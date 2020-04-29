Reamore “Rea” Charlotte Mellum- Lairsen Share:







Reamore “Rea” Charlotte Mellum- Lairsen was born to Reidar August Mellum and Alma Christina Olauson- Mellum on August 14, 1937 in Stanwood Washington. Rea passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on April 18, 2020 in Lockhart TX.

Rea married Rollo Arthur Lairsen (Ron) on June 3, 1953 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The couple soon moved to Odessa Texas and worked for the family business, Lairsen’s Shoe Stores. As the business expanded, the couple moved to Harlingen, TX to run Lairsen’s Shoe Store which eventually added ready-to wear and became Lairsen’s Style Shop. Rea and Ron also lived in Dallas, TX for a few years where they owned and operated the shoe department at the Orchid Shop and eventually moved back to Harlingen and opened a chain of shoe departments in Village Casual stores and a store in Mc Allen TX named Montage. As time went on, the family businesses were sold and Rea and Ron moved to South Padre Island. In later years Rea moved to Gulf Shores Alabama and then to Kingsland TX. Her last and most recent move was to Lockhart TX as she became ill and wanted to be near her children.

Rea was very active and social throughout her life. She was a lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and was named as Sweetheart, Exemplar of the Year and many other various awards and recognitions over the years. Rea was a member of the Jaycee Ettes in Harlingen during the city’s formative years and in conjunction with her husband coordinated many Christmas parades and other events. Rea was a founding member of The Country Playhouse Theater in Harlingen and enjoyed acting in many of their productions. Throughout her lifetime Rea worked with troubled youth and mentored many young women giving them a sense of self worth and a path for success.

Rea loved people and remained close with so many she met over the years, her friendships go back to her grade school years and spread across continents. Rea cherished her family more than anything and was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her Grands affectionately referred to her as “Moo”, a title she adored and relished.

Rea was preceded in death by her parents Reidar and Alma Mellum and two brothers, Harold Mellum and Clive Frasier. She was also preceded in death by her husband Ron Lairsen, daughter Kim Sullivan and her granddaughter Amanda Lairsen. Rea leaves behind her sisters Karen Fure, Loretta Frimml and Eleanor Lye. She also leaves her son Michael R. Lairsen (Andee), daughter Karen Lairsen-Jones (Lanning), son John A. xLairsen and her two “adopted” boys David Schneider and Moses Mansillas. “Moo” will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Michelle Jones, Andrea Schnick, Savannah Jones, Lauren Mc Curdy, John A. Lairsen II, Weston Jones and Great Grands Ronin Button, John A. Lairsen III (Tripp), Landon Mc Curdy and Lillian (Lillie) Lairsen.

If you knew Rea…you knew she stood for honesty, integrity, hard work and no nonsense! As she often told her children “When I want your opinion, I’ll give it to you”. Rea’s dynamic spirit and zest for life will forever remain in all of our hearts and memories, she was truly loved and will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hays Caldwell Women’s Center (HCWC) or a charity of choice. www.HCWC.Org

Online obituary and commenting available at: http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/neptune-society/obituary.aspx?n=Reamore-Lairsen&lc=1902&pid=196048035&mid=9143393

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/reamore-charlotte-mellum-lairsen-rea