10012038-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $49,633.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,827.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80241, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, Klutts Lease 10012120-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $31,223.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,951.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80252, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Talley “X” Lease 10014860-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $29,210.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,372.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 53989, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.81000 Working Interest, J.J. Brown Lease 10003355-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $32,643.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,771.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54327, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.78000 Working Interest, M.Y. Dinges -A- Lease 10011927-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $29,535.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,919.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80233, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.85666700 Working Interest, Boren Lease 10012021-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $23,066.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,278.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 84723, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.812500 Working Interest, R.P. Copeland “A” Lease 10015107-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $23,248.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,243.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80238, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Kaiser Lease 10004094-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $26,821.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,441.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54811, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.82500 Working Interest, Artie Vickery Lease 10004096-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $20,099.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,004.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 101409, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Longcope-Pratt Lease 10009116-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $72,693.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,071.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 101405, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.8087500 Working Interest, Wilson -A- Lease 10008807-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $28,914.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,396.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 101390, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Gus Hardy -F- Lease 10005151-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $81,124.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,713.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 91858, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.7500 Working Interest, Dismukes Lease 10007958-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $85,621.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,782.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 86124, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Luling Airport Lease 10012474-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $60,977.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,027.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54753, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.78000 Working Interest, Alton T. Rodenburg Lease 10006841-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $56,022.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $4,060.00;situs: Sale Notes:

(any volume and page references, unless otherwise indicated, being to the Deed Records, Caldwell County, Texas, to which instruments reference may be made for a more complete description of each respective tract.) or, upon the written request of said defendants or their attorney, a sufficient portion of the property described above shall be sold to satisfy said judgment(s), interest, penalties, and cost; and any property sold shall be subject to the right of redemption of the defendants or any person having an interest therein, to redeem the said property, or their interest therein, within the time and in the manner provided by law, and shall be subject to any other and further rights to which the defendants or anyone interested therein may be entitled, under the provisions of law. Said sale to be made by me to satisfy the judgment(s) rendered in the above styled and numbered cause(s), together with interest, penalties, and costs of suit, and the proceeds of said sales to be applied to the satisfaction thereof, and the remainder, if any, to be applied as the law directs.

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54814, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, G.C. Walker Lease 10003855-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $46,773.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,856.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 86123, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.78500 Working Interest, Hackberry Unit Lease 10007943-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $43,921.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,061.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80249, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, N.W. Reed Lease 10009656-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $38,244.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,265.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 60052, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, Reed Addition Unit Lease 10007932-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $12,711.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,041.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 87711, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80730200 Working Interest, Shaw Lease 10008408-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $31,445.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,094.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

Dated at Lockhart, Texas, March 9, 2020

Caldwell County, Texas

By

Deputy

Sheriff Daniel Law

Notes:

The Minimum Bid is the lesser of the amount awarded in the judgment plus interest and costs or the adjudged value. However, the Minimum Bid for a person owning an interest in the property or for a person who is a party to the suit (other than a taxing unit), is the aggregate amount of the judgments against the property plus all costs of suit and sale. ALL SALES SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION WITHOUT NOTICE. THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL TAXES DUE ON THE PROPERTY WHICH HAVE BEEN ASSESSED SINCE THE DATE OF THE JUDGMENT. For more information, contact your attorney or LINEBARGER GOGGAN BLAIR & SAMPSON, LLP., attorney for plaintiffs, at 5123985550X203.