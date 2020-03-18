Public Notices March19 2020 Share:







NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LOCKHART INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING IN CONJUCTION WITH ITS REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING

AT 6:30 P.M., MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2020

AT ML CISNEROS EDUCATION SUPPORT CENTER

2ND FLOOR, ROOM 200

419 BOIS D’ARC

LOCKHART, TX 78644

THE PURPOSE OF THIS MEETING IS TO PRESENT THE LISD DISTRICT ANNUAL REPORT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ADOPTION OF WASTEWATER IMPACT FEES

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Texas Local Government Code, Chapter 395 that the Board of Directors of the County Line Special Utility District will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting, open to the public, on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., located at the County Line Special Utility District Office, 8870 Camino Real, Uhland, Texas 78640. The purpose of the hearing is to consider the adoption of a wastewater impact fee. The amount of the proposed impact fee per service unit for the County Line Special Utility District’s wastewater system service area is $1,250.00. Any member of the public has the right to appear at the hearing and present evidence for or against the plan and proposed fee.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF

GONZALES COUNTY UNDERGROUND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Proposed Amendments to the District’s Rules

The Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District (the “District”) will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving comments on proposed amendments to District Rules.

The Board of Directors will take public comments on these proposed rules on April 14, 2020 at the Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District office at 522 Saint Matthew Street, Gonzales, Texas. The public hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Agenda is as follows:

Call to order.

President of the Board to make comments.

Receive comments from the public on proposed amendments to the District’s rules.

Adjourn.

Copies of the current rules of the District and the proposed amended rules are available at the offices of the Gonzales County Underground Water Conservation District, 522 Saint Matthew, Gonzales, TX from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until April 14, 2020, Monday through Friday and are also available on the District website, www.gcuwcd.org, or by telephone request to (830) 672-1047.

Written comments should be submitted to the General Manager, P.O. Box 1919, Gonzales, TX 78629 or presented at the hearing. The deadline for submission of written comments is April 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

LEGAL NOTICE

Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a mixed beverage late hours permit by The 1898 LLC dba Little Trouble, to be located at 101 E. San Antonio Street, Suite 200, Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas 78644. Owner of said corporation is Alexandra Worthington, President and CEO.

AUCTION-NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy Landlord’s Lien at CenTex Storage, 1414 S. Colorado St., Lockhart, TX. 78644 on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at 11:00am. Property includes contents of 1)Ashley Santiago: Bed, Toys, Dressers, Couch 2)Debra Moody Rangel: Chairs, Vacuum, Lamps, Trunk 3)Ashley Hernandez: Tools, Table, Recliner 4)Alex Carrillo: Dresser, Shelf 5) Mitchell Carter: Shelves, Toys, Heater 6)Mitchell Carter: Refrigerator, Safe, Fishing Poles 7) Mitchell Carter: Radio, Armoir, Dollies, Tools.

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF TEXAS

CALDWELL COUNTY

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER OF SALE

DATED MARCH 09, 2020

and issued pursuant to judgment decree(s) of the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas, by the Clerk of said Court on said date, in the hereinafter numbered and styled suit(s) and to me directed and delivered as Sheriff or Constable of said County, I have on March 9, 2020, seized, levied upon, and will, on the first Tuesday in April, 2020, the same being the 7th day of said month, outside of the main entrance of the new Caldwell County Judicial Center located generally at 1703 S. Colorado Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644., between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m. on said day, beginning at 10:00 AM, proceed to sell for cash to the highest bidder all the right, title, and interest of the defendants in such suit(s) in and to the following described real estate levied upon as the property of said defendants, the same lying and being situated in the County of Caldwell and the State of Texas, to-wit:

§

§

§

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80239, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, J.M. Fulps Lease 10014290-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $61,911.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $6,220.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80237, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Dinges A-1 Lease 10013819-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $74,565.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,981.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54638, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, W.W. McCrory Lease 10000991-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $52,680.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,147.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 53685, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Ballard -B- Lease 10011734-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $44,300.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,883.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80244, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.83333300 Working Interest, Abe Luce Lease 10014289-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $38,339.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,278.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54072, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.812500 Working Interest, Jim G. Callihan Lease 10003549-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $38,772.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,306.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 59358, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, Lurline Ballard Lease 10012063-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $42,497.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,680.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80246, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.82031500 Working Interest, W.D. Moore Lease 10004108-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $36,524.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,476.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 53688, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, Don Ballard Lease 10012038-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $49,633.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,827.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80241, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, Klutts Lease 10012120-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $31,223.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,951.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80252, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Talley “X” Lease 10014860-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $29,210.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,372.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 53989, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.81000 Working Interest, J.J. Brown Lease 10003355-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $32,643.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,771.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54327, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.78000 Working Interest, M.Y. Dinges -A- Lease 10011927-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $29,535.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,919.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80233, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.85666700 Working Interest, Boren Lease 10012021-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $23,066.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,278.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 84723, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.812500 Working Interest, R.P. Copeland “A” Lease 10015107-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $23,248.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,243.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80238, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Kaiser Lease 10004094-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $26,821.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,441.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54811, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.82500 Working Interest, Artie Vickery Lease 10004096-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $20,099.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,004.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 101409, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Longcope-Pratt Lease 10009116-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $72,693.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,071.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 101405, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.8087500 Working Interest, Wilson -A- Lease 10008807-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $28,914.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,396.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 101390, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Gus Hardy -F- Lease 10005151-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $81,124.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,713.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 91858, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.7500 Working Interest, Dismukes Lease 10007958-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $85,621.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,782.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 86124, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, Luling Airport Lease 10012474-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $60,977.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $5,027.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54753, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.78000 Working Interest, Alton T. Rodenburg Lease 10006841-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $56,022.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $4,060.00;situs: Sale Notes:

(any volume and page references, unless otherwise indicated, being to the Deed Records, Caldwell County, Texas, to which instruments reference may be made for a more complete description of each respective tract.) or, upon the written request of said defendants or their attorney, a sufficient portion of the property described above shall be sold to satisfy said judgment(s), interest, penalties, and cost; and any property sold shall be subject to the right of redemption of the defendants or any person having an interest therein, to redeem the said property, or their interest therein, within the time and in the manner provided by law, and shall be subject to any other and further rights to which the defendants or anyone interested therein may be entitled, under the provisions of law. Said sale to be made by me to satisfy the judgment(s) rendered in the above styled and numbered cause(s), together with interest, penalties, and costs of suit, and the proceeds of said sales to be applied to the satisfaction thereof, and the remainder, if any, to be applied as the law directs.

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 54814, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, G.C. Walker Lease 10003855-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $46,773.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,856.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 86123, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.78500 Working Interest, Hackberry Unit Lease 10007943-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $43,921.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,061.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 80249, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80000 Working Interest, N.W. Reed Lease 10009656-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $38,244.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,265.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 60052, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.87500 Working Interest, Reed Addition Unit Lease 10007932-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $12,711.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,041.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

19-T-9627, Account No(s). 87711, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. GEOMEG ENERGY OPERATING COMPANY, LLC, Mineral Account consisting of 0.80730200 Working Interest, Shaw Lease 10008408-000, located in Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $31,445.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,094.00;situs:

Sale Notes:

Dated at Lockhart, Texas, March 9, 2020

Caldwell County, Texas

By

Deputy

Sheriff Daniel Law

Notes:

The Minimum Bid is the lesser of the amount awarded in the judgment plus interest and costs or the adjudged value. However, the Minimum Bid for a person owning an interest in the property or for a person who is a party to the suit (other than a taxing unit), is the aggregate amount of the judgments against the property plus all costs of suit and sale. ALL SALES SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION WITHOUT NOTICE. THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL TAXES DUE ON THE PROPERTY WHICH HAVE BEEN ASSESSED SINCE THE DATE OF THE JUDGMENT. For more information, contact your attorney or LINEBARGER GOGGAN BLAIR & SAMPSON, LLP., attorney for plaintiffs, at 5123985550X203.

IN THE CIRCUIT

COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR ST. JOHNS

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: DR19-1956

DIVISION: 57

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ADOPTION OF:

TAYLOR LYNN MCGHEE-DEPAZ,

A MINOR CHILD.

/

NOTICE OF ACTION

NOTICE OF PETITION AND HEARING TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS PENDING ADOPTION PURSUANT TO FS SECTION 63.088(3)

TO: JUSTIN T. MCGHEE, address unknown

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 1293 Harper Trail, Lockhart, TX 78644

Sex: Male

Race: African American

Age: 32

Eye color: brown

Hair color: black

Height: Approx. 5’9”

Weight: Approx. 180 lbs.

IN RE: The Termination of Parental Rights Pending Adoption of:

TAYLOR LYNN MCGHEE-DEPAZ

Minor’s Date of Birth: November 20, 2008

Minor’s Place of Birth: Fort Lewis, Pierce County, Washington

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition to terminate parental rights pending adoption has been filed. There will be a Case Management Conference on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM, before Judge John Alexander, in Chambers, Hearing Room 351, at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center located at 4010 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine, Florida, 32084. The Court has set aside 10 minutes for his hearing.

You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to it, if any, on Petitioner’s attorney, whose name and address is: Adrianne M. Gillis, THE GILLIS LAW FIRM, whose address is P.O. Box 3464, St. Augustine, Florida 32085, on or before 3/30/2020 , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center located at 4010 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine, Florida, 32084 either before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office.

UNDER SECTION 63.089, FLORIDA STATUTES, FAILURE TO FILE A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THIS NOTICE AND THE PETITION WITH THE COURT AND TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING CONSTITUTES GROUNDS UPON WHICH THE COURT SHALL END ANY PARENTAL RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE OR ASSERT REGARDING THE MINOR CHILD.

PLEASE GOVERN YOURSELF ACCORDINGLY.

Dated: February 27, 2020.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: A.G. Bullen

{Deputy Clerk}

NOTICE OF ABANDONED PROPERTY

This notice is to notify the intent to claim abandoned horses by Reona Swain. The horses are owned by Brett Fluitt, and housed on Reona Swain’s property at 1226 San Marcos Highway, Luling, Texas 78648. The owner has 30 days from the publication of this notice to settle debt and reclaim property.