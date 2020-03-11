Rafael Vazquez Solis Share:







Rafael Vazquez Solis, 51, beloved Father, Brother, Grandfather, and Step-father, was called to his eternal resting place on March 3, 2020. He entered this world on November 12, 1968 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, born to Jose Melquiades Vazquez and Maria del Socorro Solis Alvarez. He is survived by his wife Paula Valentina Rodriquez; step-daughter Abigail Renea Rodriquez; step-son German Rene Rodriquez; granddaughter Aries Rose Rodriquez, daughter-in-law Chelsi Cates, Numerous Brothers and Sisters; daughter Jazmine Rosalva Vazquez; son Jesus Rafael Vazquez.

Recitation of the holy rosary was held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Interment will be in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

