Public Notices March 12 2020

JOHNNY’S WRECKER SERVICE

BARRON’S WRECKER SERVIC

BARRON’S STORAGE FACILITY 0650002VSF

1400 SOUTH COMMERCE ST.

LOCKHART, TX 78644

512-668-4840 / FAX – 512-668-4839

March 10 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE OF MOTOR VEHICLES IMPOUNDED BY ORDER OF CITY OF LOCKHART IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 683.011 ET.SE1., TEXAS TRANSPORTATION CODE, REGULATING THE IMPOUNDING AND SALE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES BY DELEGATE OR PERSONALLY. THE PURCHASER SHALL TAKE TITLE TO MOTOR VEHICLE AND RECEIVE A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE. I WILL PROCEED TO SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH IN THE CITY OF LOCKHART, CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED MOTOR VEHICLES, WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN REDEEMED BY OWNER THEREOF TO WIT:

March 20, 2020 AT BARRON’S STORAGE FACILITY 1400 SOUTH COMMERCE ST.,

LOCKHART, TX 78644 at 10:00a.m.

AT 10:00 A.M.

2002 GMC VIN: 2GTEC19V521328927 LIC: LLW6307

2002 Chev C15 VIN: 3GNEC16Z42G334109 LIC: 3PFX2

2005 Buick LCF VIN: 1G4HP52K45U145354 LIC: LTZ9367

2001 Honda UEX VIN: 1HGCG22591A029085 LIC: KBX8019

2007 Dodge CRG VIN: 2B3KA53H37H853522 LIC: MXP9444

2006 Niss Sen VIN: 3N1CB51D96L550656 LIC: MTX6300

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a mixed beverage late hours permit by The 1898 LLC dba Little Trouble, to be located at 101 E. San Antonio Street, Suite 200, Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas 78644. Owner of said corporation is Alexandra Worthington, President and CEO.

Looking for the Owner of an Abandon Vehicle, Blue Lincoln, VIN# LNHM82V06Y638317. Vehicle was picked up on March 04, 2020 @ 1854 & FM 672. Vehicle is being stored at Barron’s Storage Facility 0650002VSF. If you have any information on this vehicle, please give us a call @ (512) 668-4840.

AUCTION-NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy Landlord’s Lien at CenTex Storage, 1414 S. Colorado St., Lockhart, TX. 78644 on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at 11:00am. Property includes contents of 1)Ashley Santiago: Bed, Toys, Dressers, Couch 2)Debra Moody Rangel: Chairs, Vacuum, Lamps, Trunk 3)Ashley Hernandez: Tools, Table, Recliner 4)Alex Carrillo: Dresser, Shelf 5) Mitchell Carter: Shelves, Toys, Heater 6)Mitchell Carter: Refrigerator, Safe, Fishing Poles 7) Mitchell Carter: Radio, Armoir, Dollies, Tools.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

ZC-20-05. A request by Edgar Gutierrez on behalf of Maria G. Moreno, for a Zoning Change from RMD Residential Medium Density District to CHB Commercial Heavy Business District, on Lot 7, Block 2, South Heights Addition, including the South 7.5’ of an abandoned alley along the north boundary, and the west 7.5’ of an abandoned alley along the east boundary, and located at 1012 South Main Street.

ZC-20-06. A request by Alan Balser of Balser Custom Homes, for a Zoning Change from AO Agricultural-Open Space District and RLD Residential Low Density District to RMD Residential Medium Density District, on 17.228 acres in the Lockhart Byrd Survey, Abstract No. 17, located at 1107 Silent Valley Road.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of these properties wishing to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

The City of Lockhart City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at

7:30 P.M. in the City Council Chamber, 3rd floor of the Clark Library-Masonic Building, 217 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas, to consider this zoning change request, the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, and valid protests if any.

One or more letters or petitions of protest submitted no later than two working days prior to the posted beginning of the City Council public hearing and containing the name, signature, and address of owners of collectively 20 percent or more of either the area of the land included in the proposed change or the area of land within 200 feet surrounding the land included in the proposed change, shall require the proposed change to receive the affirmative vote of at least three-fourths of all members of the City Council in order to take effect. Such letters or petitions submitted at least five calendar days prior to the posted beginning of the City Council public hearing will be provided to the Council and addressed in the staff recommendations in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF TEXAS

CALDWELL COUNTY

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER OF SALE

DATED MARCH 09, 2020

and issued pursuant to judgment decree(s) of the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas, by the Clerk of said Court on said date, in the hereinafter numbered and styled suit(s) and to me directed and delivered as Sheriff or Constable of said County, I have on March 9, 2020, seized, levied upon, and will, on the first Tuesday in April, 2020, the same being the 7th day of said month, outside of the main entrance of the new Caldwell County Judicial Center located generally at 1703 S. Colorado Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644., between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m. on said day, beginning at 10:00 AM, proceed to sell for cash to the highest bidder all the right, title, and interest of the defendants in such suit(s) in and to the following described real estate levied upon as the property of said defendants, the same lying and being situated in the County of Caldwell and the State of Texas, to-wit:

§

§

§

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80239, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, J.M. Fulps Lease 10014290-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $61,911.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,220.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80237, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Dinges A-1 Lease 10013819-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $74,565.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,981.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54638, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, W.W. McCrory Lease 10000991-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $52,680.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,147.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 53685, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Ballard -B- Lease 10011734-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $44,300.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,883.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80244, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.83333300 Working Interest, Abe Luce Lease 10014289-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $38,339.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,278.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54072, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.812500 Working Interest, Jim G. Callihan Lease 10003549-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $38,772.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,306.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 59358, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, Lurline Ballard Lease 10012063-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $42,497.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,680.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80246, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.82031500 Working Interest, W.D. Moore Lease 10004108-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $36,524.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,476.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 53688, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, Don Ballard Lease 10012038-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $49,633.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,827.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80241, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, Klutts Lease 10012120-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $31,223.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,951.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80252, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Talley “X” Lease 10014860-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $29,210.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,372.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 53989, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.81000 Working Interest, J.J. Brown Lease 10003355-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $32,643.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,771.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54327, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.78000 Working Interest, M.Y. Dinges -A- Lease 10011927-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $29,535.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,919.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80233, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.85666700 Working Interest, Boren Lease 10012021-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $23,066.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,278.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 84723, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.812500 Working Interest, R.P. Copeland “A” Lease 10015107-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $23,248.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,243.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80238, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Kaiser Lease 10004094-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $26,821.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,441.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54811, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.82500 Working Interest, Artie Vickery Lease 10004096-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $20,099.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,004.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 101409, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Longcope-Pratt Lease 10009116-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $72,693.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,071.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 101405, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.8087500 Working Interest, Wilson -A- Lease 10008807-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $28,914.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,396.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 101390, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Gus Hardy -F- Lease 10005151-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $81,124.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,713.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 91858, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.7500 Working Interest, Dismukes Lease 10007958-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $85,621.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,782.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 86124, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Luling Airport Lease 10012474-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $60,977.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,027.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54753, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.78000 Working Interest, Alton T. Rodenburg Lease 10006841-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $56,022.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $4,060.00;situs: Sale Notes:

(any volume and page references, unless otherwise indicated, being to the Deed Records, Caldwell County, Texas, to which instruments reference may be made for a more complete description of each respective tract.) or, upon the written request of said defendants or their attorney, a sufficient portion of the property described above shall be sold to satisfy said judgment(s), interest, penalties, and cost; and any property sold shall be subject to the right of redemption of the defendants or any person having an interest therein, to redeem the said property, or their interest therein, within the time and in the manner provided by law, and shall be subject to any other and further rights to which the defendants or anyone interested therein may be entitled, under the provisions of law. Said sale to be made by me to satisfy the judgment(s) rendered in the above styled and numbered cause(s), together with interest, penalties, and costs of suit, and the proceeds of said sales to be applied to the satisfaction thereof, and the remainder, if any, to be applied as the law directs.

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54814, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, G.C. Walker Lease 10003855-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $46,773.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,856.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 86123, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.78500 Working Interest, Hackberry Unit Lease 10007943-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $43,921.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,061.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80249, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, N.W. Reed Lease 10009656-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $38,244.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,265.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 60052, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, Reed Addition Unit Lease 10007932-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $12,711.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,041.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 87711, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80730200 Working Interest, Shaw Lease 10008408-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $31,445.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,094.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

Dated at Lockhart, Texas, March 9, 2020

Caldwell County, Texas

By

Deputy

Sheriff Daniel Law

Notes:

The Minimum Bid is the lesser of the amount awarded in the judgment plus interest and costs or the adjudged value. However, the Minimum Bid for a person owning an interest in the property or for a person who is a party to the suit (other than a taxing unit), is the aggregate amount of the judgments against the property plus all costs of suit and sale. ALL SALES SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION WITHOUT NOTICE. THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL TAXES DUE ON THE PROPERTY WHICH HAVE BEEN ASSESSED SINCE THE DATE OF THE JUDGMENT. For more information, contact your attorney or LINEBARGER GOGGAN BLAIR & SAMPSON, LLP., attorney for plaintiffs, at 5123985550X203.

Hydro Resources – Mid Continent, Inc. is soliciting qualified Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) material supplier and subcontractor bids for the Texas Water Development Board funded Phase 1B Well Construction for the Alliance Regional Water Authority. The work may consist of conductor hole construction, well camera and logging service, water analysis, casing, gravel, grouting, pump equipment, compressor rental, fence rental and/or installation, casing welding, well head plumbing, well head slab, cutting and fluid disposal, bit rental, fuel, supplies and materials or other services necessary for the construction of a water well. Interested, qualified suppliers and subcontractors may obtain plans and specifications at project engineer’s office, RW Harden & Associates, 9009 Mountain Ridge Drive, Suite 100, Austin, TX 78759, or from Amy Majors using the contact information below, or from www.CivCast.com. All bids must be submitted to Hydro Resources – Mid Continent, Inc., attention Amy Majors, by email to AMajors@HydroResources.com., phone No. 800.401.9092 along with HUB certification number and/or copy of HUB certificate by 03/31/20 by 5:00 pm. Under no circumstances will bids be accepted after the project bid date.

Scope of Work: Construction of four public supply groundwater wells

Required Qualifications: Submission requirements for the competitive sealed proposals shall be found in Section -00 21 14 – Instructions to Offerors

Bonding/Insurance Requirements: It is not anticipated that subcontractors will be required to provide bonding documents to the General Contractor.

Location to Preview Plans/Specs: The Proposal submission requirements and Contract Documents may be obtained without charge from www.CivcastUSA.com. Offerors must register on this website in order to view and/or download Bid Documents.

Equal Opportunity in Employment – All qualified Contractors and Suppliers will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or handicap. Small Minority, and Women-Owned Business enterprises are encouraged to submit proposal.

Hydro Resources reserves the right to reject any and all bids from sub-contractors and/or suppliers.

All laborers and mechanics working on the work site and employed by Contractors and Subcontractors shall at minimum be paid Davis-Bacon wage rates.

The contract is contingent upon release of funds from the Texas Water Development Board. Any contract or contracts awarded under this Invitation for Proposals is/are expected to be funded in part by a loan or grant from the Texas Water Development Board. Neither the State of Texas, nor any of its departments, agencies, or employees are or will be a party to this Invitation to Offerors or any resulting contract.

Please be advised that Hydro Resources – Mid Continent, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer/contractor.

IN THE CIRCUIT

COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR ST. JOHNS

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: DR19-1956

DIVISION: 57

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ADOPTION OF:

TAYLOR LYNN MCGHEE-DEPAZ,

A MINOR CHILD.

/

NOTICE OF ACTION

NOTICE OF PETITION AND HEARING TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS PENDING ADOPTION PURSUANT TO FS SECTION 63.088(3)

TO: JUSTIN T. MCGHEE, address unknown

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 1293 Harper Trail, Lockhart, TX 78644

Sex: Male

Race: African American

Age: 32

Eye color: brown

Hair color: black

Height: Approx. 5’9”

Weight: Approx. 180 lbs.

IN RE: The Termination of Parental Rights Pending Adoption of:

TAYLOR LYNN MCGHEE-DEPAZ

Minor’s Date of Birth: November 20, 2008

Minor’s Place of Birth: Fort Lewis, Pierce County, Washington

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition to terminate parental rights pending adoption has been filed. There will be a Case Management Conference on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM, before Judge John Alexander, in Chambers, Hearing Room 351, at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center located at 4010 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine, Florida, 32084. The Court has set aside 10 minutes for his hearing.

You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to it, if any, on Petitioner’s attorney, whose name and address is: Adrianne M. Gillis, THE GILLIS LAW FIRM, whose address is P.O. Box 3464, St. Augustine, Florida 32085, on or before 3/30/2020 , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center located at 4010 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine, Florida, 32084 either before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

UNDER SECTION 63.089, FLORIDA STATUTES, FAILURE TO FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THIS NOTICE AND THE PETITION WITH THE COURT AND TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING CONSTITUTES GROUNDS UPON WHICH THE COURT SHALL END ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE OR ASSERT REGARDING THE MINOR CHILD.

PLEASE GOVERN YOURSELF ACCORDINGLY.

Dated: February 27, 2020.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: A.G. Bullen

{Deputy Clerk}

NOTICE OF ABANDONED PROPERTY

This notice is to notify the intent to claim abandoned horses by Reona Swain. The horses are owned by Brett Fluitt, and housed on Reona Swain’s property at 1226 San Marcos Highway, Luling, Texas 78648. The owner has 30 days from the publication of this notice to settle debt and reclaim property.