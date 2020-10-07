Richard G. Martinez Share:







Richard G. Martinez, a great husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and brother-in-law passed away on September 28, 2020. He was a great friend and an amazing man of God. Even though we will miss him, we can rejoice in knowing that he will be with our Heavenly Father.

He loved watching and cheering on the Texas Longhorns, Dallas Cowboys, and his favorite wrestlers. He also enjoyed his garden which he grew fruits and vegetables, many of which his friends and family enjoyed. One thing in particular was his deliciously flavored hot sauce.

He loved his church and church family. He often made breakfast tacos for everyone, and it made him happy to see the smiles of others enjoying his food.

If you had car trouble, he was your go to mechanic. Part of his prior work history was that he worked at Auto Zone for 14 years. He then went to work for Caldwell County for 9 years and in December 2019 he decided to retire.

He had a gleaming, contagious smile that brought warmth and happiness to everyone. He will be missed, but never forgotten.

Richard is survived by his wife of 14 years, Janie Martinez; his children: Paul Martinez and wife Rachel, Melinda Martinez and husband Gabriel, April Pace, May Togo and husband Daniel, David Romero and wife Amy, Ricardo Martinez, Jessica Sanchez and husband Jesse, Renee Pompa and wife Liz, Roy Pompa and wife Jamie, Raul Pompa and wife Yolanda, and Ramiro Pompa. Richard is also survived by 2 brothers, Joe Martinez and wife Hope, and Lorenzo Martinez and wife Ethel; 2 sisters, “Maui” Frances Asebedo, and “Cata” Catalina Rosales and husband Guadalupe. He also leaves behind 20 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Apolinar Martinez and Francisca Gomez and a brother, Trinidad Martinez.

A visitation was held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 5-9 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center on Tuesday, October 6, beginning at 10 a.m. Pallbearers will be Keagan Pace, Noah Sanchez, Nick Sanchez, Isaac Rene Martinez, Paul Andrew Martinez, Robert “Bobby” Morales and David Adam Romero.

