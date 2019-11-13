Public Notices Nov 14 2019 Share:







. PUBLIC NOTICES

CAUSE NO. 10420

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF

BILLY RAY HOUSTON

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BILLY RAY HOUSTON, Deceased, were issued on September 10, 2019, in Cause Number 10420, pending in the County Court of Caldwell County, Texas, to:

PAMELA RENA CHAIRES

The address of such Independent Executor is in Travis County, Texas.

PAMELA RENA CHAIRES

c/o Law Office of Kathleen Macaulay

P.O. Box 90611

Austin, Texas 78709

All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to PAMELA RENA CHAIRES, Independent Executor of the Estate of BILLY RAY HOUSTON, at the Law Office of Kathleen L. Macaulay, P.O. Box 90611, Austin, Texas 78709.

Dated the 14 day of November, 2019.

Kathleen L. Macaulay

Attorney for PAMELA RENA CHAIRES

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

REGARDING THE REGULATION OF THRU TRAFFIC ON COUNTY ROADS

A public hearing will be held on November 26, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. in the 2nd Floor Courtroom, Caldwell County Courthouse located at 110 S. Main Street, Lockhart, Texas concerning Caldwell County’s regulation of traffic on the following Caldwell County Roads and or portions of the following Caldwell County Roads:

Calder Road

Scheulke Road

Skyline Road

New Country Road 179 aka Barth Road from FM 672 to FM 1185

New Country Road 179 aka Homannville Trail from FM 1185 to Hwy 183

New Country Road 177 aka Williamson Road from Hwy 21 to Hwy 183

The proposed regulation would limit thru traffic on the above referenced roads or portions of roads for vehicles with five (5) axels o more.

—————

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Lockhart City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 7:30 P.M. in the City Council Chamber on the 3rd floor of the Clark Library – Masonic Building located at 217 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas, to consider the applicant’s APPEAL of the Planning and Zoning Commission’s Denial on October 23rd of the following:

SUP-19-12. A request by Thomas Blauvelt on behalf of Carlos and Linda Eureste for a Specific Use Permit to allow a DF-2 Duplex-Family Development Type on 0.263 acre in the Byrd Lockhart Survey, Abstract No. 17, zoned RMD Residential Medium Density District and located at 1001 Johnson Street.

The City Council may uphold, reverse, or reverse with conditions, the Planning and Zoning Commission’s Denial of the Specific Use Permit application. If the Commission’s Denial is reversed, the application shall be deemed Approved, subject to any conditions imposed by the City Council.

All interested persons owning property within 200 feet of this property who wish to state their support or opposition may do so at this Public Hearing; or they may submit a written statement to the City Planner or his designee for presentation to the City Council at or before 5:00pm on the date of the Public Hearing.

Dan Gibson, AICP

City Planner

512-398-3461, ext. 236

dgibson@lockhart-tx.org

———————-

CITY OF LOCKHART

PUBLIC BID FOR FUELS

The City of Lockhart is accepting annual supply bids for approximately 40,000 gallons of unleaded plus gasoline and 26,000 gallons of No. 2 dyed diesel fuel. A minimum of two-thousand five hundred (2,500) gallons would be ordered at any given time. The price of fuels may increase or decrease based on the Daily average Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) price published each Thursday from the Austin, Texas, Rack. The amount designated as the supplier’s profit margin per gallon must include delivery and must remain the same during the term of the contract. The contract term will be from one year from the date of approval by the City Council. Bid award may be separate for each fuel. Required forms for bid submittal are available on the City’s website at www.lockhart-tx.org or the Public Works Office at 705 Wichita Street during normal business hours.

Bids must be received by 10 am, Friday, December 6, 2019 at City Hall, 308 W. San Antonio Street, PO Box 239, Lockhart, Texas 78644.Bids not received by this time and date will be rejected. Bid envelopes should be externally marked to indicate “Fuel Bids”.

The City of Lockhart reserves the right to reject any and all fuel bids.

———————–

AUCTION-NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy Landlord’s Lien at CenTex Storage, 1414 S. Colorado St., Lockhart, Tx. 78644 on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at 11:00am.

Property includes contents of 1) Alexis Garcia: TV’s, Bike, Tool Bag, Furniture; 2) Osiel Hernandez Jr.: Table, mattress, mirror; 3) Temetra Dawson: Wheel Chair, Art, Bedding; 4) Kevin Westbrook: Chair, Knives, Bowling Ball, Stetson Hats, CD’s; 5) Geisla Mercado: Pool Table, Dolly, TV, Fans, Speakers

11/14 &11/21/18

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF TEXAS

CALDWELL COUNTY

BY VIRTUE OF AN ORDER OF SALE

DATED NOVEMBER 05, 2019

and issued pursuant to judgment decree(s) of the District Court of Caldwell County, Texas, by the Clerk of said Court on said date, in the hereinafter numbered and styled suit(s) and to me directed and delivered as Sheriff or Constable of said County, I have on November 5, 2019, seized, levied upon, and will, on the first Tuesday in December, 2019, the same being the 3rd day of said month, outside of the main entrance of the new Caldwell County Judicial Center located generally at 1703 S. Colorado Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644., between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 4 o’clock p.m. on said day, beginning at 10:00 AM, proceed to sell for cash to the highest bidder all the right, title, and interest of the defendants in such suit(s) in and to the following described real estate levied upon as the property of said defendants, the same lying and being situated in the County of Caldwell and the State of Texas, to- wit:

15-T-9100, Account No(s). 12134, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. ORAN WINN, ET AL, 50.00 acres of land, more or less, Gideon Pace Survey, Abstract 230, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 91, Page 191, and also described in that certain Warranty Partition Deed of record on Page 208 in Volume 283, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas, SAVE & EXCEPT that 17.00 acre tract conveyed to Forence Winn Kerr described in that same Warranty Partition Deed of record on

Page 211 of Volume 208, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas, leaving 33.00 acres, more or less, SAVE & EXCEPT the South one-half portion of the said 33.00 acres conveyed to Oris Thomas Winn described in Volume 366, Page 567, Deed Records of Caldwell

County, Texas, leaving herein a residue of 16.00 acres, more or less, less that portion granted to the State of Texas in Volume 322, Page

658, Deed Records of Caldwell County, Texas, to create a 50 foot right-of-way for the proposed FM Highway 672., with an adjudged value of $122,020.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $10,398.00;

16-T-9219, Account No(s). 42576, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. JOSE G. RIVERA, ET AL, 1.914 acres, more or less, L. L. Joseph Survey, A-164, Caldwell County, Texas, also known as Lot 6, Brushy Creek II, described in instrument No. 117370, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $173,020.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $8,200.00;

17-T-9501, Account No(s). 38227, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. JACLYN ZAPIEN, ET AL, 5.00 acres, more or less, Edward Brown Survey, A-42, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Instrument No. 2014-005849, Official Records of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $100,310.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $10,655.00;

18-T-9561, Account No(s). 44853, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. ADOLPH YBARRA, Lot 3, Ybarra Family Subdivision, Caldwell County, Texas, according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume B, Page 17, Plat Records of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $28,800.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,170.00;

18-T-9598, Account No(s). 36027, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. KARL D. KIEFFER, ET AL, 20.00 acres, more or less, Stephen B. Morrison Survey, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 147, Page 378, Official Records

of Caldwell County, Texas, with an adjudged value of $135,640.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $2,492.00;

19-T-9614, Account No(s). 20178, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. JUAN E. JAUREZ, ET AL, Lots 5 and 6, Block 2, South Heights Addition, Town of Lockhart, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 206, Page 413, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $38,050.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $4,486.00;

19-T-9625, Account No(s). 43994, CALDWELL COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT, ET AL VS. MODESTO MARTINEZ, ET AL, Lot 10, Reata Ranch Subdivision, Section 1, Caldwell County, Texas, described in Volume 431, Page 103, Official Public Records of Real Property, Caldwell County, Texas., with an adjudged value of $31,730.00, and an Estimated minimum opening bid of $3,231.00;

(any volume and page references, unless otherwise indicated, being to the Deed Records, Caldwell County, Texas, to which instruments reference may be made for a more complete description of each respective tract.) or, upon the written request of said defendants or their attorney, a sufficient portion of the property described above shall be sold to satisfy said judgment(s), interest, penalties, and cost; and any property sold shall be subject to the right of redemption of the defendants or any person having an interest therein, to redeem the said property, or their interest therein, within the time and in the manner provided by law, and shall be subject to any other and further rights to which the defendants or anyone interested therein may be entitled, under the provisions of law. Said sale to be made by me to satisfy the judgment(s) rendered in the above styled and numbered cause(s), together with interest, penalties, and costs of suit, and the proceeds of said sales to be applied to the satisfaction thereof, and the remainder, if any, to be applied as the law directs.

Dated at Lockhart,

Texas, November 5,

2019

Caldwell County, Texas

By

Deputy

Sheriff Daniel Law

The Minimum Bid is the lesser of the amount awarded in the judgment plus interest and costs or the adjudged value. However, the Minimum Bid for a person owning an interest in the property or for a person who is a party to the suit (other than a taxing unit), is the aggregate amount of the judgments against the property plus all costs of suit and sale. ALL SALES SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION WITHOUT NOTICE. THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL TAXES DUE ON THE PROPERTY WHICH HAVE BEEN ASSESSED SINCE THE DATE OF THE JUDGMENT. For more information, contact your attorney or LINEBARGER GOGGAN BLAIR & SAMPSON, LLP., attorney for plaintiffs, at (512) 398-5550 X203