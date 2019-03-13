PUBLIC NOTICES: March 14, 2019 Share:







NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Sharon G. Lowe, Deceased, were issued on March 5, 2019, in Cause No. 10379, pending in the County Court at Law of Caldwell County, Texas, to: Marni Moran Robinson (also known as Marni Robinson).

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: M. Elizabeth Raxter

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 281

Lockhart, Texas 78644

DATED the 6th day of March, 2019.

By: M. Elizabeth Raxter

M. Elizabeth Raxter

Attorney for Marni Moran Robinson (also known as Marni Robinson)

State Bar No.: 24050084

P.O. Box 281

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Telephone: (512) 398-6996

Facsimile: (512) 668-4501

E-mail: eraxter@tx-elderlaw.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 7:00 P.M. in the lower level of City Hall, 308 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Texas, to receive public input regarding the following:

ZC-19-02. A request by Robert Mendez, for a Zoning Change from RHD Residential High Density District to CLB Commercial Light Business District on Lot 1, Block 1, RMSR Subdivision, consisting of 0.142 acre located at 115 South Guadalupe Street.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property wishing to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission at or before the time the Public Hearing begins.

The City of Lockhart City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 7:30 P.M. in the City Council Chamber, 3rd floor of the Clark Library-Masonic Building, 217 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas, to consider this zoning change request, the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission, and valid protests if any.

One or more letters or petitions of protest submitted no later than two working days prior to the posted beginning of the City Council public hearing and containing the name, signature, and address of owners of collectively 20 percent or more of either the area of the land included in the proposed change or the area of land within 200 feet surrounding the land included in the proposed change, shall require the proposed change to receive the affirmative vote of at least three-fourths of all members of the City Council in order to take effect. Such letters or petitions submitted at least five calendar days prior to the posted beginning of the City Council public hearing will be provided to the Council and addressed in the staff recommendations in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids, addressed to the Attention of the City of Lockhart will be received at the offices of the City of Lockhart, until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019. The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud the same day at the City of Lockhart offices.

The bids will be for the Construction of Electrical Improvements to the Lockhart, Texas Water Treatment Plant.

Bids must be submitted on the Bid Form provided and must be accompanied by a cashier’s check, certified check or acceptable Bidder’s bond payable without recourse to the City of Lockhart, Texas in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the Bid submitted as a guarantee that the Bidder will enter into a Contract and execute a Performance Bond, Payment Bond and a Maintenance Bond within thirty (30) Days after the notification of the award of the Contract.

Sealed bids shall be marked BID FOR CONSTRUCTION OF ELECTRICAL IMPROVEMENTS TO THE LOCKHART, TEXAS WATER TREATMENT PLANT.

Plans, Specifications and bidding documents may be secured beginning Monday, February 25, 2019 from JRSA Engineering, 6101 West Courtyard Drive, Suite 1-200, Austin, Texas 78730. Plans and specifications will be furnished in PDF format. There will be no hard copies available. To obtain a PDF copy of the plans and specifications email nick@jrsaengineering.com, jim@jrsaengineering.com or liz@jrsaenginering.com; or, call 512-452-8789.

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid conference will be held at the Lockhart Water Treatment Plant, Lockhart, Texas at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 21, 2019.

———————————CAUSE NO.19-FL-097

To: CARLOS CASTILLO and to all whom it may concern, Respondent(s), Greetings:

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do (does) not tile a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty (20) days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.

The petition of ELIA GUTIERREZ, Petitioner, was filed in the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas on 02/27/2019 against CARLOS CASTILLO, Respondent(s), in the above numbered cause, and entitled “In the interest of CARLEY LYNN CASTILLO, a child (or children).” This suit requests PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF CHILD, as is more fully shown by the petition on file in this suit. The date and place of birth of the child (children) who is (are) the subject of the suit: 10/29/2013 in San Marcos, TX 78666.

The Court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, includi ng the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.”

Issued and given under my hand and seal of the District Court at Lockhart, Texas, this the 8th day of March, 2019.

Attorney for Peitioner or Petitioner: Jacqueline Mcnutt, 1712 N.IH 35, San Marcos, TX 78666.

Tina Morgan Freeman, District Clerk 421st, 22″d, 207th Judicial Districts

Caldwell County, Texas 1703 S. Colorado St., Box 3

Lockhart, Texas 78644

By Leslie Estrada Deputy

Bid Notice

Lockhart ISD requests statements of qualifications from those interested parties that provide One to One Nursing Services. For the qualification package, please contact Tanya Homann at 512-398-0052 or Tanya.homann@lockhart.txed.net. The qualification statements are due April 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. CST at Attn: Tanya Homann, Lockhart ISD, 419 Bois D’ Arc, Lockhart, TX 78644. No faxed or emailed proposals will be accepted. Lockhart ISD reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

CITATION BY

PUBLICATION

CAUSE NO. 19-A-042

To: UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHER, Respondent, and to all whom it may concern Greetings:

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do (does) not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty (20) days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.

The petition of BLANCA ESTELL TOBER and JAMES ERIC TOBER, Petitioner, was filed in the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas on 01/25/2019 against UN

KNOWN ALLEGED FATHER and ANTONIA VAZQUEZ GUERRERO Respondent(s), in the above numbered cause, and entitled “In the interest Of AN UNBORN CHILD, a child (or children).” This suit requests PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP AND FOR ADOPTION OF A CHILD, as is more fully shown by the petition on file in this suit. The date and place of birth of the child (children) who is (are) the subject of the suit: FEBRUARY 4, 2019.

The Court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption .”

Issued and given under my hand and seal of the District Court at Lockhart, Texas, this the 13th day of February, 2019.

Attorney for Petitioner or Petitioner:

Francesca Scanio Stacey,

144 E. San Antonio St.,

San Marcos, TX 78666

Tina Morgan Freeman,

District Clerk 42 lst,

22″d.207th Judicial Districts

Caldwell County, Texas

1703 S. Colorado St., Box 3

Lockhart, Texas 78644

Do you compulsively over eat? Overeaters Anonymous offers support. We meet Sundays at 5 pm at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church 117 N. Church Street, Lockhart. We are not a diet club, no dues or fees or church affiliated.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS-Any addict can stop using drugs, loose the desire to use, and find

a new way to live!” Our only requirement for membership is a desire

to stop using!

Conscious Contact Group of NA

Thursday, 8:00-9:00 PM

118 N. Church St. Lockhart TX Emmanuel Episcopal Church

(side door of middle walkway). For more information or support call Jade J. 512-766-1081