Richard Matthew Moya, 53, beloved Husband, Brother, Father, and Grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on June 25, 2019. He entered this world on March 31, 1966 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Richard and Socorro Moya.

Growing up Richard played in many different sport activities, including baseball, football, and golf, where he developed many long-lasting friendships. Richard graduated Lockhart High School in 1984.

Mr. Moya was the Public Facilities Manager at Capital Metro. He started his career at 18 years old and served 35 years as of June 25, 2019. In honor of his passing, the flags outside of the Capital Metro building have been lowered to half-staff and will remain lowered for the next several days. If you spent time with Richard, you were one of the lucky individuals who experienced his earnestness, quiet laughter, sense of humor and dedication to his career and family.

Richard married his beloved wife, Estelle Williams Moya on September 8, 2001.

He is survived by his wife Estelle Moya; daughter Sabrina Williams; son Richard Andrew Malik Moya; grandson Ja’Michael Jay’ceon Patrick Anderson; father Richard Moya and wife, Frances Moya; sister Christine Moya-Martinez and husband, Bonifacio Martinez; sister Milene Moya-Mireles and husband, Jimmy Mireles; step-brother Mark Peralez and wife, Andrea Peralez; step-sister Marisol Lily and husband, Lawrence Lily, niece Jordan Alayne Rivera and husband Gregory Rivera; niece Camryn Elise Martinez; nephew Garrett Allen Mireles; nephew Da’Veon Deshan Williams, sister-in-law Brittany Jones and wife, Desiree Jones; mother-in-law Mary Williams. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and other family members.

Visitation was Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Deleon Funeral Home. Funeral service was at the Gerry Ohlendorf Performing Arts Center (Pac Center) at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

