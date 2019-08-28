Randy Castillo Sr Share:







Randy Castillo Sr, 48 was called to heaven on Monday, August 19,2019. Randy was born in Lockhart on August 21, 1971, and resided in Austin Texas. He is survived by his son, Randy Castillo Jr, daughters Brandi Castillo, Mckayla Castillo, Brooklyn Castillo and step daughter Lauren Rodriguez with grandsons Rayden Castillo and Jax Rodriguez. His parents Valdo CastilloJr.and Olivia Castillo, sister Annie Guedea and husband Xavier Rene Guedea, brothers Valdo Castillo III and wife Nicole Castillo and brother Simon Castillo Sr. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and so many friends who loved him deeply.

A visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00am with a celebration of Randy’s life to follow at the connection church, 1235 S Loop 4 in Buda, Texas.

To help us celebrate his life we ask that you wear something burnt orange, his favorite color. He is now at peace joining his baby sister Rhonda Castillo Vargas.

